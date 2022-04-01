 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: April 2

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

LEGACY 14-14, CENTURY 4-11

Legacy 14, Century 4 (5 innings)

CHS;100;21;--;4;5;1

LHS;710;33;--;14;18;0

Ashlyn Schumacher, Lexi Tollefson (5), and Grace Grimm; Brynn Arnold and Emma Owens. W - Arnold. L - Schumacher. HR - Century: Schumacher. Legacy: Summer Hanna, Daysha Malard.

Highlights: Century - Mallory Held 0-0, 3 BB, R; Paige Pengilly 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Schumacher 1-3, HR, R, RBI. Legacy - Arnold 2-4, R, 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Kalyssa Erickson 3-4, 2 2B, 3 R, SB; Owens 3-4, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Kate LeMoine 2-3, 2 R, BB; Malard 4-4, HR, 2B, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Hanna 3-3, HR, R, 2 RBIs.

Legacy 14, Century 11

CHS;311;200;4;--;11;13;2

LHS;202;160;3;--;14;12;4

Brooklyn Morris, Mallory Held (4), and Eve Sheldon and Koia Krenz; Tori Olson and Emma Owens. W - Olson. L - Held. HR - Legacy: Olson, Owens (2).

People are also reading…

Highlights: Century - Gabriella Bird 2-5, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Morris 4-5, 2 2B, 3 R, RBI; Ashlyn Schumacher 3-5, 2 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Delani Clarke 1-3, R, 2 RBIs, BB. Legacy - Brynn Arnold 2-5, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Olson 2-5, HR, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 7 IP, 13 H, 11 R (9 ER), 3 BB, 2 K; Owens 4-4, 2 HR, 2B, 4 R, 6 RBIs, BB, 2 SB; Daysha Malard 1-3, R, 2 RBI, BB.

Records: Century 0-2 overall, Legacy 2-0.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

MINNESOTA-DULUTH 10-10, U-MARY 1-3

At Duluth, Minn.

Minnesota-Duluth 10, University of Mary 1 (5 innings)

U-Mary;010;00;--;1;3;0

Minnesota-Duluth;051;4x;--;10;13;0

Emari Evans and Madison Wszolek, Rachael Laetsch (4); Lauren Dixon and Kate Mohr. W – Dixon (7-4). L – Evans (0-9). HR – None.

Highlights: U-Mary – Haley Berube 1-for-2, SB, R; Devyn Ritz 1-for-3; Brooke McClure 1-for-2, RBI. UMD – Kiana Bender 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Emma Frost 2-for-3, R, RBI; Kelly Swank 2-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; Nicole Schmitt 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Mohr 2-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; Dea Deleon 2-for-3, R, RBI; Dixon 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.

Minnesota-Duluth 10, University of Mary 3

U-Mary;000;300;0;--;3;8;2

Minnesota-Duluth;040;033;x;--;1-;9;1

Nicole Eckhardt, Hannah Chambers (5) and Brooke McClure; Christin Hartman and Kelly Swank. W – Hartman (3-0). L – Eckhardt (1-8). HR – U-Mary: Devyn Ritz. UMD: Kiana Bender, Elle Potts.

Highlights: U-Mary – Haley Berube 1-for-3, double; Avery Dome 1-for-4; Mckenzie Reinhardt 1-for-4; McClure 1-for-3, R; Sariah Perez 2-for-3, R; Ritz 1-for-2, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Erin Murphy 1-for-3. UMD – Bender 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Swank 1-for-4, R; Potts 2-for-3, triple, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Kat Burckhardt 2-for-2, 2 R; Dea Deleon 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs.

Records: University of Mary 2-22, 0-4 NSIC; UMD 17-8, 2-2 NSIC.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

WEST REGION POLL

First-place votes in parentheses

Team;Points

1. Minot (7);49

2. Bismarck;41

3. Mandan (1);38

4. Legacy;26

5. Jamestown;25

6. Century;24

7. St. Mary’s;12

8. Williston;9

NAHL

ABERDEEN 3, BISMARCK 2

Bismarck;0;2;0;--;2

Aberdeen;1;2;0;--;3

First period:  1. Aber, Hugo Gustafsson (Parks Wallace, Will Diamond), 10:36.

Second period: 2. Bis, Owen Michaels (Adam Pietila, Patrick Johnson), 5:01. 3. Aber, Jackson Yee (Cade Neilson, Diamond), 7:59. 4. Aber, Mason Kelly (Yee, Diamond), 13:42. 5. Bis, Jake McLean (Michaels, Jon Ziskie), 16:38, (pp).

Third period: No scoring.

Goaltender saves: Bis – Oskar Spinnars Nordin 31. Aber – Anton Castro 26.

Penalties: Bis – 3 for 6 minutes. Aber – 5 for 10 minutes.

Records: Bismarck 24-27-4, Aberdeen 30-20-5.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

x-St. Cloud;36;15;3;75

Aberdeen;30;20;5;65

Austin;27;23;5;59

Minot;28;25;3;59

North Iowa;22;24;10;54

Bismarck;24;27;4;52

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

y-New Jersey;39;12;3;81

Johnstown;30;19;6;66

Maryland;27;17;11;65

Jamestown;31;21;3;65

Northeast;31;23;1;63

Maine;19;24;10;48

Danbury;11;39;3;25

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Springfield;34;19;3;71

Fairbanks;34;19;3;71

Minnesota Wilderness;33;21;2;68

Janesville;31;22;1;63

Anchorage;28;18;7;63

Minnesota Magicians;24;21;9;57

Chippewa;22;29;3;47

Kenai River;13;38;5;31

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

x-Lone Star;33;11;10;76

x-New Mexico;35;17;4;74

Wichita Falls;31;16;8;70

Shreveport;31;19;5;67

Odessa;27;23;5;59

Amarillo;26;25;3;55

Corpus Christi;24;28;3;51

El Paso;14;39;4;32

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

Thursday, March 31

El Paso 6, Corpus Christi 2

Minnesota Wilderness 5, Springfield 2

Chippewa 2, Anchorage 1, SO

Friday, April 1

Aberdeen 3, Bismarck 2

Maine 3, Danbury 1

Jamestown 4, Maryland 1

Johnstown 4, New Jersey 3, OT

St. Cloud 3, North Iowa 2

Janesville 5, Minnesota Magicians 1

Wichita Falls 5, New Mexico 0

Corpus Christi 4, El Paso 2

Minnesota Wilderness 4, Springfield 2

Shreveport 4, Odessa 1

Amarillo at Lone Star, n

Chippewa at Anchorage, n

Fairbanks at Kenai River, n

Saturday, April 2

Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at Danbury

Johnstown at New Jersey

Maryland at Jamestown

St. Cloud at Austin

Janesville at Minnesota Magicians

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Shreveport at Odessa

Amarillo at Lone Star

Chippewa at Anchorage

Fairbanks at Kenai River

Sunday, April 3

St. Cloud at Janesville

Maine at Northeast

INDOOR FOOTBALL

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Eastern

Team;W-L

Massachusetts;1-0

Bismarck;2-1

Sioux Falls;2-1

Frisco;1-1

Iowa;1-1

Quad City;1-1

Green Bay;0-2

Western

Team;W-L

Arizona;2-0

Tucson;1-0

Bay Area;1-1

Northern Arizona;1-1

Vegas;1-1

Duke City;0-2

San Diego;0-2

Friday, April 1

Tucson at Frisco

Saturday, April 2

Green Bay at Iowa

San Diego at Northern Arizona

Arizona at Duke City

Sunday, April 3

Quad City at Massachusetts

Vegas at Bay Area

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News