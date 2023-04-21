COLLEGE BASEBALL
ORAL ROBERTS 10, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 0, 7 INNINGS
At Council Bluffs, Iowa
ORU;202;001;5;--;10;11;0
NDSU;000;000;0;--;0;7;0
Jakob Hall, Joshua Caravalho (7) and Jacob Godman. Cade Feeney, Carson Jacobs (7), Hunter Rosenbaum (7) and Will Busch. W--Hall. L--Feeney. HR--ORU, Jonah Cox 2, Justin Quinn, Matt Hogan.
Highlights: Oral Roberts -- Quinn 3-4 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Cox 3-4 2 HR, 3 R, 3 RBI; Hogan 2-3 HR, R, RBI; Hall 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO. NDSU -- Cadyn Schwabe 1-4; Druw Sackett 1-3 2B, BB; Peter Brookshaw 1-4; James Dunlap 2-3; Jack Steil 1-1, BB; Feeney 6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 0 BB, 8 SO.
Records: Oral Roberts 13-0 Summit League, 28-10 overall; North Dakota State 7-3, 10-25.
COLLEGE TENNIS
NSIC TOURNAMENT
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Quarterfinals
University of Mary 4, Winona State 3
Singles: No. 1: Beth Murman, SF def. Chloe Chong, 6-4, 6-2. No. 2: Rachel Kelley, WSU def. Doaa Farouk Mohamed, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. No. 3: Hala Hossam Awad, UM def. Sara Anderson, 6-1, 6-1. No. 4: Ilona Freitag, UM def. Miranda Daulong, 6-3, 6-2. No. 5: Emily Needham, UM def. Clara Thoemke, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. No. 6: Ally Burger, WSU def. Samantha Purpura, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: No. 1: Chong/Freitag, UM def. Murman/Anderson, 6-2. No. 2: Mohamed/Awad, UM def. Kelley/Burger, 6-4. No. 3: Daulong/Thoemke, WSU def. Needham/Pupura, 6-4.
Note: Marauders faced Minnesota-Mankato in the semifinals Saturday at 2 p.m.
Records: University of Mary 11-5; Winona State 9-9.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Jamestown;6-0;6-0
Dickinson;2-0;4-1
Williston;5-1;3-2
Legacy;3-1;3-2
Minot;2-2;3-2
Mandan;2-2;3-3
St. Mary’s;2-4;4-4
Bismarck;2-4;2-4
Watford City;0-4;2-8
Century;0-6;0-7
Tuesday, April 25
Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.
Legacy at St. Mary's, 4:30 p.m.
Minot at Williston, 4:30 p.m.
Century at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Minot;2-0;6;4-0
Bismarck;2-0;6;3-0
Mandan;2-0;6;3-1
Jamestown;1-1;4;1-1-1
Legacy;1-0;3;2-0
St. Mary’s;1-1-1;1;1-1-1
Century;0-1;0;0-3
Williston;0-2;0;0-3
Dickinson;0-3;0;0-3
Saturday, April 22
Fargo Shanley at Century, 2 p.m.
Monday, April 24
Minot at St. Mary's, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Century at Dickinson, 6:15 p.m.
Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Legacy, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;8-0;12-0
Dickinson;4-0;9-0
Bismarck;3-3;3-7
Legacy;2-2;3-5
Jamestown;1-1;3-3
Williston;2-2;2-6
Mandan;2-2;2-2
Turtle Mountain;0-2;1-4
Century;0-4;1-7
Watford City;0-6;0-6
Tuesday, April 25
Century at Legacy, 4:30 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Minot, 4:30 p.m.
Mandan at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.
Watford City at Williston, 4:30 p.m.
HOCKEY
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
Division semifinals
(Best of 5)
Friday, April 21
Maryland 8, Northeast 2 (Maryland leads series 1-0)
Maine 3, New Jersey 0 (Maine leads series 1-0)
Wisconsin 4, Chippewa 1 (Wisconsin leads series 1-0)
St. Cloud 2, Aberdeen 1 (St. Cloud leads series 1-0)
Oklahoma 5, Amarillo 2 (Oklahoma leads series 1-0)
Minnesota 3, Kenai River 1 (Minnesota leads series 1-0)
Austin 4, Minot 3, OT (Austin leads series 1-0)
Shreveport at Lone Star (n)
Saturday, April 22
Northeast at Maryland
Maine at New Jersey
Chippewa at Wisconsin
Minot at Austin
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
Amarillo at Oklahoma
Kenai River at Minnesota
Shreveport at Lone Star
Sunday, April 23
Kenai River at Minnesota (if series tied or KR leads 2-0)
Wednesday, April 26
Maryland at Northeast
Thursday, April 27
Maryland at Northeast, if necessary
New Jersey at Maine
Friday, April 28
New Jersey at Mane, if necessary
Wisconsin at Chippewa
Lone Star at Shreveport
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Oklahoma at Amarillo
Austin at Minot
Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary
Saturday, April 29
Northeast at Maryland, if necessary
Aberdeen at St. Cloud, if necessary
Wisconsin at Chippewa, if necessary
Lone Star at Shreveport, if necessary
Oklahoma at Amarillo, if necessary
Austin at Minot, if necessary
Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary
Sunday, April 30
Maine at New Jersey, if necessary
Chippewa at Wisconsin, if necessary
Monday, May 1
Shreveport at Lone Star, if necessary
Minot at Austin, if necessary
St. Cloud at Aberdeen, if necessary
Amarillo at Oklahoma, if necessary
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College baseball
Bellevue 4, Mayville State 3
Mayville State 4, Bellevue 2
Oral Roberts 10, North Dakota State 0
College tennis
North Dakota 4, Kansas City 1
University of Mary 4, Winona State 3
High school girls tennis
West Fargo Sheyenne 9, Fargo Shanley 0