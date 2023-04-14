HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
MANDAN 10, CENTURY 5
At Memorial Ballpark
Century;000;220;1;--;5;8;5
Mandan;172;000;x;--;10;7;2
Ben LaDuke, Jason Juma (2), TJ Olson (3), Tyler Kleinjan (4) and Maxon Vig; Seth Gerhardt, Jamison Nelson (6) and Tukker Horner, McCoy Keller (6). W – Gerhardt. L – LaDuke. HR – None.
Highlights: Cen – LaDuke 1-for-4; Gavin Lill R; Parker Sagsveen 3-for-4, 2 R; Charlie Vig 2-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Hayden Ritter 1-for-3, triple, R, RBI; Sid Olmsted 1-for-2. Man – Hudsen Sheldon 1-for-5, double, R, RBI; Keller 2-for-2, triple, 2 R; Brayden Bunnell 1-for-4, R, RBI; Owen Gress 1-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Jamison Nelson R; Gerhardt 1-for-3, double, R; Dylan Gierke 1-for-3, triple, 2 R, RBI.
People are also reading…
NOTE: Second game was called after 3 innings due to darkness. Mandan won 6-3.
Records: Century 0-6, 0-4 West Region; Mandan 4-0, 2-0 West Region.
SHILOH CHRISTIAN 15, HETTINGER-SCRANTON-NEW ENGLAND 7
At Hettinger
Shiloh Christian;002;20(11);0;--;15;17;1
HSNE;000;160;0;--;7;2;0
W – J. Bosch. L – Devin Greff. HR – None.
Highlights: SC – Trace King 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Michael Fagerland 4-for-4, double, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Eli Thompson 3-for-5, R, 4 RBIs; Atticus Wilkinson 1-for-4; Carson Kraemer 1-for-5, RBI; Jacob Pearson 1-for-5, R; Conner Martin 1-for-3, 2 R; Evan Fuchs 2 R; J. Bosch 4-for-5, 2 doubles, 4 R, 2 RBIs. HS – Greff 2 R, Maddox Pierce 1-for-3, R, RBI; Bowden Hasbrouck 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
LEGACY 8, WILLISTON 0
First half: 1. Leg, Oakley Will (Payton Kooiman), 6. 2. Leg, Katelyn Farrell (Avery Will), 8. 3. Leg, O.Will (Grace Lelm), 19. 4. Leg, Farrell, 24. 5. Leg, A.Will, 39.
Second half: 6. Leg, Madison Lein (A.Will), 65. 7. Leg, O.Will (Ella Jones, Kooiman), 73. 8. Leg, Jones (Kooiman), 77.
Goalkeeper saves: Will – Brynna Doyle 11. Leg – Ava Hanzel 1.
Records: Williston 0-2, Legacy 2-0.
NAHL
BISMARCK 3, NORTH IOWA 2
North Iowa;1;1;0;--;2
Bismarck;0;2;1;--;3
First period: 1. NI, Logan Dombrowsky (Simone Dadie, Jack Mesic), 9:20, (pp).
Second period: 2. Bis, Brandon Reller (Luke Roelofs), 2:44. 3. NI, Jacob Toll (unassisted), 6:07. 4. Bisd, Patrick Johnson (unassisted), 13:47.
Third period: 5. Bis, Attila Lippai (Vertti Jantunen), 16:04.
Goalie saves: NI – Mitch Day 24. Bis – Linards Lipskis 31.
Penalties: NI – 3 for 6 minutes. Bis – 4 for 16 minutes.
Records: North Iowa 29-26-4, 62 points; Bismarck 28-25-6, 62 points.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Austin;33;16;10;76
St. Cloud;28;22;9;65
Aberdeen;29;24;6;64
Minot;31;26;2;64
North Iowa;29;26;4;62
Bismarck;28;25;6;62
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Maryland;39;15;5;83
x-New Jersey;38;17;4;80
x-Maine;33;23;3;69
x-Northeast;30;25;5;65
Johnstown;28;26;5;61
Philadelphia;26;30;3;55
Danbury;6;46;7;19
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Wisconsin;38;18;3;79
x-Minnesota;34;18;7;75
x-Chippewa;31;24;4;66
x-Kenai River;31;23;4;66
Fairbanks;28;25;7;63
Anchorage;27;24;7;61
Springfield;26;30;3;55
Janesville;23;28;9;55
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
z-Oklahoma;44;13;2;90
x-Shreveport;36;15;7;79
x-Lone Star;35;15;8;78
Amarillo;33;23;3;69
New Mexico;32;23;4;68
Odessa;30;26;3;63
El Paso;17;37;4;38
Corpus Christi;11;40;7;29
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
z-regular season champion
Friday, April 14
Bismarck 3, North Iowa 2
Danbury 3, Maryland 2, SO
Maine 7, Philadelphia 4
New Jersey 5, Johnstown 4
Minnesota 2, Chippewa 1
Wisconsin 7, Springfield 4
Minot 7, Austin 3
Aberdeen 9, St. Cloud 1
Amarillo 8, Odessa 0
New Mexico 6, Oklahoma 3
Corpus Christi at Lone Star, n
Shreveport at El Paso, n
Anchorage at Kenai River, n
Saturday, April 15
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Maryland
New Jersey at Johnstown
Philadelphia at Maine
Wisconsin at Springfield
Minnesota at Chippewa
Minot at Austin
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
Amarillo at Odessa
Oklahoma at New Mexico
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Shreveport at El Paso
Anchorage at Kenai River
END REGULAR SEASON
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College baseball
Bismarck State 11, Dawson 1
Bismarck State 9, Dawson 8
Mayville State 11, Viterbo 3
Mayville State 11, Viterbo 5
North Dakota State 13, St. Thomas 3
North Dakota State 10, St. Thomas 4
Valley City State 12, Waldorf 1
Waldorf 6, Valley City State 3
Williston State 11, Lake Region State 1
Lake Region State 15, Williston State 6
College softball
Dawson 12, Bismarck State 0
Dawson 29, Bismarck State 3
Jamestown 6, Concordia, Neb. 5
Jamestown 7, Concordia, Neb. 2
Williston State 14, Lake Region State 3
Williston State 10, Lake Region State 6
High school baseball
Mandan 10, Bismarck Century 5
Mandan 6, Bismarck Century 3
Dickinson 3, Bismarck Legacy 1
Shiloh Christian 15, Hettinger-Scranton-New England 7
High school softball
Minot 19, Bismarck 6
Minot 20, Bismarck 2
West Fargo 14, Bismarck Century 4
West Fargo 14, Bismarck Century 6
High school girls soccer
Bismarck 3, Bismarck Century 0
Bismarck Legacy 8, Williston 0
Bismarck St. Mary’s 0, Jamestown 0
Mandan 10, Dickinson 0