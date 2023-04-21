COLLEGE BASEBALL

ORAL ROBERTS 10, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 0, 7 INNINGS

At Council Bluffs, Iowa

ORU;202;001;5;--;10;11;0

NDSU;000;000;0;--;0;7;0

Jakob Hall, Joshua Caravalho (7) and Jacob Godman. Cade Feeney, Carson Jacobs (7), Hunter Rosenbaum (7) and Will Busch. W--Hall. L--Feeney. HR--ORU, Jonah Cox 2, Justin Quinn, Matt Hogan.

Highlights: Oral Roberts -- Quinn 3-4 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Cox 3-4 2 HR, 3 R, 3 RBI; Hogan 2-3 HR, R, RBI; Hall 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO. NDSU -- Cadyn Schwabe 1-4; Druw Sackett 1-3 2B, BB; Peter Brookshaw 1-4; James Dunlap 2-3; Jack Steil 1-1, BB; Feeney 6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 0 BB, 8 SO.

Records: Oral Roberts 13-0 Summit League, 28-10 overall; North Dakota State 7-3, 10-25.

COLLEGE TENNIS

NSIC TOURNAMENT

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Quarterfinals

University of Mary 4, Winona State 3

Singles: No. 1: Beth Murman, SF def. Chloe Chong, 6-4, 6-2. No. 2: Rachel Kelley, WSU def. Doaa Farouk Mohamed, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. No. 3: Hala Hossam Awad, UM def. Sara Anderson, 6-1, 6-1. No. 4: Ilona Freitag, UM def. Miranda Daulong, 6-3, 6-2. No. 5: Emily Needham, UM def. Clara Thoemke, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. No. 6: Ally Burger, WSU def. Samantha Purpura, 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles: No. 1: Chong/Freitag, UM def. Murman/Anderson, 6-2. No. 2: Mohamed/Awad, UM def. Kelley/Burger, 6-4. No. 3: Daulong/Thoemke, WSU def. Needham/Pupura, 6-4.

Note: Marauders faced Minnesota-Mankato in the semifinals Saturday at 2 p.m.

Records: University of Mary 11-5; Winona State 9-9.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Jamestown;6-0;6-0

Dickinson;2-0;4-1

Williston;5-1;3-2

Legacy;3-1;3-2

Minot;2-2;3-2

Mandan;2-2;3-3

St. Mary’s;2-4;4-4

Bismarck;2-4;2-4

Watford City;0-4;2-8

Century;0-6;0-7

Tuesday, April 25

Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.

Legacy at St. Mary's, 4:30 p.m.

Minot at Williston, 4:30 p.m.

Century at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Minot;2-0;6;4-0

Bismarck;2-0;6;3-0

Mandan;2-0;6;3-1

Jamestown;1-1;4;1-1-1

Legacy;1-0;3;2-0

St. Mary’s;1-1-1;1;1-1-1

Century;0-1;0;0-3

Williston;0-2;0;0-3

Dickinson;0-3;0;0-3

Saturday, April 22

Fargo Shanley at Century, 2 p.m.

Monday, April 24

Minot at St. Mary's, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

Century at Dickinson, 6:15 p.m.

Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Legacy, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;8-0;12-0

Dickinson;4-0;9-0

Bismarck;3-3;3-7

Legacy;2-2;3-5

Jamestown;1-1;3-3

Williston;2-2;2-6

Mandan;2-2;2-2

Turtle Mountain;0-2;1-4

Century;0-4;1-7

Watford City;0-6;0-6

Tuesday, April 25

Century at Legacy, 4:30 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.

Dickinson at Minot, 4:30 p.m.

Mandan at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.

Watford City at Williston, 4:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Division semifinals

(Best of 5)

Friday, April 21

Maryland 8, Northeast 2 (Maryland leads series 1-0)

Maine 3, New Jersey 0 (Maine leads series 1-0)

Wisconsin 4, Chippewa 1 (Wisconsin leads series 1-0)

St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 1 (St. Cloud leads series 1-0)

Oklahoma 5, Amarillo 2 (Oklahoma leads series 1-0)

Minnesota 3, Kenai River 1 (Minnesota leads series 1-0)

Austin 4, Minot 3, OT (Austin leads series 1-0)

Shreveport at Lone Star (n)

Saturday, April 22

Northeast at Maryland

Maine at New Jersey

Chippewa at Wisconsin

Minot at Austin

St. Cloud at Aberdeen

Amarillo at Oklahoma

Kenai River at Minnesota

Shreveport at Lone Star

Sunday, April 23

Kenai River at Minnesota (if series tied or KR leads 2-0)

Wednesday, April 26

Maryland at Northeast

Thursday, April 27

Maryland at Northeast, if necessary

New Jersey at Maine

Friday, April 28

New Jersey at Mane, if necessary

Wisconsin at Chippewa

Lone Star at Shreveport

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Oklahoma at Amarillo

Austin at Minot

Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary

Saturday, April 29

Northeast at Maryland, if necessary

Aberdeen at St. Cloud, if necessary

Wisconsin at Chippewa, if necessary

Lone Star at Shreveport, if necessary

Oklahoma at Amarillo, if necessary

Austin at Minot, if necessary

Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary

Sunday, April 30

Maine at New Jersey, if necessary

Chippewa at Wisconsin, if necessary

Monday, May 1

Shreveport at Lone Star, if necessary

Minot at Austin, if necessary

St. Cloud at Aberdeen, if necessary

Amarillo at Oklahoma, if necessary

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College baseball

Bellevue 4, Mayville State 3

Mayville State 4, Bellevue 2

Oral Roberts 10, North Dakota State 0

College tennis

North Dakota 4, Kansas City 1

University of Mary 4, Winona State 3

High school girls tennis

West Fargo Sheyenne 9, Fargo Shanley 0