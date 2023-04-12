COLLEGE BASEBALL
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 7-8, AUGUSTANA 1-11
At Ronken Field, Sioux Falls, S.D.
U-Mary 7, Augustana 1
Augustana;010;000;0;--;1;5;0
Mary;320;101;x;--;7;9;2
Ryan Clementi, Ryan Jares (2), Aidan Torpey (4) and Drey Dirksen; Jonathan Draheim and Krece Papierski. W -- Draheim. L -- Clementi. HR: Mary -- Noah Hull.
Highlights: Augustana -- Nick Banowetz 2-for-3; Dirksen 1-for-3, 2B, R; Luke Ballweg 1-for-3; Parker Mooney 1-for-3; Clementi 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Jares 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, 2 HBP; Torpey 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 6 K. Mary -- Kalem Haney 3-for-4, 3 R; Cal James BB, 2 HBP, 2 R; Derek Shoen 2-for-3, 2B, HBP, R, 3 RBIs; Hull 2-for-3, HR, Sac fly, R, 3 RBIs; Papierski 1-for-4, RBI; Draheim 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 K.
Augustana 11, U-Mary 8
Augustana;340;120;100;--;11;8;3
Mary;101;420;000;--;8;8;0
Tom Sun, Kai Taylor (3), Ethan Cole (4), Ashton Michek (6), Dirksen (7), Adam Diedrich (8) and Dirksen, Nick Banowetz (7), Dirksen (8); Paxton Miller, Jaxon Zanolli (2), Jared Arnold (5), Jayden Smith (7), Parker Wakelyn (8) and Ben Prediger. W -- Dirksen. L -- Miller. S -- Diedrich. HR: Augustana -- Trevor Winterstein. Mary -- Daniel Martin.
Highlights: Augustana -- Winterstein 2-for-4, HR, BB, 2 R, RBI; Banowetz 2-for-3, 2B, Sac fly, BB, SB, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jack Hines 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs; Ballweg 1-for-4, BB, R, RBI; Mooney 1-for-3, 2 BB, R, 2 RBIs; Maddux Baggs 2 BB, 2 R; Sun 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Taylor 1 IP, 3 H, 4 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, 3 HBP; Cole 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP; Michek 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Dirksen 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Diedrich 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP.
Records: Augustana 26-14 overall, 15-5 Northern Sun; Mary 14-18, 7-10.
NORTHERN SUN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota State-Mankato;14-2;24-7
Augustana;15-5;26-14
St. Cloud State;9-4;17-11
Winona State;13-7;17-18
Minnesota-Crookston;10-6;20-14
Concordia-St. Paul;8-6;12-15
Minot State;10-8;19-11
Wayne State;9-8;15-16
Southwest Minnesota State;7-8;15-10
U-Mary;7-10;14-18
Sioux Falls;7-11;8-24
Upper Iowa;7-12;11-19
Northern State;5-11;10-17
Minnesota-Duluth;5-12;12-18
Bemidji State;1-17;2-31
Wednesday, April 12
Augustana 11, U-Mary 8, Game 2
U-Mary 7, Augustana 1
Minnesota State-Mankato 5, Upper Iowa 2
Minnesota State-Mankato 2, Upper Iowa 1, Game 2
Minot State 11, Wayne State 7
Wayne State 13, Minot State 12, 10 inn., Game 2
Winona State 13, Southwest Minnesota State 8
Winona State 17, Southwest Minnesota State 16, Game 2
Thursday, April 13
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota-Duluth
St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Crookston
Friday, April 14
Winona State at Concordia-St. Paul
Wayne State at Upper Iowa
Augustana at Minnesota State-Mankato
Saturday, April 15
Northern State at Minot State
Winona State at Concordia-St. Paul
St. Cloud State at Sioux Falls
Augustana at Minnesota State-Mankato
Wayne State at Upper Iowa
Minnesota-Crookston at Bemidji State
Sunday, April 16
Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary in Mandan, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Northern State at Minot State
St. Cloud State at Sioux Falls
Minnesota-Crookston at Bemidji State
Monday, April 17
Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary in Mandan, 11 a.m.
Wednesday, April 19
Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minot State
Minnesota State-Mankato at Southwest Minnesota State
Concordia-St. Paul at Upper Iowa
Wayne State at Winona State
Bemidji State at Minnesota-Duluth
Sioux Falls at Augustana
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD 8-10, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 6-1
At SCHEELS Field, Moorhead, Minn.
MSU-Moorhead 8, U-Mary 6
Moorhead;001;115;0;--;8;9;2
Mary;020;110;2;--;6;8;4
Eliya Johnson, Reece Dahl (2), Avery Steffen (4), Evey Evans (6) and Teagan Pranchke; Nicole Eckhardt, Jamison Ness (7) and Madison Wszolek. W -- Steffen. L -- Ness. HR: Moorhead -- Mack Gallagher. Mary -- Sariah Perez, Wszolek.
Highlights: Moorhead -- Evans 1-for-2, Sac fly, HBP, 2 RBIs; Lizzy Davis 1-for-3, Sac bunt, R, RBI; Gallagher 2-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Jordey Brown-Smith 1-for-2, BB, Sac bunt, R; Johnson 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K; Dahl 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 K; Steffen 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 K; Evans 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 K. Mary -- Brooke McClure 2-for-4, 2B, R; Francesca Villaneda 1-for-1; Perez 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Wszolek 2-for-4, HR, 2B, SB, 2 R, RBI; Devyn Ritz 1-for-1, 2B, 2 BB, SB, R; Mckenzie Reinhardt 1-for-3, 2B, R; Eckhardt 6.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Ness 0.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 1 K.
MSU-Moorhead 10, U-Mary 1, 6 inn.
Moorhead;410;212;--;10;10;0
Mary;001;000;--;1;5;5
Kaelyn Leverson, Dahl (3), Steffen (4), Evans (6) and Pranchke; Emari Evans, Hannah Chambers (2), Eckhardt (5) and Emily Schommer. W -- Leverson. L -- Evans. HR: None.
Highlights: Moorhead -- Evans 1-for-3, 2B, BB, R; Davis 1-for-4, 2 R; Gallagher 2-for-2, 2B, BB, HBP, 2 R, RBI; Johnson 1-for-3, BB, R; Azalya Lopez 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Brown-Smith 2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI; Eliyah McCarthy 1-for-1, 2B, R; Leverson 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Dahl 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Steffen 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K; Evans 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K. Mary -- McClure 1-for-2, BB; Perez 1-for-3, RBI; Villaneda 1-for-2, 2B, BB; Ritz 1-for-2, 2B, BB; Reinhardt 1-for-2, R; Evans 1.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 0 K; Chambers 3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 0 K; Eckhardt 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP.
Records: Minnesota State-Moorhead 23-7 overall, 11-1 Northern Sun; Mary 5-26, 0-12.
NORTHERN SUN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota State-Moorhead;11-1;23-7
Winona State;11-1;28-9
Minnesota-Duluth;11-3;25-8
Augustana;9-3;22-11
St. Cloud State;8-4;24-14
Minot State;7-5;20-14
Minnesota State-Mankato;8-6;19-13
Sioux Falls;6-6;15-16
Upper Iowa;6-7;14-17
Concordia-St. Paul;5-9;19-20
Bemidji State;3-5;14-16
Northern State;4-8;10-22
Wayne State;4-9;9-27
Southwest Minnesota State;3-9;8-23
Minnesota-Crookston;1-9;13-22
U-Mary;0-12;5-26
Wednesday, April 12
Minnesota State-Moorhead 8, U-Mary 6
Minnesota State-Moorhead 10, U-Mary 1, 6 inn., Game 2
St. Cloud State 10, Minnesota-Crookston 0
St. Cloud State 10, Minnesota-Crookston 3, Game 2
Winona State 18, Concordia-St. Paul 14
Winona State 9, Concordia-St. Paul 0, 6 inn., Game 2
Saturday, April 15
U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 1/3 p.m.
Minot State at Southwest Minnesota State
Northern State at Wayne State
Winona State at St. Cloud State
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Augustana
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota-Crookston
Upper Iowa at Minnesota-Duluth
Minnesota State-Mankato at Bemidji State
Sunday, April 16
U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 12/2 p.m.
Minot State at Sioux Falls
Upper Iowa at St. Cloud State
Northern State at Augustana
Concordia-St. Paul at Bemidji State
Winona State at Minnesota-Duluth
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota-Crookston
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Wayne State
Tuesday, April 18
Minot State at Minnesota-Crookston
Wednesday, April 19
U-Mary at Bemidji State, 12/2 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Minnesota State-Mankato
Northern State at St. Cloud State
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Minnesota-Duluth
Wayne State at Winona State
Southwest Minnesota State at Concordia-St. Paul
Augustana at Upper Iowa
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
WEST REGION PRESEASON POLL
Team;Points
1. Minot (5);61
2. Legacy (4);58
3. Dickinson;45
4. Century;44
5. Bismarck;40
6. Mandan;26
7. Williston;25
8. St. Mary's;17
9. Jamestown;8
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis.
N.D. SCORES
College softball
Dickinson State 9, Presentation 5
Presentation 3, Dickinson State 2, Game 2
College men's volleyball
Grand View 3, Jamestown 0