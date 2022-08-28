Andresen looks to break out in final season with the Marauders

There are big shoes to fill at wide receiver this season for the University of Mary football team.

Jaden Andresen, who spent his summer working at Scheels, is hoping to help fill them.

The Mandan High product enters his senior season as a key receiver for the Marauders, who need to replace 20 touchdown catches after Luke Little graduated.

Andresen had 17 receptions and a pair of TDs last season, but hopes for much more this fall.

"I have high expectations for myself this year. I had goals last season I didn't meet. I put a bunch of work in this offseason to get better and to help produce for our team," the 6-1, 187-pounder said. "We have a lot of guys that are ready to step up and I definitely want to be a part of that."

With All-American Danny Kittner back, the Marauders have the best receiver in D-II football. Kittner will command lots of attention, presumably opening up opportunities for Andresen, Brandon Morris, Riley Potthast, Collin Gapen, Jaxon Young and a handful of other receivers.

Andresen was a solid option for quarterback Logan Nelson last season, but with a pair of NFL-caliber players leading the way, there are only so many balls to go around.

"When you have guys like Luke and Danny out there, those guys are great players. Whether it was blocking or being ready when the ball came my way, that's what it's all about," Andresen said. "I'm willing to do whatever they want me to do for sure. We have a great quarterback, so I just have to go out and do my job."

The Marauders are counting on Andresen to help pick up some of the slack this season.

"Jaden's gotta play really well for us. He's definitely capable. We have a lot of confidence in him," Marauders head coach Craig Bagnell said. "He's going to play a bigger role this year."

Andresen already has his degree from the University of Mary and is working on his master's. It led to a busy summer with 6 a.m. workouts, 7 a.m. running, then a full day on the job, where the former three-sport standout for the Braves felt plenty of love.

"It's fun when people come up and tell you, 'hey, you play football at Mary,' and that they're following your career,” Andresen said. "To get that home town support is pretty cool."

Andresen isn't sure of what his long-term plans are, although he did say he enjoyed working at Scheels. The primary focus right now is on helping the Marauders in a season which starts with high expectations and kicks off Saturday night at the Bowl.

"We're hoping for a lot this year. Our goal is to make the playoffs and with the team we have, I think it's definitely possible," Andresen said. "Just go 1-0 each week."

In his sixth season on campus, his first was 2017, Andresen has seen both highs and lows with the Marauders.

"We were a one-win team. The change is dramatic," he said. "You look at where we were, compared to where we are now, you can't really overstate it. It's completely different, just in terms of the expectations we have.

"For me, this is my last year. I'm hoping to go out with a bang."

The Marauders went 4-7 with a handful of narrow losses last season. One of them was to Saturday night's opponent Wayne State.

After nearly a month worth's of practices, the Marauders are itching for the opener.

"Fall camp is pretty long. We're kinda sick of each other," Andresen said. "I feel like we're really prepared. It's time to go out and hit somebody else. We're ready."