COLLEGE BASEBALL
U-MARY 5-6, MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO 2-14
At Wayne, Neb.
U-Mary 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 2
MSUM;002;000;0;—;2;5;0
U-Mary;100;031;x;—;5;10;1
Nathan Culley, Jack Brown (6) and Zach Stroh; Halen Knoll and Ben Prediger. W — Knoll. L — Culley. HR: Mary — Derek Shoen.
Highlights: Mankato — Ryan Wickman 1-for-3, double; Jackson Hauge 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Matt Fleischhacker 1-for-3, R; Culley 5 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks; U-Mary — Michael Polson 1-for-3, double, R; Will Brassil 1-for-1, 2 RBIs; Shoen 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI; Josh Walker 1-for-3, RBI; Krece Papierski 2-for-3; Kalem Haney 2-for-3, R, RBI; Knoll 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER), 1 BB, 3 Ks.
People are also reading…
Minnesota State-Mankato 14, U-Mary 6
MSUM;110;300;405;--;14;14;0
U-Mary;220;010;01x;--;6;15;3
Dylan Gotto, Taesei Yahiro (6), Aiden McGee (9) and Nick Baker; Joseph Sinclair, Carson Fagan (4), Parker Wakelyn (6), Jayden Smith (7), Liam Sommer (8), Jared Arnold (9) and Kree Papierski. W – Yahiro (3-0). L – Wakelyn (0-2). HR – MSUM: Baker. Mary: Papierski.
Highlights: MSUM – Ryan Wickman 2-for-4, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Jackson Hauge 3-for-6, R, RBI; Brock Johnson 3-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Hunter Ramweiler 1-for-1, R, RBI; Baker 2-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Matt Fleschhacker 2-for-3, 3 R, RBI. U-Mary – Michael Polson 3-for-5, R; Cal James 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Derek Shoen 4-for-5, 2 RBIs; Josh Walker 1-for-5, RBI; Papierski 3-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Noah Hull 2-for-5, double; Kalem Haney 1-for-3, triple, 2 R.
Records: Minnesota State-Mankato 18-6 overall, 8-2 NSIC; Mary 11-13; 4-5 NSIC.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ST. CLOUD STATE 12-7, U-MARY 1-5
At Minot
St. Cloud State 12, U-Mary 1 (6 innings)
SCSU;100;506;—;12;13;0
U-Mary;000;010;—;1;6;3
E. Eickhoff and Istvanovich; Nicole Eckhardt, Hannah Chambers (5) and Brooke McClure. W — Eickhoff. L — Chambers. HR: None.
Highlights: SCSU — Weinberger 3-for-4, double, 2 R, 4 RBIs; VandenLang 1-for-1, 3 R, RBI; J. Estrada 3-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; J. Marquette 1-for-3, 2 R; T. Quesnell 2-for-4, R, RBI; Eickhoff 6 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 Ks. Mary — Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-for-3, RBI; McClure 2-for-3; Erin Murphy 1-for-2, R; Eckhardt 4 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 4 Ks; Chambers 2 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
St. Cloud State 7, U-Mary 5
St. Cloud State;032;002;0;--;7;6;3
U-Mary;001;000;4;-;--;5;7;2
Justyce Porter, Lauren Kirchberg (3), Trinity Junker (7) and Kaitlyn Istanovich; Emari Evans, Jamison Ness (6) and Madison Wszolek. W – Kirchberg. L – Evans. HR – SCSU: Jamie Odlum. U-Mary: Devyn Ritz.
Highlights: SCSU – Holly Weinberger 1-for-4, double, R; Jasmin Estrada 2-for-3, double, 2 R; Odlum 1-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Josey Marquette 1-for-2, RBI. U-Mary – Erin Murphy 2-for-4, double, R; Janelle Bergman 1-for-4, R; Francesca Villaneda 1-for-3, R, RBI; Ritz 2-for-3, double, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Wszolek 1-for-3.
Records: St. Cloud State 18-11 overall, 3-1 NSIC; Mary 5-18, 0-4 NSIC.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 6, BEMIDJI STATE 1
Singles
1. Chloe Chong, UM, def. Blanca Lopez-Oro 6-2, 7-5. 2. Doaa Farouk Mohamed, UM, def. Nicoleta Anestiadi 6-2, 6-1. 3. Ilona Freitag, UM, def. Emilia Sand 6-0, 6-1. 4. Hala Hossam Awad, UM, def. Laura Burger 6-0, 6-0. 5. Emily Needham, UM, def. Isabela Nelson 6-1, 6-2. 6. Lily Jones, Bem, def. Samantha Purpura 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles
1. Chong-Freitag, UM, def. Lopez-Oro-Anestiadi 6-3. 2. Farouk Mohamed-Hossam Awad, UM, def. Sand-Nelson 6-0. 3. Needham-Purpura, UM, def. Lexi Leitner-Burger 7-6.
Records: University of Mary 7-5 overall, 6-2 Northern Sun; Bemidji State 2-12, 1-7.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
ST. MARY’S 15-14, WATFORD CITY 2-1
St. Mary’s 15, Watford City 2
St. Mary’s;600;004;5;—;15;16;1
Watford City;101;000;0;—;2;6;2
Matthew Porter, Kayden Larson (3), Connor Schatz (6) and Loan Herman; Jordan Doty, Hunter Cowan (1), Josh Chavez (4), Judd Johnsrud (5), Paco Baldenegro (7), Brandon Spacher (7) and Paco Baldenegro. W – Porter. L – Doty. HR – None.
Highlights: SM – Porter 3-for-5, R, RBI; Hank Berry 1-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; Tommy Kraljic 2-for-3, 3 R, RBI; Harrison Reichert 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Herman 1-for-4, R; Easton Heinert 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Karsten Larson 1-for-3, double, RBI; Kayden Larson 1-for-1, R, RBI; Ben Zenker 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Conrad Kalberer 3-for-4, 4 RBIs. WC – Tyesn Kuchenbuch 2-for-3, 2 R; Landon Ledahl, 1-for-4; Judd Johnsrud 1-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs; Carson Voll 1-for-3; Josh Chavez 1-for-1.
St. Mary’s 14, Watford City 1 (5 innings)
St. Mary’s;344;30;—;14;13;2
Watford City;010;00;—;1;4;0
Tommy Kraljic, Conrad Kalberer (3), Jacob Grimmy (5) and Jacoby Grimm; Carson Voll, Jason Hogue (4) and Paco Baldenegro. W – Kraljic. L – Voll. HR – SM, Kraljic 2.
Highlights: SM – Matthew Porter 2-for-3, double, 2 R; Cortland Eberle 1-fo-2, RBI; Hank Berry 3-for-3, triple, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Kraljic 3-for-3, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Connor Schatz 1-for-2, RBI; Harrison Reichert 2-for-3, double, RBI; Kaudem Larson 1-for-2, R; Peyton Koppy 3 R. WC – Landon Ledahl 1-for-2; Baldenegro 1-for-2, R; Voll 2-for-2.
NAHL
BISMARCK 4, NORTH IOWA 2
North Iowa;0;1;1;--;2
Bismarck;2;1;1;--;4
First period: 1. Bismarck, Attila Lippai (Adam Pietila), 9:14 (PP). 2. Bismarck, Julian Beaumont (Chase Beacom, Patrick Johnson), 12:37 (PP).
Second period: 3. Bismarck, Pietila (Nick Baer), 9:38. 4. North Iowa, Tristan Kimmen (Jack Seaverson, Jack Mesic), 19:30.
Third period: 5. North Iowa, Byron Hartley (Ryan Winklebleck, Seaverson), 4:39. 6. Bismarck, Brandon Reller (Calvin Hanson, Kade Kohanski), 15:33.
Goaltender saves: North Iowa -- Mitch Day 7-8-9--24. Bismarck -- Linards Lipskis 4-6-8--18.
Penalties: North Iowa -- Four minors for eight minutes. Bismarck -- Three minors for six minutes.
Records: North Iowa 29-24-3; Bismarck 25-25-6.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Austin;33;14;9;75
St. Cloud;28;20;8;64
North Iowa;29;24;3;61
Aberdeen;26;24;6;58
Minot;28;26;2;58
Bismarck;25;25;6;56
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Maryland;39;15;4;82
x-New Jersey;36;17;3;75
Maine;31;21;3;65
Northeast;29;23;5;63
Johnstown;28;23;4;60
Philadelphia;23;29;3;49
Danbury;3;46;7;13
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Wisconsin;36;17;3;75
x-Minnesota;32;17;7;71
Kenai River;30;22;3;63
Chippewa;29;21;4;62
Fairbanks;26;24;7;59
Anchorage;25;22;7;57
Janesville;23;26;9;55
Springfield;24;29;3;51
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Oklahoma;42;12;2;86
x-Lone Star;35;14;7;77
x-Shreveport;34;15;7;75
New Mexico;31;22;3;65
Amarillo;30;23;3;63
Odessa;28;25;3;59
El Paso;17;35;4;38
Corpus Christi;11;38;7;29
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
Saturday, April 1
Bismarck 4, North Iowa 2
New Jersey 4, Northeast 1
Johnstown 5, Maine 3
Maryland 4, Philadelphia 3
Wisconsin 3, Springfield 2, SO
Minnesota 3, Janesville 0
St. Cloud 4, Austin 3, SO
Minot 2, Aberdeen 1
Odessa 2, Lone Star 1
Shreveport 5, Oklahoma 2
New Mexico 1, El Paso 0
Chippewa at Anchorage, n
Kenai River at Fairbanks, n
Sunday, April 2
Chippewa at Anchorage
Tuesday, April 4
Maine at Northeast
Thursday, April 6
Johnstown at Philadelphia
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Friday, April 7
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
New Jersey at Maine
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Springfield at Janesville
Johnstown at Philadelphia
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Lone star at Amarillo
El Paso at Oklahoma
Odessa at New Mexico
Austin at Minot
Kenai River at Anchorage
Chippewa at Fairbanks
Saturday, April 8
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
Johnstown at Philadelphia
New Jersey at Maine
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Springfield at Janesville
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Lone Star at Amarillo
El Paso at Oklahoma
Odessa at New Mexico
Austin at Minot
Kenai River at Anchorage
Chippewa at Fairbanks
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College baseball
Bellevue 7, Dickinson State 2
Bellevue 6, Dickinson State 3
Jamestown 16, Midland 4
Jamestown 13, Midland 4
Mary 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 2
Minnesota State-Mankato 14, Mary 6
North Dakota State 5, South Dakota State 4
College softball
Bellevue 7, Valley City State 3
Dickinson State 3, Viterbo 2
Dickinson State 8, Viterbo 0, 6 innings
Minnesota-Duluth 3, Minot State 2
Minnesota-Duluth 11, Minot State 0, 5 innings
Nebraska-Omaha 3, North Dakota 0
Nebraska-Omaha 3, North Dakota 2
St. Cloud State 12, Mary 1, 6 innings
St. Cloud State 7, Mary 5
Valley City State 8, Bellevue 5
Viterbo 6, Dickinson State 5
Western Illinois 6, North Dakota State 5, 8 innings
College men’s volleyball
GPAC Championship
Jamestown 3, Dordt 0
College women’s tennis
Mary 6, Bemidji State 1
High school baseball
St. Mary’s 15, Watford City 2
St. Mary’s 14, Watford City 1, 5 innings