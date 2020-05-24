Anderson has paired athletic success with academic achievement at NDSU

Kelby Anderson had a stellar season running for North Dakota State.
The 2017 Century High grad was named the Summit League’s Cross Country Athlete of the Year in the fall and the Most Outstanding Performer in the conference’s indoor championships in March.
But it’s a near-miss that has her motivated for next season.
After winning the Summit League cross country championship on Nov. 2 at Rose Creek Golf Course in Fargo, and placing seventh at the NCAA Midwest Regional in Stillwater, Okla., on Nov. 15, Anderson had to wait to see if she’d qualify for nationals. She did not, missing a trip to Terre Haute, Ind., by just one spot.
“It was pretty sad right away, but there was nothing I could do about it,” she said. “It sucks to be that close and not make it. Hopefully next year I will.”
There haven’t been many disappointments during Anderson’s career with the Bison.
In cross country, she’s placed first, second and third in her three seasons at the Summit League conference meet.
At the Summit indoor meet on Feb. 28-29 at Fort Wayne, Ind., she swept the mile, 3,000 meter and 5,000 meters.
In her lone outdoor season in 2018, she won conference championships in the 1,500- and 10,000 meters. However, she turns any question about individual achievement toward the team.
“I have great coaches and great teammates and we push each other to get better,” Anderson said. "I would say we're really good at persevering. In North Dakota, you're not going to get ideal conditions very often. You have to be able to get it done on turf, in a bubble, wherever. You have to be pretty flexible."
The Bison won Summit League titles in cross country and indoor track. They were poised to contend for an outdoor championship but that died when the NCAA canceled the spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were right in the middle of training. When we found out, it was really hard, especially for the seniors,” she said. “When you put so much time into getting ready and then all of the sudden it’s gone, it was pretty devastating."
A typical week of training for Anderson includes 65 miles worth of running. NDSU's first outdoor meet was going to be held March 20-21 in Tempe, Ariz.
"We were looking forward to it," Anderson said. "You're excited to get going, then all of the sudden the season's just over."
While very successful, Anderson’s career also has seen a bit of oddity. She’ll be a senior in the fall cross country-wise, but has competed in just one season of outdoor track.
Anderson has already checked most boxes on any track athletes’ to-do list. However, one remains.
“I want to get to nationals,” she said, “that’s my No. 1 goal.”
Anderson has matched her athletic success with equally impressive academic achievement. She carries a 3.83 grade point average in nursing.
"With clinicals, it can get to be some long days in the hospital, then having to practice," she said.
Yet she's managed to pull it off.
“Lots and lots of time management,” she said of making it work, “and having a planner and sticking to it.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
