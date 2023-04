HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

MANDAN 5, DICKINSON 4

Singles: 1. Sophia Felderman, Mandan, def. Valeria Bradley 7-6 (3), 6-2. 2. Shayna Klitzke, Dickinson, def. Audrey Duppong 6-0, 6-0. 3. Noelle DeRosier, Mandan, def. Morgan Daley 6-3, 6-1. 4. Julianna Kadrmas, Dickinson, def. Allie Ereth 7-5, 6-1. 5. Lauren Katzung, Mandan, def. Rachel Dazell 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. 6. Emma Stillings, Dickinson, def. Kenna Meschke 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Felderman-Katzung, Mandan, def. Klitzke-Daley 6-2, 6-4. 2. Bradley-Stillings, Dickinson, def. Duppong-Ereth 6-2, 6-2. 3. Meschke-Sydney Heinert, Mandan, def. R.Dazell-Grace Dazell 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Records: Mandan 2-0 West Region, 2-1 overall; Dickinson 1-1, 1-1.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NORTHERN SUN

Team;NSIC;Overall

Augustana;19-6;30-15

Minnesota State-Mankato;15-5;25-10

Minnesota-Crookston;16-7;26-15

Winona State;15-9;19-20

Minot State;13-8;22-11

St. Cloud State;11-7;19-14

Concordia-St. Paul;11-9;15-18

Wayne State;12-10;18-18

Southwest Minnesota State;10-9;18-11

Upper Iowa;10-14;14-21

Sioux Falls;9-14;10-27

U-Mary;8-14;15-22

Minnesota-Duluth;7-14;14-20

Northern State;5-14;10-20

Bemidji State;1-22;2-36

Thursday, April 20

Sioux Falls 7, Augustana 2

Augustana 8, Sioux Falls 7, Game 2

Saturday, April 22

U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

Northern State at Minnesota-Crookston

Bemidji State at Southwest Minnesota State

Concordia-St. Paul at Wayne State

Minnesota State-Mankato at Sioux Falls

Sunday, April 23

U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 12 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Minot State

Minnesota State-Mankato at Sioux Falls

Northern State at Minnesota-Crookston

Bemidji State at Southwest Minnesota State

Concordia-St. Paul at Wayne State

Upper Iowa at Augustana

Monday, April 24

Minnesota-Duluth at Minot State

Tuesday, April 25

Upper Iowa at Iowa

Wednesday, April 26

Northern State at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

Minot State at Minnesota-Crookston

Winona State at Minnesota State-Mankato

Augustana at Wayne State

Minnesota-Duluth at Southwest Minnesota State

Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls

St. Cloud State at Bemidji State

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NORTHERN SUN

Team;NSIC;Overall

Minnesota-Duluth;15-3;29-8

Augustana;15-3;28-11

Winona State;13-3;30-11

Minnesota State-Moorhead;12-4;24-10

St. Cloud State;10-4;26-14

Minnesota State-Mankato;13-7;24-14

Minot State;10-8;23-17

Sioux Falls;9-9;18-19

Bemidji State;7-7;18-18

Southwest Minnesota State;7-11;12-25

Upper Iowa;6-11;14-21

Concordia-St. Paul;6-12;20-23

Northern State;6-12;12-26

Wayne State;5-14;10-32

Minnesota-Crookston;3-11;15-24

U-Mary;0-18;5-32

Thursday, April 20

Augustana 12, Upper Iowa 3, 5 inn.

Augustana 16, Upper Iowa 0, 5 inn., Game 2

Saturday, April 22

Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 12/2 p.m.

Winona State at Minot State

Concordia-St. Paul at Northern State

Bemidji State at Augustana

Minnesota-Crookston at Wayne State

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota State-Moorhead

Minnesota-Duluth at Sioux Falls

St. Cloud State at Southwest Minnesota State

Sunday, April 23

Winona State at U-Mary, 12/2 p.m.

Upper Iowa at Minot State

Bemidji State at Wayne State

Minnesota-Crookston at Augustana

Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Moorhead

Minnesota-Duluth at Southwest Minnesota State

Minnesota State-Mankato at Northern State

St. Cloud State at Sioux Falls

Tuesday, April 25

U-Mary at Northern State, 1/3 p.m.

Minot State at Minnesota State-Moorhead

Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota-Duluth

Bemidji State at St. Cloud State

Sioux Falls at Wayne State

Minnesota State-Mankato at Winona State

Concordia-St. Paul at Upper Iowa

Southwest Minnesota State at Augustana

HOCKEY

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Division semifinals

(Best of 5)

Friday, April 21

Northeast at Maryland

Maine at New Jersey

Chippewa at Wisconsin

Minot at Austin

St. Cloud at Aberdeen

Amarillo at Oklahoma

Kenai River at Minnesota

Shreveport at Lone Star

Saturday, April 22

Northeast at Maryland

Maine at New Jersey

Chippewa at Wisconsin

Minot at Austin

St. Cloud at Aberdeen

Amarillo at Oklahoma

Kenai River at Minnesota

Shreveport at Lone Star

Sunday, April 23

Kenai River at Minnesota (if series tied of KR leads 2-0)

Wednesday, April 26

Maryland at Northeast

Thursday, April 27

Maryland at Northeast, if necessary

New Jersey at Maine

Friday, April 28

New Jersey at Mane, if necessary

Wisconsin at Chippewa

Lone Star at Shreveport

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Oklahoma at Amarillo

Austin at Minot

Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary

Saturday, April 29

Northeast at Maryland, if necessary

Aberdeen at St. Cloud, if necessary

Wisconsin at Chippewa, if necessary

Lone Star at Shreveport, if necessary

Oklahoma at Amarillo, if necessary

Austin at Minot, if necessary

Minnesota at Kenai River, if necessary

Sunday, April 30

Maine at New Jersey, if necessary

Chippewa at Wisconsin, if necessary

Monday, May 1

Shreveport at Lone Star, if necessary

Minot at Austin, if necessary

St. Cloud at Aberdeen, if necessary

Amarillo at Oklahoma, if necessary

N.D. SCORES

THURSDAY

High school girls soccer

Mandan 2, Jamestown 0

High school tennis

Bismarck Century 6, Williston 3

Mandan 5, Dickinson 4