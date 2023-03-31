COLLEGE ATHLETICS
NSIC ALL-SPORTS STANDINGS
(Through winter season)
Team;Points
1. Minnesota-Mankato;125.3
2. Augustana;125
3. Minnesota-Duluth;101.5
4. Northern State;98
5. University of Mary;87
6. Sioux Falls;82
7. Wayne State;81.8
8. MSU-Moorhead;68
9. St. Cloud State;68
10. Winona State;67.5
11. Southwest Minn. St.;60.5
12. Concordia-St. Paul;60.5
13. Bemidji State;56.8
14. Minot State;50.5
15. Upper Iowa;423.5
16. Minnesota-Crookston;16
Men’s standings
Team;Points
1. Minnesota-Mankato;49.3
2. Augustana;47
3. Northern State;42.5;
4. Minnesota-Duluth;41
5. Wayne State;39.8
6. MSU-Moorhead;38.5
7. Sioux Falls;38
8. University of Mary;34.5
9. Bemidji State;24.8
10. Upper Iowa;24
11. Minot State;22
12. Winona State;21
13. Southwest Minn. St.;19.5
14. Concordia-St. Paul;14
15. St. Cloud State;13
16. Minnesota-Crookston;4
Women’s standings
Team;Points
1. Augustana;78
2. Minnesota-Mankato;76
3. Minnesota-Duluth;60.5
4. Northern State;55.5
5. St. Cloud State;55
6. University of Mary;52.5
7. Winona State;46.5
8. Sioux Falls;44
9. Concordia-St. Paul;43.5
10. Wayne State;42
11. Southwest Minn. St.;41
12. Bemidji State;32
13. MSU-Moorhead;29.5
14. Minot State;28.5
15. Upper Iowa;18.5
16. Minnesota-Crookston;12
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Austin;33;14;8;74
St. Cloud;27;20;8;62
North Iowa;29;23;3;61
Aberdeen;26;23;6;58
Minot;27;26;2;56
Bismarck;24;25;6;54
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Maryland;38;15;4;80
x-New Jersey;35;17;3;73
Maine;31;20;3;65
Northeast;29;22;5;63
Johnstown;27;23;4;58
Philadelphia;23;28;3;49
Danbury;3;46;7;13
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Wisconsin;35;17;3;73
Minnesota;31;17;7;69
Kenai River;29;22;3;61
Chippewa;28;21;4;60
Fairbanks;26;23;7;59
Anchorage;25;21;7;57
Janesville;23;25;9;55
Springfield;24;29;2;50
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Oklahoma;42;11;2;86
x-Lone Star;35;13;7;77
Shreveport;33;15;7;73
New Mexico;30;22;3;63
Amarillo;30;23;3;63
Odessa;27;25;3;57
El Paso;17;34;4;38
Corpus Christi;11;38;7;29
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
Friday, March 31
Bismarck 4, North Iowa 1
Maryland 5, Philadelphia 2
Johnstown 7, Maine 0
New Jersey 7, Northeast 3
Wisconsin 6, Springfield 2
Minot 5, Aberdeen 1
Janesville 6, Minnesota 1
Amarillo 4, Corpus Christi 0
Odessa 2, Lone Star 1
Shreveport 4, Oklahoma 3, OT
El Paso 6, New Mexico 1
Chippewa at Anchorage, n
Kenai River at Fairbanks, n
Saturday, April 1
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at New Jersey
Johnstown at Maine
Maryland at Philadelphia
Springfield at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Janesville
St. Cloud at Austin
Minot at Aberdeen
Lone Star at Odessa
Shreveport at Oklahoma
New Mexico at El Paso
Chippewa at Anchorage
Kenai River at Fairbanks
Sunday, April 2
Chippewa at Anchorage
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College baseball
North Dakota State 10, South Dakota State 2
South Dakota State 9, North Dakota State 8
College women's tennis
North Dakota 7, Western Illinois 0