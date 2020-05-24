Anderson has paired athletic success with academic achievement at NDSU

“I have great coaches and great teammates and we push each other to get better,” Anderson said. "I would say we're really good at persevering. In North Dakota, you're not going to get ideal conditions very often. You have to be able to get it done on turf, in a bubble, wherever. You have to be pretty flexible."

The Bison won Summit League titles in cross country and indoor track. They were poised to contend for an outdoor championship but that died when the NCAA canceled the spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were right in the middle of training. When we found out, it was really hard, especially for the seniors,” she said. “When you put so much time into getting ready and then all of the sudden it’s gone, it was pretty devastating."

A typical week of training for Anderson includes 65 miles worth of running. NDSU's first outdoor meet was going to be held March 20-21 in Tempe, Ariz.

"We were looking forward to it," Anderson said. "You're excited to get going, then all of the sudden the season's just over."

While very successful, Anderson’s career also has seen a bit of oddity. She’ll be a senior in the fall cross country-wise, but has competed in just one season of outdoor track.