COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 13-5, U-MARY 3-1
At Sioux Falls
Southwest Minnesota State 13, U-Mary 5, 5 innings
U-Mary;000;30;--;3;8;1
SMSU;304;4x;--;11;9;3
Nicole Eckhardt, Jamison Ness (2), Hannah Chambers (4) and Madison Wszolek; Shelby Bloemendaal and Molly Bull. W – Bloemendaal (2-5). L – Eckhardt (4-7). HR – SMSU, Jillian Noel.
Highlights: U-Mary – Brooke McClure 2-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; Kaylee Kannegiesser 2-for-3, RBI; Devyn Ritz 2-for-3, double; McKenzie Reinhardt 1-for-2, R; Francescca Villaneda 1-for-3, R. SMSU- Abby Russell 2-for-2, double, triple, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Noel 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Bull 3-for-3, double, triple, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Paige Ahrendt 2-for-3, double, 3 RBIs;; Bloemendaal 5 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
People are also reading…
Southwest Minnesota State 5, U-Mary 1
U-Mary;000;001;0;--;1;4;0
SMSU;014;000;0;--;5;8;2
Emari Evans and Emily Schommer; Karlie Miller and Molly Bull. W – Miller (4-8). L – Evans (0-9). HR – None.
Highlights: U-Mary – Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-for-4, double; Sariah Perex 1-for-3, double; Francesca Villaneda 1-for-3; Brooke De Jonge 1-for-3, triple, R; Schommer RBI. SMSU – Riley Kamolisch 1-for-4, triple, R; Shelby Bloemendaal 1-for-3; Abby Russell 1-for-2, R, RBI; Jillian Noel 1-for-3, R; Bull 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; BAbby Boxrud RBI; Paige Ahrendt 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Miller 1-for-3, 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 Ks.
Records: U-Mary 5-28, 0-14 NSIC; Southwest Minnesota State 10-23, 5-9 NSIC.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
U-MARY 7, UPPER IOWA 0
At Fargo
Singles: 1. Chloe Chong, UM, def. Varvara Ogorodnikova 6-4, 4-1, ret. 2. Doaa Farouk Mohamed, UM, def. Johanne Vallee 6-0, 6-2. 3. Hala Hossam Awad, UM, def. Rafaela Tavares 6-0, 6-0. 4. Ilona Freitag, UM, def. Elaina Wall 6-0, 6-0. 5. Samantha Purpura, UM, def. Katie O’Brien 6-1, 6-1. 6. Emily Needham, UM, won by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Chong-Freitag, UM, def. Johanne-Tavares 6-0. 2. Farouk Mohamed-Hossam Awad, UM, def. Ogorodnikova-Wall 6-1. 3. Needham-Prpur, UM, won by forfeit.
Records: Upper Iowa 0-12, 0-11 NSIC; U-Mary 10-5, 9-2 NSCIC.
NSIC TOURNAMENT
April 21-23 at Sioux Falls, S.D.
Friday, April 21
Quarterfinals
#1 Augustana vs. #8 Minnesota-Duluth, 2 p.m.
#4 Sioux Falls vs. #5 St. Cloud State, 4:30 p.m.
#3 U-Mary vs. #6 Winona State, 11:30 a.m.
#2 Minnesota State-Mankato vs. #7Southwest Minnesota State, 9 a.m.
Saturday, April 22
Semifinals
AU-UMD winner vs. USF-SCSU winner, 2 p.m.
UM-WSU winner vs. MSUM-SMSU winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Championship
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Austin;34;16;10;78
x-Aberdeen;30;24;6;66
x-St. Cloud;28;23;9;65
x-Minot;31;27;2;64
Bismarck;29;25;6;64
North Iowa;29;27;4;62
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Maryland;40;15;5;85
x-New Jersey;38;18;4;80
x-Maine;33;24;3;69
x-Northeast;30;25;5;65
Johnstown;29;26;5;63
Philadelphia;27;30;3;57
Danbury;6;47;7;19
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Wisconsin;39;18;3;81
x-Minnesota;35;18;7;77
x-Kenai River;32;24;4;68
x-Chippewa;31;25;4;66
Anchorage;28;24;8;64
Fairbanks;28;25;7;63
Springfield;26;31;3;55
Janesville;23;28;9;55
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
z-Oklahoma;44;14;2;90
x-Lone Star;37;15;8;82
x-Shreveport;37;16;7;81
x-Amarillo;34;23;3;71
New Mexico;33;23;4;70
Odessa;30;27;3;63
El Paso;18;38;4;40
Corpus Christi;11;41;7;29
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
z-regular season champion
Saturday, April 15
Bismarck 6, North Iowa 3
Maryland 3, Danbury 0
Johnstown 4, New Jersey 2
Philadelphia 5, Maine 2
Wisconsin 5, Springfield 2
Minnesota 6, Chippewa 3
Austin 2, Minot 0
Aberdeen 7, St. Cloud 3
Amarillo 4, Odessa 2
New Mexico 4, Oklahoma 1
Corpus Christi at Lone Star, n
Shreveport 2, El Paso 0
Anchorage 5, Kenai River 3
END REGULAR SEASON
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College baseball
Dakota State 5, Dickinson State 4
Dakota State 8, Dickinson State 0
Minot State 8, Northern State 3
Southwest Minnesota State 5, Mary 3
Southwest Minnesota State 14, Mary 3
Williston State 15, NDSCS 5
Williston State 5, NDSCS 4
College softball
Dickinson State 8, Mayville State 0
Mayville State 9, Dickinson State 2
Dawson 6, Lake Region State 3
Dawson 14, Lake Region State 2
NDSCS 9, Williston State 1
NDSCS 9, Williston State 0
North Dakota 9, St. Thomas 8
Presentation 9, Valley City State 8
Valley City State 10, Presentation 0
Sioux Falls 10, Minot State 2
Minot State 11, Sioux Falls 10
South Dakota State 4, North Dakota State 0
Southwest Minnesota State 11, Mary 3
Southwest Minnesota State 5, Mary 1
College women’s tennis
Mary 7, Upper Iowa 0