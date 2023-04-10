HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
SHRINE BOWL
11-MAN ROSTERS
West Team
Beulah: Armani Smith, OL/DL; Tarren Larson, OL/DL.
Bismarck: Jayden Sherwin, OL/DL.
Bowman County: Grant Kees, OL/DL.
Century: Ryan Brynjolfson, WR/CB; Joel Edland, OL/DL; Jacob Burckhard, OL/DL.
Crookston, Minn.: Ethan Boll, RB/DL.
Des Lacs-Burlington: Brenden Hedges, OL/DL.
Dickinson: Chase Selle, WR; Max Wilkinson, OL/DL; Ben Carlson, WR.
Hazen: Kaison Kaylor, RB/DB.
Jamestown: Payton Hochhalter, QB/DB; Jackson Walters, WR/LB; Ethan Gall, OL/DL.
Lake Park-Audubon, Minn.: Landen Gillespie, OL/DL; Zeke Noel, RB/LB.
Legacy: Jaxon Kellogg, FB/LB; Vegas George, TE/DL; Carl Henry, RB/CB.
Mandan: Devon Church, WR/DB; Karsyn Jablonski, WR/CB; Lincon Wiseman, RB/LB.
Minot: Kaydn Turnbow, OL/DL; Jayden Speraw, QB.
Ray-Powers Lake: Tyson Enget, QB/DB; Gracin Schroeder, RB/LB.
St. Mary's: Jaxyn Richter, FB/LB; Jonathan Plante, OL/DL.
Shiloh Christian: Joey Desir, QB; Kyler Klein, WR/LB; Darrick Even, QB.
Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose: Payton Bodine, WR/LB; Kyle Sandy, DL; Gabe Lakoduk, OL/DL; Preston Kraft, WR/CB.
Watford City: Jason Hogue, RB/DB.
Coaching Staff: Jim Dooley, Beulah; Cory Volk, Century; Chauncey Hendershot, Minot; Matt Weidler, Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose.
East Team
Bottineau: Jacob Shriver, RB/LB.
Central Cass: Ryan Stafford, OL/DL; Owen Wiersma, RB/LB; Cooper Johnson, WR/DB.
Detroit Lakes, Minn.: Charlie Kalina, WR/DB/P; Brock Okeson, OL/LB.
Devils Lake: Colton Schneider, RB/LB.
East Grand Forks, Minn.: Caleb Zejdlik, OL/DL.
Fargo Davies: Christian McCarthy, OL; John O'Neill, OL.
Fargo Shanley: Michael Rostberg, QB; Will Mehus, OL/DL; Vuciri Hakim, WR/CB; Damon Hospidales, OL/DL.
Fargo South: Tyler Christianson, OL/DL; Emanuel Spiyee, WR/CB; Zack Thomasson, TE/LB.
Grand Forks Central: Dylan LaMont, QB/DB.
Grand Forks Red River: Logan Arason, TE/DL; Hudson Flom, WR/DB.
Hillsboro-Central Valley: Peter Dryburgh, TE/LB; Riley Olsen, QB/DB; Easton Baesler, OL/DL.
Kindred: Trey Heinrich, RB/LB; Jack Packer, OL/DL; Mason Nipstad, OL/DL.
Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich: Jack Romfo, TE/DL.
Lisbon: Boeden Greenley, RB/LB; Grant Lyons, OL/DL.
Oakes: Noah Sundby, WR/LB.
Thompson: Max Roller, WR/CB.
Valley City: Broden Muske, OL/LB; Gavin Gerhardt, RB/LB.
Wahpeton: Beau Arenstein, RB/DB.
West Fargo: Payton McGregor, WR/DL; Josh Balstad, RB/LB.
West Fargo Sheyenne: Ty Schlichting, RB/DL; Bryce Cain, OL/DL.
Coaching Staff: Tommy Butler, Casselton; Tyler Kosel, Fargo South; Vyrn Muir, Grand Forks Red River; Scott Olson, Hillsboro-Central Valley.
9-MAN ROSTERS
West Team
Beach: Trey Swanson, TE/DL.
Central McLean: Keaton Rust, OL/LB.
Divide County: Easton Eriksmoen, QB/LB; Max Dhuyvetter, RB/DB; Wyatt Caraballo, FB/LB.
Grant County-Flasher: Layton Woodbury, RB/LB; Kayedenn Rivinius, OL/DL; Wyatt Ottmar, TE/DL; Brandon Brunelle, RB/LB.
Hettinger County: Cole Manolovits, QB/LB.
Kidder County: Keaton Luhmann, OL/DL.
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter: Trenton Erbele, OL/LB.
New Salem-Almont: AJ Heins, OL/DL; Ty Wolding, QB/LB; Levi Becker, OL/DL; Alex Pitman, OL/DL.
Park Christian, Minn.: Kyler Card, RB/CB.
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron: Dylan Kessel, TE/DL.
St. John: Brayton Baker, WR/DB; Jaydynce McCloud, QB/LB; Caden Belgarde, OL/DL; Isaac Charbonneau, TE/DL.
Standing Rock: Johnny Luger, QB/RB.
Surrey: Ethan Hanson, WR/CB.
Towner-Granville-Upham: Tyler Blowers, OL/DL.
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn: Easton Andel, RB/LB.
Coaching Staff: Jamie Krenz, Grant County-Flasher; Steve Kleinjan, New Salem-Almont; Cory Davis, St. John; Connor Hill, Surrey.
East Team
Cavalier: Jacob Steele, RB; Landon Carter, WR; Levi Hinkle, OL.
Hankinson: Cruz Hernandez, WR; Ruston Kath, FB.
Kittson County Central, Minn.: Chisum Schmiedeberg, RB/DB.
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion: Brock Wendel, OL/DL; Garrett Hebl, FB/LB; Colton Ness, TE/DB.
Larimore: Colter Thorsell, RB/LB; Jebb Gerszewski, OL/DL.
Maple River: Clay Hovelson, RB/LB.
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg: Andrew Aarsvold, OL/DL; Ethan Bergstrom, RB/LB; Xyler Carlson, RB/LB; Lucas Fugleberg, OL/LB.
Nelson County: Holden Lenz, WR/CB.
North Border: TJ Cosley, RB/CB; Carson Brown, RB/LB.
North Prairie: Nicholas Mears, QB/DB; Isaac Herbel, OL/DL; Mitchell Leas, WR/CB.
North Star: Bryce Prouty, OL/DL.
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood: Andrew Arth, RB/LB; Jake Kuchera, WR/LB; Jason Barton, OL/DL.
Coaching Staff: Mitch Greenwood, Cavalier; Jason Monilaws, Hankinson; Adam Sola, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg; Josh Keller, North Prairie.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota State-Mankato;12-2;22-6
Augustana;14-4;25-13
St. Cloud State;9-4;17-11
Minnesota-Crookston;10-6;20-14
Winona State;11-7;15-18
Concordia-St. Paul;8-6;12-15
Minot State;9-7;18-10
Southwest Minnesota State;7-6;15-8
Wayne State;8-7;14-15
Upper Iowa;7-10;11-17
U-Mary;6-9;13-17
Sioux Falls;7-11;8-24
Northern State;5-11;10-17
Minnesota-Duluth;5-12;12-18
Bemidji State;1-17;2-31
Wednesday, April 12
Augustana at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Minot State at Wayne State
Upper Iowa at Minnesota State-Mankato
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota-Duluth
Northern State at Bemidji State
Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State
St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Crookston
Friday, April 14
Winona State at Concordia-St. Paul
Saturday, April 15
Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Northern State at Minot State
Winona State at Concordia-St. Paul
St. Cloud State at Sioux Falls
Augustana at Minnesota State-Mankato
Wayne State at Upper Iowa
Minnesota-Crookston at Bemidji State
Sunday, April 16
Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary, 12 p.m.
Northern State at Minot State
St. Cloud State at Sioux Falls
Augustana at Minnesota State-Mankato
Wayne State at Upper Iowa
Minnesota-Crookston at Bemidji State
MON-DAK
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
Dawson;5-1;5-11
Williston State;4-1;16-7
Miles;3-1;16-8
Bismarck State;3-3;12-4
Lake Region State;2-2;10-16
NDSCS;1-3;1-5
Dakota College-Bottineau;0-6;2-12
Monday, April 10
Dawson 3, Williston State 1
Williston State 10, Dawson 2
Miles 12, Lake Region State 1, 5 inn.
Tuesday, April 11
University of Jamestown JV vs. Bismarck State, TBD
Miles vs. Dawson
Wednesday, April 12
Lake Region State vs. University of Jamestown JV
Thursday, April 13
Bismarck State vs. Dakota College-Bottineau, 12/3 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Bismarck State vs. Dawson, 1/4 p.m.
Williston State vs. Lake Region State
Miles vs. NDSCS
Saturday, April 15
Bismarck State vs. Williston State, 1/3 p.m.
Miles vs. Lake Region State
Winnipeg 18U vs. Dakota College-Bottineau
Sunday, April 16
Lake Region State vs. Dawson
NDSCS vs. Williston State
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Miles
COLLEGE BASEBALL
BISMARCK STATE 14-11, LAKE REGION STATE 5-7
(Sunday)
At Miles City, Mont.
Bismarck State 14, Lake Region State 5
BSC;061;007;0;--;14;5;2
LRSC;000;104;0;--;5;7;9
Kayden Camacho, Jadon Moore (2), Nik Bantle (6) and Wyatt Tweet; Max Elfman, Kaden Vogl (4), Marshel Herman (6), Carter Newman (7) and Nicholas Smith. W -- Moore. L -- Elfman. HR: None.
Highlights: Bismarck State -- Jace Dew 2 BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Riley Pearce 1-for-3, 2B, 2 BB, 2 SB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Brennan Phillips 2-for-5, SB, R, 2 RBIs; Darion Alexander 2-for-4, 3 SB, 3 R, RBI; Tyler Lewnau SB, 2 R; Camacho 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K; Moore 4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 5 K; Bantle 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 K. Lake Region State -- Kaeden Siwak 1-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Smith 1-for-3, BB, 2 R; Ronald Nelson 1-for-2, BB, R, RBI; Trent Greek 2-for-3, R, RBI; Elfman 3 IP, 2 H, 7 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 3 K; Vogl 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Herman 1 IP, 2 H, 5 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Newman 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.
Bismarck State 11, Lake Region State 7
LRSC;000;500;2;--;7;9;1
BSC;411;410;x;--;11;5;4
Clay Burden, Brady Omdahl (2), Vogl (4), Newman (5), and Eli Cloninger; Marcos Palacios, Carson Zimmel (2), Matthew Heupel (4), Bantle (4) and Phillips. W -- Zimmel. L -- Burden. S -- Bantle. HR: Lake Region State -- Greek.
Highlights: Lake Region State -- Riley Craw 3-for-3, 2 2B, BB, SB, 2 R, RBI; Tyler Donohue 1-for-3, Sac bunt, RBI; Greek 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Cayd Watkins 1-for-3, BB, R, RBI; Herman 1-for-2, Sac fly, RBI; Burden 1 IP, 1 H, 4 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Omdahl 2 IP, 1 H, 5 R (5 ER), 7 BB, 0 K; Vogl 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 5 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Newman 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. Bismarck State -- Phillips 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Tweet 3 BB, 3 R; Alexander 2 BB, 2 R, Sac bunt; Jordan Tucker 1-for-2, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI; Will Bachman 1-for-3, 2B, 4 RBIs; Lewnau 3 BB, SB; Palacios 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K; Zimmel 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K; Heupel 0.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 1 K; Bantle 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 4 K.
Records: Lake Region State 10-17 overall, 2-2 Mon-Dak; Bismarck State 12-4, 3-3.
BISMARCK STATE 4-15, NDSCS 5-5
(Saturday)
At Miles City, Mont.
North Dakota State College of Science 5, Bismarck State 4
BSC;101;110;0;--;4;6;4
NDSCS;001;300;1;--;5;6;0
Kyle Odenbach, Stetson Kuntz (6) and Tweet; Zach Taft, Isaac Johnson (5) and Oakley DuBord. W -- Johnson. L -- Kuntz. HR: Bismarck State -- Alexander.
Highlights: Bismarck State -- Dew 1-for-3, 2B, BB, RBI; Tweet 2 BB, 2 R; Phillips 1-for-4, 2B, RBI; Alexander 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI; Bachman 1-for-2, 2B, BB, SB; Lewnau 1-for-3, R; Odenbach 5 IP, 4 H, 4 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 7 K; Kuntz 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP. North Dakota State College of Science -- Loren Jacobson BB, R; Braden Herr 1-for-2, BB, R; Johnson 1-for-2, BB, Sac bunt; Taft 1-for-4, R; Jarrett Troyna 1-for-3, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Colton Frankl 1-for-3, R, RBI; Taft 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 5 BB, 4 K; Johnson 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K.
Bismarck State 15, North Dakota State College of Science 5
NDSCS;000;05;--;5;4;2
BSC;00(14);1x;--;15;11;1
Taichi Fujinaga, Gavin Klevgaard (3), Tanner Obrigewitch (3), Troyna (4) and DuBord; Alexander, Phillips (5) and Tweet. W -- Alexander. L -- Fujinaga. HR: Bismarck State -- Zimmel.
Highlights: North Dakota State College of Science -- Jacobson 1-for-2, BB, R; Herr 1-for-3, R, RBI; Taft 3 BB; Troyna 1-for-3; Grant Mundahl 1-for-2, SB, R; Brendan Maasjo BB, R, RBI; Fujinaga 2.1 IP, 3 H, 7 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Klevgaard 0.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R (7 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Obrigewitch 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K; Troyna 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 0 K. Bismarck State -- Dew 1-for-2, 2 SB, 2 BB, 2 R; Pearce 1-for-3, BB, SB, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Tweet 1-for-2, BB, 2 R; Alexander 2-for-3, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Tucker 3-for-3, SB, 3 R, RBI; Zimmel 2-for-2, HR, 2B, BB, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Jack Maznio 1-for-2, SB, R, RBI; Alexander 4.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 6 K; Phillips 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K.
Records: NDSCS 1-5 overall, 1-3 Mon-Dak.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota State-Moorhead;9-1;21-7
Winona State;9-1;26-9
Minnesota-Duluth;10-2;24-7
Augustana;8-2;21-10
St. Cloud State;6-4;21-14
Minot State;6-4;19-13
Minnesota State-Mankato;7-5;18-12
Sioux Falls;5-5;14-15
Upper Iowa;5-6;13-16
Concordia-St. Paul;5-7;19-18
Wayne State;4-7;9-25
Bemidji State;2-4;13-15
Northern State;3-7;9-21
Minnesota-Crookston;1-7;13-20
Southwest Minnesota State;1-9;6-23
U-Mary;0-10;5-24
Tuesday, April 11
Northern State at Minot State
Minnesota-Duluth at Bemidji State
Sioux Falls at Augustana
Wayne State at Southwest Minnesota State
Upper Iowa at Minnesota State-Mankato
Wednesday, April 12
U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1/3 p.m.
St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota-Crookston
Winona State at Concordia-St. Paul
Saturday, April 15
U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 1/3 p.m.
Minot State at Southwest Minnesota State
Northern State at Wayne State
Winona State at St. Cloud State
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Augustana
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota-Crookston
Upper Iowa at Minnesota-Duluth
Minnesota State-Mankato at Bemidji State
Sunday, April 16
U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 12/2 p.m.
Minot State at Sioux Falls
Upper Iowa at St. Cloud State
Northern State at Augustana
Concordia-St. Paul at Bemidji State
Winona State at Minnesota-Duluth
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota-Crookston
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Wayne State
MON-DAK
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
Miles;4-0;17-2
Dawson;4-0;14-2
Lake Region State;3-1;5-15
NDSCS;2-2;10-9
Williston State;1-3;3-15
Bismarck State;1-5;3-14
Dakota College-Bottineau;1-5;1-5
Monday, April 10
NDSCS 6, Lake Region State 0
NDSCS 3, Lake Region State 2
Dawson 14, Williston State 3, 6 inn.
Dawson 7, Williston State 1
Tuesday, April 11
Miles vs. Dawson
Thursday, April 13
Bismarck State vs. Dakota College-Bottineau, 12/3 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Bismarck State vs. Dawson, 1/4 p.m.
Williston State vs. Lake Region State
Miles vs. NDSCS
Saturday, April 15
Bismarck State vs. Williston State, 12/3 p.m.
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. NDSCS
Miles vs. Lake Region State
Sunday, April 16
Williston State vs. NDSCS
Lake Region State vs. Dawson
Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Miles
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Austin;33;15;10;76
St. Cloud;28;21;9;65
Minot;30;26;2;62
North Iowa;29;25;4;62
Aberdeen;28;24;6;62
Bismarck;27;25;6;60
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Maryland;39;15;4;82
x-New Jersey;37;17;4;78
x-Maine;32;23;3;67
x-Northeast;30;25;5;65
Johnstown;28;25;5;61
Philadelphia;26;29;3;55
Danbury;5;46;7;17
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Wisconsin;37;18;3;77
x-Minnesota;33;18;7;73
x-Chippewa;31;23;4;66
x-Kenai River;31;23;4;66
Fairbanks;28;25;7;63
Anchorage;27;24;7;61
Springfield;26;29;3;55
Janesville;23;28;9;55
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
z-Oklahoma;44;12;2;90
x-Shreveport;36;15;7;79
x-Lone Star;35;15;8;78
Amarillo;32;23;3;67
New Mexico;31;23;4;66
Odessa;30;25;3;63
El Paso;17;37;4;38
Corpus Christi;11;40;7;29
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
z-regular season champion
Friday, April 14
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Maryland
Philadelphia at Maine
New Jersey at Johnstown
Minnesota at Chippewa
Wisconsin at Springfield
Minot at Austin
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
Amarillo at Odessa
Oklahoma at New Mexico
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Shreveport at El Paso
Anchorage at Kenai River
Saturday, April 15
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Maryland
New Jersey at Johnstown
Philadelphia at Maine
Wisconsin at Springfield
Minnesota at Chippewa
Minot at Austin
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
Amarillo at Odessa
Oklahoma at New Mexico
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Shreveport at El Paso
Anchorage at Kenai River
END REGULAR SEASON
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
College softball
College of Saint Mary 1, Jamestown 0
College of Saint Mary 11, Jamestown 4, Game 2
High school baseball
Dickinson 8, Minot 3
Minot 9, Dickinson 6
High school softball
Dickinson 4, Jamestown 3
Dickinson 13, Jamestown 12
Minot 14, Bismarck 0, 5 inn.
Minot 15, Bismarck 5, 5 inn., Game 2
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 18, Turtle Mountain 2
Turtle Mountain 16, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 15, Game 2