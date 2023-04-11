HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
SHILOH CHRISTIAN 3-7, WASHBURN-WILTON-CENTER-STANTON 1-3
Shiloh Christian 3, Washburn 1
Washburn;000;100;0;--;1;4;2
Shiloh;100;011;x;--;3;1;2
Owen Patterson, Jarret Henke (6) and Ethan Retterath; Trace King, Evan Fuchs (6), Michael Fagerland (7) and Eli Thompson. W -- King. L -- Patterson. S -- Fagerland. HR: None.
Highlights: Washburn -- Jack Retterath 1-for-4; Alex Retterath 1-for-4, R; Carter Knutson 1-for-4, 2B, RBI; E. Retterath 1-for-3; Patterson 5 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 5 K; Henke 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP. Shiloh Christian -- King BB, 2 SB, 2 R; Jacob Pearson HBP, R; Carson Kraemer 1-for-2, BB; Conner Martin SB, RBI; King 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 8 K; Fuchs 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K; Fagerland 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.
Shiloh Christian 7, Washburn 3
Washburn;000;30;--;3;3;2
Shiloh;102;4x;--;7;8;2
Hunter Hoffman, E. Retterath (4) and Colton Becher; Martin, Thompson (4) and Justin Bosch. W -- Thompson. L -- E. Retterath. HR: None.
Highlights: Washburn -- Patterson 1-for-1; Kennedy Albers R; A. Retterath 1-for-3, R; Knutson 1-for-3; Hoffman 2 BB, R; Jonah Miller RBI; Becher BB, RBI; Hoffman 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 4 K; E. Retterath 1 IP, 3 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 3 K. Shiloh -- King BB, R; Fagerland 2-for-2, 2B, BB, 3 R; Thompson 2-for-2, 2B, BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Atticus Wilkinson 1-for-3, RBI; Kraemer 1-for-3, RBI; Bosch 1-for-2, 3B, R; Martin 3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Thompson 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K, 1 HBP.
MINOT 6-12, CENTURY 3-10
Minot 6, Century 3
Minot;101;120;1;--;6;7;3
Century;100;000;2;--;3;7;4
Tyler Buchanan, Adam Roedocker (5) and Morgan Nygaard; Zac Brackin, Ben LaDuke (4), Tyler Odell (6), Tyler Kleinjan (7) and Maxon Vig. W -- Buchanan. L -- Brackin. S -- Roedocker. HR: None.
Highlights: Minot -- Nygaard 2-for-3, BB, 2 R; Kellan Burke 3-for-4, 2 SB, R, RBI; Eli Nissen 1-for-2, 2 BB, R, RBI; Noah Stenvold 1-for-2, 2B, BB, SB, R, RBI; Buchanan 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 7 K, 1 HBP; Roedocker 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP. Century -- Carter Krueger 1-for-4, 2B, R; Parker Sagsveen 2-for-4, 3 SB, R, RBI; M. Vig 2 BB, HBP, R; Adam Vigness 1-for-3, BB, RBI; Charlie Vig 2-for-3, BB; Brackin 3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 5 K; LaDuke 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K; Kleinjan 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP.
Minot 12, Century 10
Minot;110;711;1;--;12;13;3
Century;404;000;2;--;10;7;6
Carson Deaver, Hunter Horner (3), Parker Hann (6) and Jayden Speraw; Sagsveen, Aiden Johnson (4), Sid Olmsted (5), Gavin Lill (7) and Kleinjan. W -- Horner. L -- Johnson. HR: None.
Highlights: Minot -- Nygaard 3-for-5, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Burke 2-for-4, 2 3B, HBP, SB, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Hann 2-for-4, 2B, BB, 2 R; Speraw 3-for-3, 2 2B, 2 BB, 2 SB, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Tyson Ruzicka 2-for-4, 3B, R, 3 RBIs; Deaver 2.1 IP, 5 H, 8 R (6 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, 4 HBP; Horner 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Hann 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP. Century -- Lill 1-for-3, 2 BB, R, RBI; TJ Olson 1-for-2, 2 BB, HBP, R, RBI; Krueger 1-for-4, Sac fly, R, RBI; Tate Erickson 1-for-2, BB, HBP, 2 R; Brackin 2 HBP, Sac fly, 2 R, RBI; LaDuke 1-for-3, Sac fly, 2 RBIs; Kleinjan 1-for-4, R, RBI; Sagsveen 3 IP, 4 H, 6 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 5 K; Johnson 1.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K; Olmsted 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K; Lill 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 0 K.
Records: Minot 2-0 overall, 2-0 West Region; Century 0-2, 0-2.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
LEGACY 4, CENTURY 0
Century;0;0;--;0
Legacy;0;4;--;0
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1. Legacy, Brynn Zins (Payton Kooiman), 43rd minute. 2. Legacy, Zins (Ella Jones), 45th minute. 3. Legacy, Oakley Will (Zins), 47th minute. 4. Legacy, Jones (Kooiman), 53rd minute.
Goaltender saves: Century -- Ashlyn Hagerott 8. Legacy -- Ava Hanzal 3, Felchle 0.
Records: Century 0-1 overall, 0-0 West Region; Legacy 1-0 overall, 0-0 West Region.
Note: Game was a non-counter match.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota State-Mankato;12-2;22-7
Augustana;14-4;25-13
St. Cloud State;9-4;17-11
Minnesota-Crookston;10-6;20-14
Winona State;11-7;15-18
Concordia-St. Paul;8-6;12-15
Minot State;9-7;18-10
Southwest Minnesota State;7-6;15-8
Wayne State;8-7;14-15
Upper Iowa;7-10;11-17
U-Mary;6-9;13-17
Sioux Falls;7-11;8-24
Northern State;5-11;10-17
Minnesota-Duluth;5-12;12-18
Bemidji State;1-17;2-31
Wednesday, April 12
U-Mary at Augustana, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Minot State at Wayne State
Upper Iowa at Minnesota State-Mankato
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota-Duluth
Northern State at Bemidji State
Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State
St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Crookston
Friday, April 14
Winona State at Concordia-St. Paul
Saturday, April 15
Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Northern State at Minot State
Winona State at Concordia-St. Paul
St. Cloud State at Sioux Falls
Augustana at Minnesota State-Mankato
Wayne State at Upper Iowa
Minnesota-Crookston at Bemidji State
Sunday, April 16
Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary, 12 p.m.
Northern State at Minot State
St. Cloud State at Sioux Falls
Augustana at Minnesota State-Mankato
Wayne State at Upper Iowa
Minnesota-Crookston at Bemidji State
MON-DAK
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
Miles;5-1;19-8
Williston State;4-2;16-8
Dawson;5-3;5-13
Bismarck State;3-3;12-4
Lake Region State;2-2;10-17
NDSCS;1-3;1-5
Dakota College-Bottineau;0-6;2-12
Tuesday, April 11
Miles 16, Dawson 12
Miles 15, Dawson 4
Wednesday, April 12
Lake Region State vs. University of Jamestown JV
Thursday, April 13
Bismarck State vs. Dakota College-Bottineau, 12/3 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Bismarck State vs. Dawson, 1/4 p.m.
Williston State vs. Lake Region State
Miles vs. NDSCS
Saturday, April 15
Bismarck State vs. Williston State, 1/3 p.m.
Miles vs. Lake Region State
Winnipeg 18U vs. Dakota College-Bottineau
Sunday, April 16
Lake Region State vs. Dawson
NDSCS vs. Williston State
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Miles
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota State-Moorhead;9-1;21-7
Winona State;9-1;26-9
Minnesota-Duluth;11-3;25-8
Augustana;8-4;21-12
St. Cloud State;6-4;22-14
Minot State;7-5;20-14
Sioux Falls;7-5;16-15
Minnesota State-Mankato;8-6;19-13
Upper Iowa;6-7;14-17
Concordia-St. Paul;5-7;19-18
Bemidji State;3-5;14-16
Northern State;4-8;10-22
Wayne State;4-9;9-27
Southwest Minnesota State;3-9;8-23
Minnesota-Crookston;1-7;13-20
U-Mary;0-10;5-24
Tuesday, April 11
Bemidji State 1, Minnesota-Duluth 0
Minnesota-Duluth 4, Bemidji State 2, Game 2
Minnesota State-Mankato 5, Upper Iowa 3
Minot State 5, Northern State 1
Northern State 10, Minot State 5, Game 2
Sioux Falls 9, Augustana 1
Sioux Falls 2, Augustana 0, Game 2
Southwest Minnesota State 6, Wayne State 3
Southwest Minnesota State 3, Wayne State 0, Game 2
Upper Iowa 6, Minnesota State-Mankato 4, Game 2
Wednesday, April 12
U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1/3 p.m.
St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota-Crookston
Winona State at Concordia-St. Paul
Saturday, April 15
U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 1/3 p.m.
Minot State at Southwest Minnesota State
Northern State at Wayne State
Winona State at St. Cloud State
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Augustana
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota-Crookston
Upper Iowa at Minnesota-Duluth
Minnesota State-Mankato at Bemidji State
Sunday, April 16
U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 12/2 p.m.
Minot State at Sioux Falls
Upper Iowa at St. Cloud State
Northern State at Augustana
Concordia-St. Paul at Bemidji State
Winona State at Minnesota-Duluth
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota-Crookston
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Wayne State
MON-DAK
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
Dawson;7-1;17-3
Miles;5-1;18-3
NDSCS;4-2;12-9
Lake Region State;3-3;5-17
Bismarck State;1-5;3-14
Dakota College-Bottineau;1-5;1-5
Williston State;1-5;3-17
Tuesday, April 11
Dawson 14, Miles 1
Miles 14, Dawson 5
Thursday, April 13
Bismarck State vs. Dakota College-Bottineau, 12/3 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Bismarck State vs. Dawson, 1/4 p.m.
Williston State vs. Lake Region State
Miles vs. NDSCS
Saturday, April 15
Bismarck State vs. Williston State, 12/3 p.m.
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. NDSCS
Miles vs. Lake Region State
Sunday, April 16
Williston State vs. NDSCS
Lake Region State vs. Dawson
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Miles
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
PRESEASON POLL
Class A
1. Dickinson (4)
2. West Fargo Sheyenne
3. Bismarck (5)
4. West Fargo
5. Jamestown (1)
6. Minot
7. Legacy
8. Grand Forks Red River
9. Valley City
10. Century
Class B
1. Central Cass (13)
2. Kindred-Richland (1)
3. Renville County (2)
4. Beulah
5. Thompson
6. May-Port-CG
7. Velva-Drake-Anamoose
8. Northern Cass
9. Des Lacs-Burlington-Lewis & Clark
10. Hankinson co-op
Note: Poll released by North Dakota Softball All-Stars.
GIRLS SOCCER
WEST REGION PRESEASON POLL
1. Minot (6)
2. Bismarck (1)
3. Legacy (1)
4. Mandan
T-5. Jamestown
T-5. Century
7. Williston
8. St. Mary's
9. Dickinson
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
College baseball
Minnesota 12, North Dakota State 9
College softball
Mount Marty 3, Jamestown 1
Mount Marty 4, Jamestown 1
College men's volleyball
Vanguard 3, Jamestown 0
High school baseball
Bismarck Legacy 16, Williston 7, Game 2
Jamestown 10, Bismarck 3
Jamestown 10, Bismarck 0, Game 2
Minot 6, Bismarck Century 3
Minot 12, Bismarck Century 10, Game 2
Minot Ryan 21, South Prairie-Max 1
Shiloh Christian 3, Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton 1, 7 inn.
Shiloh Christian 7, Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton 3, 5 inn., Game 2
Williston 14, Bismarck Legacy 2
High school softball
Bismarck 15, Mandan 11
Bismarck 24, Mandan 14, Game 2
Bismarck Legacy 14, Watford City 3
Bismarck Legacy 36, Watford City 9, Game 2
Dickinson 7, Bismarck Century 4
Dickinson 11, Bismarck Century 7, Game 2
Minot 10, Williston 0, 5 inn.
Minot 12, Willison 2, 5 inn., Game 2
Wilton-Wing 17, Washburn-Center-Stanton 12
High school girls soccer
Bismarck 7, Mandan 0
Bismarck Legacy 4, Century 0
Minot 18, Dickinson 0
St. Mary's 2, Williston 0