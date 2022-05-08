Another strong weekend for Morris, Marauders heading into NSIC meet

April's blizzard did little to slow down the University of Mary track and field teams.

The Marauders did have a weekend snowed out, but since returning to regular action it's been business as usual.

In their final tune-ups before the Northern Sun championships, the Marauders turned in strong results in two different locations separated by nearly 1,500 miles.

"We had a little bit of a lull after the blizzard came through, but the last couple of weeks we've been able to go the Drake Relays and a couple meets here over the weekend and had some really good performances," said Marauders' head coach Cale Korbelik. "We had to do some traveling, but the team is looking in good form."

D'Andra Morris is at the top of the list. The six-time All-American shattered her own school record in the triple jump Saturday at the Oxy Invitational in Los Angeles. Morris soared 43 feet, 2 inches, by far the best mark of any NCAA Division II athlete this spring.

After winning the D-II indoor triple jump title in March, Morris appears on her way to adding an outdoor crown to her stellar résumé.

"The biggest thing I would say about her is her maturity," Korbelik said. "She knows exactly what it takes to be at her best when it matters most."

The warm temps and stiff competition in SoCal also helped.

"She loves competition and she loves warm weather and she got both of those," Korbelik said of the Kingston, Jamaica, product. "She was competing against professionals and it was 80 degrees, sunny and no wind.

"She never feels pressure. She always has composure and she's very smooth. You need those things in the triple jump."

If the Marauders are to repeat as NSIC champions this coming weekend in Aberdeen, S.D., it will take more than just Morris. The Marauders do have the depth to make it happen.

Elizabeth Acheson, who along with Morris are the two Marauders already qualified for outdoor nationals, is the defending NSIC champion in the 800. The junior from Northfield, Minn., has never lost the 800 at a conference meet.

Courtney Dembrowski and six-time All-American Taylor Hestekin are also strong 800 runners.

In the 1,500, Hestekin, Reid Siland and Taryn Ceglowski are all ranked in the top seven.

Ava Grimm is third in the 400.

The Marauders are strong in the hurdles and jumps.

Tereza Bolibruch is ranked second in the 100 hurdles. Morgan Hertz, a sophomore from Mott, N.D., is ranked No. 2 in the 400 hurdles.

Morris, Samoya Neil and Arianna Passeri are ranked 4-6 in the long jump.

On top of expected points, the Marauders typically have a handful of athletes peak at the perfect time.

"Our girls seem to rise to the occasion. They're not intimidated by the moment," Korbelik said. "They're also very good leaders and role models for the younger athletes who haven't been through the ringer."

The Marauders were dealt a blow when Faith Dockter was lost for the season due to a shoulder injury. The Ashley, N.D., product won the javelin at the conference meet last season.

The Marauder men placed fourth at last season’s outdoor meet and will contend to be around that position again.

Akil Howell and Isaac Huntington give the Marauders two of the top quarter-milers in the conference. Howell is ranked third and Huntington fourth.

Astley Davis is a definite contender in the long jump where he’s already qualified for nationals. Davis is ranked third in the NSIC with a top mark of 24-7.

Aaron Davis sits fourth in the triple jump.

“We like where we’re at overall,” Korbelik said. “This is when we need to be at our best. It's been an interesting season with the weather we've had to work through, but we feel like we're ready to go and compete with the best teams in our conference."

