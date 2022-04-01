Area Scores: April 2

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
LEGACY 14-14, CENTURY 4-11
Legacy 14, Century 4 (5 innings)
CHS;100;21;--;4;5;1
LHS;710;33;--;14;18;0
Ashlyn Schumacher, Lexi Tollefson (5), and Grace Grimm; Brynn Arnold and Emma Owens. W - Arnold. L - Schumacher. HR - Century: Schumacher. Legacy: Summer Hanna, Daysha Malard.
Highlights: Century - Mallory Held 0-0, 3 BB, R; Paige Pengilly 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Schumacher 1-3, HR, R, RBI. Legacy - Arnold 2-4, R, 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Kalyssa Erickson 3-4, 2 2B, 3 R, SB; Owens 3-4, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Kate LeMoine 2-3, 2 R, BB; Malard 4-4, HR, 2B, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Hanna 3-3, HR, R, 2 RBIs.
Legacy 14, Century 11
CHS;311;200;4;--;11;13;2
LHS;202;160;3;--;14;12;4
Brooklyn Morris, Mallory Held (4), and Eve Sheldon and Koia Krenz; Tori Olson and Emma Owens. W - Olson. L - Held. HR - Legacy: Olson, Owens (2).
Highlights: Century - Gabriella Bird 2-5, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Morris 4-5, 2 2B, 3 R, RBI; Ashlyn Schumacher 3-5, 2 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Delani Clarke 1-3, R, 2 RBIs, BB. Legacy - Brynn Arnold 2-5, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Olson 2-5, HR, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 7 IP, 13 H, 11 R (9 ER), 3 BB, 2 K; Owens 4-4, 2 HR, 2B, 4 R, 6 RBIs, BB, 2 SB; Daysha Malard 1-3, R, 2 RBI, BB.
Records: Century 0-2 overall, Legacy 2-0.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MINNESOTA-DULUTH 10-10, U-MARY 1-3
At Duluth, Minn.
Minnesota-Duluth 10, University of Mary 1 (5 innings)
U-Mary;010;00;--;1;3;0
Minnesota-Duluth;051;4x;--;10;13;0
Emari Evans and Madison Wszolek, Rachael Laetsch (4); Lauren Dixon and Kate Mohr. W – Dixon (7-4). L – Evans (0-9). HR – None.
Highlights: U-Mary – Haley Berube 1-for-2, SB, R; Devyn Ritz 1-for-3; Brooke McClure 1-for-2, RBI. UMD – Kiana Bender 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Emma Frost 2-for-3, R, RBI; Kelly Swank 2-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; Nicole Schmitt 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Mohr 2-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; Dea Deleon 2-for-3, R, RBI; Dixon 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.
Minnesota-Duluth 10, University of Mary 3
U-Mary;000;300;0;--;3;8;2
Minnesota-Duluth;040;033;x;--;1-;9;1
Nicole Eckhardt, Hannah Chambers (5) and Brooke McClure; Christin Hartman and Kelly Swank. W – Hartman (3-0). L – Eckhardt (1-8). HR – U-Mary: Devyn Ritz. UMD: Kiana Bender, Elle Potts.
Highlights: U-Mary – Haley Berube 1-for-3, double; Avery Dome 1-for-4; Mckenzie Reinhardt 1-for-4; McClure 1-for-3, R; Sariah Perez 2-for-3, R; Ritz 1-for-2, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Erin Murphy 1-for-3. UMD – Bender 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Swank 1-for-4, R; Potts 2-for-3, triple, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Kat Burckhardt 2-for-2, 2 R; Dea Deleon 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs.
Records: University of Mary 2-22, 0-4 NSIC; UMD 17-8, 2-2 NSIC.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
WEST REGION POLL
First-place votes in parentheses
Team;Points
1. Minot (7);49
2. Bismarck;41
3. Mandan (1);38
4. Legacy;26
5. Jamestown;25
6. Century;24
7. St. Mary’s;12
8. Williston;9
NAHL
ABERDEEN 3, BISMARCK 2
Bismarck;0;2;0;--;2
Aberdeen;1;2;0;--;3
First period: 1. Aber, Hugo Gustafsson (Parks Wallace, Will Diamond), 10:36.
Second period: 2. Bis, Owen Michaels (Adam Pietila, Patrick Johnson), 5:01. 3. Aber, Jackson Yee (Cade Neilson, Diamond), 7:59. 4. Aber, Mason Kelly (Yee, Diamond), 13:42. 5. Bis, Jake McLean (Michaels, Jon Ziskie), 16:38, (pp).
Third period: No scoring.
Goaltender saves: Bis – Oskar Spinnars Nordin 31. Aber – Anton Castro 26.
Penalties: Bis – 3 for 6 minutes. Aber – 5 for 10 minutes.
Records: Bismarck 24-27-4, Aberdeen 30-20-5.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-St. Cloud;36;15;3;75
Aberdeen;30;20;5;65
Austin;27;23;5;59
Minot;28;25;3;59
North Iowa;22;24;10;54
Bismarck;24;27;4;52
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-New Jersey;39;12;3;81
Johnstown;30;19;6;66
Maryland;27;17;11;65
Jamestown;31;21;3;65
Northeast;31;23;1;63
Maine;19;24;10;48
Danbury;11;39;3;25
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Springfield;34;19;3;71
Fairbanks;34;19;3;71
Minnesota Wilderness;33;21;2;68
Janesville;31;22;1;63
Anchorage;28;18;7;63
Minnesota Magicians;24;21;9;57
Chippewa;22;29;3;47
Kenai River;13;38;5;31
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Lone Star;33;11;10;76
x-New Mexico;35;17;4;74
Wichita Falls;31;16;8;70
Shreveport;31;19;5;67
Odessa;27;23;5;59
Amarillo;26;25;3;55
Corpus Christi;24;28;3;51
El Paso;14;39;4;32
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
Thursday, March 31
El Paso 6, Corpus Christi 2
Minnesota Wilderness 5, Springfield 2
Chippewa 2, Anchorage 1, SO
Friday, April 1
Aberdeen 3, Bismarck 2
Maine 3, Danbury 1
Jamestown 4, Maryland 1
Johnstown 4, New Jersey 3, OT
St. Cloud 3, North Iowa 2
Janesville 5, Minnesota Magicians 1
Wichita Falls 5, New Mexico 0
Corpus Christi 4, El Paso 2
Minnesota Wilderness 4, Springfield 2
Shreveport 4, Odessa 1
Amarillo at Lone Star, n
Chippewa at Anchorage, n
Fairbanks at Kenai River, n
Saturday, April 2
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at Danbury
Johnstown at New Jersey
Maryland at Jamestown
St. Cloud at Austin
Janesville at Minnesota Magicians
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Shreveport at Odessa
Amarillo at Lone Star
Chippewa at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Sunday, April 3
St. Cloud at Janesville
Maine at Northeast
INDOOR FOOTBALL
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Eastern
Team;W-L
Massachusetts;1-0
Bismarck;2-1
Sioux Falls;2-1
Frisco;1-1
Iowa;1-1
Quad City;1-1
Green Bay;0-2
Western
Team;W-L
Arizona;2-0
Tucson;1-0
Bay Area;1-1
Northern Arizona;1-1
Vegas;1-1
Duke City;0-2
San Diego;0-2
Friday, April 1
Tucson at Frisco
Saturday, April 2
Green Bay at Iowa
San Diego at Northern Arizona
Arizona at Duke City
Sunday, April 3
Quad City at Massachusetts
Vegas at Bay Area