COLLEGE SOFTBALL
LAKE REGION STATE 7-3, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 5-13
At Glendive, Mont.
Lake Region State College 7, Bismarck State College 5
BSC;021;002;0;--;5;6;4
LRSC;002;014;--;7;11;0
Brooklyn Benno and Sydney Gustavsson. Madison Dauphinais and Sierra Main. W--Dauphinais. L--Benno. HR--BSC, Malee Wittenberg, Halle Mattern, Logan Brown. LRSC, Ella Neider.
Highlights: BSC -- Wittenberg 1-3, HR, RBI, R; Mattern 2-4 HR, 2B; Brown 2-3 HR, R, 2 RBI; Gracie Gunderson 1-2 2 R, BB; Haley Gereau 0-3 RBI; Benno 0-1 2 BB, 6 IP, 11 H, 7 R (4 ER), 0 BB, 4 SO. LRSC -- Neider 3-4 HR, 2 RBI, RBI; Lainee Miller 2-4; Darian Bender 2-4; Tesia Hrom 1-3 R, RBI; Dauphinais 7 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 SO, 4 BB.
Bismarck State College 13, Lake Region State College 3, 5 innings
LRSC;200;10;--;3;6;3
BSC;562;0x;--;13;13;1
Taylor Gebhart, Jozey Goodall (2), Jaylin Joss (2) and Neider. Julie Dysert and Gustavsson. W--Dysert. L--Gebhart. HR--BSC, Wittenberg, Mattern.
Highlights: LRSC -- Breelyn Cloet 1-2 R; Beider 1-3 R; Bender 1-1 RBI, 2 BB; Hrom 2-3 R, RBI. BSC -- Wittenberg 2-2 HR, 3 R, RBI; Benno 1-3 RBI; Mattern 2-4 HR, 3B, 4 RBI, R; Brown 2-3 2 R, RBI; Kassie Pachak 0-2 R, RBI; BB; Gunderson 2-3 2 R; Hannah Fischer 3-3 R, RBI; Dysart 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R (2 ER), 5 BB, 1 SO.
Records: Bismarck State College 1-5 Mon-Dak, 3-14 overall; Lake Region State College 3-1, 5-15.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Austin;33;15;10;76
St. Cloud;28;21;9;65
Minot;30;26;2;62
North Iowa;29;25;4;62
Aberdeen;28;24;6;62
Bismarck;27;25;6;60
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Maryland;39;15;4;82
x-New Jersey;37;17;4;78
x-Maine;32;23;3;67
x-Northeast;30;25;5;65
Johnstown;28;25;5;61
Philadelphia;26;29;3;55
Danbury;5;46;7;17
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Wisconsin;37;18;3;77
x-Minnesota;33;18;7;73
x-Kenai River;31;23;4;66
x-Chippewa;31;23;4;66
Fairbanks;28;25;7;63
Anchorage;27;24;7;61
Springfield;26;29;3;55
Janesville;23;28;9;55
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
z-Oklahoma;44;12;2;90
x-Shreveport;36;15;7;79
x-Lone Star;35;15;8;78
Amarillo;32;23;3;67
New Mexico;31;23;4;66
Odessa;30;25;3;63
El Paso;17;37;4;38
Corpus Christi;11;40;7;29
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
z-regular season champion
Saturday, April 8
Bismarck 5, North Iowa 4, OT
Danbury 6, Northeast 5
Philadelphia 5, Johnstown 2
Maine 5, New Jersey 4, OT
Aberdeen 2, St. Cloud 1, OT
Springfield 5, Janesville 2
Shreveport 5, Corpus Christi 1
Amarillo 1, Lone Star 0
Oklahoma 4, El Paso 1
Odessa 6, New Mexico 1
Minot 3, Austin 0
Anchorage 2, Kenai River 1, OT
Chippewa 4, Fairbanks 1
Friday, April 14
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Maryland
Philadelphia at Maine
New Jersey at Johnstown
Minnesota at Chippewa
Wisconsin at Springfield
Minot at Austin
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
Amarillo at Odessa
Oklahoma at New Mexico
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Shreveport at El Paso
Anchorage at Kenai River
Saturday, April 15
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Maryland
New Jersey at Johnstown
Philadelphia at Maine
Wisconsin at Springfield
Minnesota at Chippewa
Minot at Austin
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
Amarillo at Odessa
Oklahoma at New Mexico
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Shreveport at El Paso
Anchorage at Kenai River
END REGULAR SEASON
