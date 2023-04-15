HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
WILLISTON 13-11, WATFORD CITY 3-5
Williston 13, Watford city 3, 5 innings
Williston;040;54;--;13;13;0
Watford City;100;11;--;3;6;4
Jaydin Iba and Christian Combs; Colton Hufnagel, Paco Baldenegro (5) and Paco Baldenegro, Hunter Cowan (5). W – Iba. L – Hufnagel. HR – None.
Highlights: Will – Haden Bergstrom 2-for-4, double, 3 R; KAdm Call 2-for-3, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Alex Blume 3-for-3, double, R; Conner Ekblad 1-for-3, R; Micah Lason 1-for-3, R; Landen Miller 2-for-3, 2 R; Combs 2-for-3, double, 2 R. WC – Tyesn Kuchenbach 1-for-3, R; Jason Houge 1-for-2, R; Valdenegro 1-for-3, RBI; Judd Johnson 1-for-3, double; Josh Chavez 1-for-2l Cowan 1-for-1.
Williston 11, Watford City 5
Williston;027;11;--;11;8;0
Watford City; 000;140;--;5;6;0
Chase Collings, Garrett Solberg (3), Kadem Call (5) and Christian Combs, Owen Kok (4); Pqco Baldenedro, Jason Houge (3), Judd Johnsrud (5) and Harper Moberg. W – Collings. L – Baldenegro. HR – None.
Highlights: Will – Haden Bergstrom 1-for-4, R; Kaeden Call 2-for-4, triple, R; Conner Ekblad 1-for-2, R; Ben Rath 2 R; Landen Miller 1-for-1, triple, 2 R; Collings 1-for-2, R. WC – Johnsrud 1-for-3, 2 R; Baldenegro 2-for-3.
NORTH STAR 11, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 2
At Dwyer Field
NorthStar;113;033;0;--;11;14;0
Shiloh Christian;000;002;0;--;2;7;1
W – P.Simon. L – C.Kraemer.
Highlights: NS – Z.Jorde R, 2 RBIs; D.Hagler 2 RBIs; P.Simon 1-for-5, R, RBI; H.Hagler 2-for-4, 3 R; K.Simon 2-for-5, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; G.Westlind 3-for-5, R; J.Ahlberg 4-for-5, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; K. Nelsen 1-for-2, R; B.Dilley 1-for-1. SC – M.Fagerland 2-for-3, triple, R, RBI; T. King 1-for-3, R; E.Thompson 1-for-3; A.Wilkinson 1-for-3, RBI; J.Pearson 1-for-3; C.Martin 1-for-3.
THOMPSON 3, WASHBURN-WILTON-CENTER-STANTON 0
At Dwyer Field
WWCS;000;000;0;--;0;4;2
Thompson;011;100;x;--;3;5;2
W – D.Overby. L – A.Retterath.
Highlights: WWCS – C.Sannes 1-for-2; T.Koskie 2-for-3; H.Wolff 1-for-3. Thomp – D.Overby 1-for-2, R, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 Ks; B.Wolfgram 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; R.Berberich 1-for-3, double, R; J.Muhs 1-for-3; D.Odenbach 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 Ks.
THOMPSON 8, NORTH STAR 0
At Dwyer Field
North Star;000;000;0;--;0;1;6
Thompson;000;017;x;--;8;8;2
W – B.Wolfgram. L – Z.Jorde.
Highlights: NS – H.Hagler 1-for-3, double. Thomp – B.Wolfgram 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs, 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 11 Ks; T.Schumacher 1-for-2, triple, R, 3 RBIs; R.Berberich 1-for-4, double, RBI; B.Gibson 2-for-4, double, R, RBI; S. O’Hearn 1-for-3, R; J.Muhs 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
WEST FARGO SHEYENNE 13-19, LEGACY 3-9
West Fargo Sheyenne 13, Legacy 3
West Fargo Sheyenne;308;002;--;13;14;2
Legacy;001;011;--;3;3;4
W – B. Thompson. L – B.Arnold.
Highlights: WFS – K.Narum 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBIs; L.Schauer 2-for-3, double, 2 R; K.Geiszler 1-for-5, 2 R; M.Alexander 3-for-4, double, 2 R, 4 RBIs; A.Misiolek 4-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI; B.Thompson 5 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 9 Ks. Leg – A.Johnson 1-for-2, double, R, RBI; K.Olson 1-for-3, RBI; R.Ingemansen 1-for-2, double, R.
West Fargo Sheyenne 19, Legacy 9
WFS;113;374;--;19;14;2
Legacy;603;000;--;9;11;3
W – K.Narum. L – A.Liudahl. HR – WFS,
Highlights: WFS – K.Narum 2-for-5, 2 R; L.Schauer 2-for-3, double, 4 R; K.Geiszler 2-for-3, double, 4 R, RBI; M.Alexander 2-for-5, double, HR, 4 R, 5 RBIs; A.Rolstad 2-for-4, double, RBI; A.Misiolek 1-for-1, R, RBI; Q.Thompson 2 R, RBI; A.McGough 2-for-5, RBI; B.Thompson 1-for-3, 2 RBIs. Leg – B.Arnold 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; A.Johnson 2-for-2; K.Lemoine 2-for-3, double, R; H.Hammes 1-for-4, R, RBI; E.Stewart 2-for-3, double, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; A.Funk 2-for-3, double, R, RBI.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
LEGACY 3, MANDAN 2
Singles: 1. Sophia Felderman, Man, def. Aleah McPherson 6-3, 7-6 (7-3). 2. Allie Ereth, Man, def. Anna Sorenson 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4. 3. Cambrya Krft Leg, def. Taylor Adamski 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Chelsa Krom-Hallie Seversen, Leg, def. Noelle DeRosier-Kenna Meschke 6-2, 6-4. 2. Brooklyn Sand-Maria Barrett, Leg, def. Lauren Katzung-Sydney Heinert 2-6, 6-1, 6-0.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
U-MARY 4, WINONA STATE 3
At Fargo
Singles: 1. Beth Murman, WSU, def. Chloe Chong 6-0, 6-1. 2. Doaa Farouk Mohamed, UM, def. Rachel Kelly 6-2, 6-4. 3. Hala Hossam Awad, UM, def. Sara Anderson 6-4, 6-2. 4. Ilona Freitag, UM, def. Clara Thoemke 6-2, 6-3. 5. Emily Needham, UM, def. Miranda Daulong 6-2, 6-0. 6. Ally Burger, WSU, def. Samantha Purpura 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Murman-Anderson, WSU, def. Chong-Freitag 6-4. 2. Kelly-Burger, WSU, def. Farouk Mohamed-Hossam Awad 7-5. 3. Needham-Purpua, UM, def. Daulong-Thoemke 6-2.
Records: Winona State 8-8, 5-5 NSIC; U-Mary 9-5, 8-2 NSIC.
NAHL
BISMARCK 6, NORTH IOWA 3
North Iowa;1;1;1;--;3
Bismarck;1;2;3;--;6
First period: 1. NI, Byron Hartley (Jeck Mesic), 13:20. 2. Bis, Julian Beaumont (Adam Pietila), 15:30.
Second period: 3. Bis, Beaumont (Pietila, Patrick Johnson), 1:14. 4. Bis, Brandon Reller (Calvin Hanson, Luke Roelofs), 8:03. 5. NI, Logan Domrowsk (Mesic, Simone Dadie), 14:16, (pp).
Third period: 6. NI, Willy Johnson (Mesic, Jackson Bisson), 3:18. 7. Bis, Landon Fandel (Beaumont, Pietila), 14:12. 8. Bis, Pietila (unassisted), 18:40, (en). 9, Bis, Hanson (unassisted), 19:49.
Goalie saves: NI – Mitch Day 32. Bis – Linards Lipskis 29.
Penalties: NI – 1 for 2 minutes. Bis – 5 for 26 minutes.
Records: North Iowa 29-27-4, 62 points; Bismarck 29-25-6, 64 points.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Austin;34;16;10;78
x-Aberdeen;30;24;6;66
x-St. Cloud;28;23;9;65
x-Minot;31;27;2;64
Bismarck;29;25;6;64
North Iowa;29;27;4;62
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Maryland;40;15;5;85
x-New Jersey;38;18;4;80
x-Maine;33;24;3;69
x-Northeast;30;25;5;65
Johnstown;29;26;5;63
Philadelphia;27;30;3;57
Danbury;6;47;7;19
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Wisconsin;39;18;3;81
x-Minnesota;35;18;7;77
x-Kenai River;32;23;4;68
x-Chippewa;31;25;4;66
Fairbanks;28;25;7;63
Anchorage;27;24;8;62
Springfield;26;31;3;55
Janesville;23;28;9;55
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
z-Oklahoma;44;14;2;90
x-Lone Star;36;15;8;80
x-Shreveport;36;16;7;79
x-Amarillo;34;23;3;71
New Mexico;33;23;4;70
Odessa;30;27;3;63
El Paso;18;37;4;40
Corpus Christi;11;41;7;29
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
z-regular season champion
Friday, April 14
Bismarck 3, North Iowa 2
Danbury 3, Maryland 2, SO
Maine 7, Philadelphia 4
New Jersey 5, Johnstown 4
Minnesota 2, Chippewa 1
Wisconsin 7, Springfield 4
Minot 7, Austin 3
Aberdeen 9, St. Cloud 1
Amarillo 8, Odessa 0
New Mexico 6, Oklahoma 3
Lone Star 4, Corpus Christi 2
El Paso 4, Shreveport 2
Kenai River 5, Anchorage 4, SO
Saturday, April 15
Bismarck 6, North Iowa 3
Maryland 3, Danbury 0
Johnstown 4, New Jersey 2
Philadelphia 5, Maine 2
Wisconsin 5, Springfield 2
Minnesota 6, Chippewa 3
Austin 2, Minot 0
Aberdeen 7, St. Cloud 3
Amarillo 4, Odessa 2
New Mexico 4, Oklahoma 1
Corpus Christi at Lone Star, n
Shreveport at El Paso, n
Anchorage at Kenai River, n
END REGULAR SEASON
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College baseball
Bismarck State 9, Williston State 5
Bismarck State 4, Williston State 3
Minot State 5, Northern State 4
Minot State 18, Northern State 8
St. Thomas 2, North Dakota State 1
College softball
Dickinson State 6, Mayville State 4
Dickinson State 12, Mayville State 9
Miles 10, Lake Region State 0
Miles 15, Lake Region State 7
NDSCS 14, Dakota College-Bottineau 2
NDSCS 19, Dakota College-Bottineau 1
North Dakota 18, St. Thomas 13
St. Thomas 13, North Dakota 7
Williston State 13, Bismarck State 6
Williston State 5, Bismarck State 4
College women’s tennis
Mary 4, Winona State 3
High school baseball
North Star 11, Shiloh Christian 2
Thompson 3, Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton 0
Thompson 8, North Star 0
Williston 13, Watford City 3
Williston 11, Watford City 5
High school softball
West Fargo Sheyenne 13, Bismarck Legacy 3
West Fargo Sheyenne 19, Bismarck Legacy 9
High school girls tennis
Bismarck Legacy 3, Mandan 2
High school girls soccer
Minot 7, Grand Forks Red River 0
Minot 6, Grand Forks Central 0