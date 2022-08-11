All-American wide receiver Kittner turns page on all-time season, targets more wins in '22

To recap Danny Kittner's 2021 season, it might be easier to list the records he did not break, instead of the ones he did.

The University of Mary All-American wide receiver's 128 catches were the third-most ever for an NCAA Division II player. On top of that, his 1,723 yards receiving were the fifth-most in D-II history, which dates back to 1973.

He won virtually every award there is to win, while finishing with the second-most catches and yards of any college football player in the country behind only Jerreth Sterns of Western Kentucky. Sterns totaled 150 catches and 1,902 yards, but did so in 14 games. Kittner's 128 for 1,173 came in 11.

Kittner, not surprisingly, has turned the page. The only number that matters this season, he said, is the one under the win column.

"Last year was great, we enjoyed it, but that's in the past," he said. "Right now, all that matters is getting ready for this season and Wayne State.

"We want to raise expectations. We want to be a regionally ranked team. We want to be in the playoffs and to be playing late in November."

For any of that to happen, the Marauders will need another big season out of their 5-10, 187-pound star.

Kittner will undoubtedly be circled in red letters by all Northern Sun defensive coordinators this season. Of course, it was that way last fall too and he still averaged 157 yards per game and caught 18 touchdown passes.

Maybe the stat of all stats was this: he dropped one pass out of 129 targets.

He loves being the player other teams game plan for, but at the same time, says he'll be more than happy if it's Jaden Andresen, Luke Bodine, Collin Gapen, Brandon Morris or any other Marauders pass-catcher making the play.

"I want it to be where I gotta go make the play for our team with the game on the line," Kittner said. "If it's a situation where coverage is rolled to one side of the field, we have a lot of guys in our receiver room who can go out and make plays and that will be great, too."

If star receivers sometimes have a reputation for being divas, Kittner is the complete opposite. Incredibly driven? Yes, but also team-first and a genuinely nice guy.

"I've said it a thousand times. Not only is Danny the type of football player you want in your program, he's also the kind of person you want representing your university," Marauders head coach Craig Bagnell said. "His drive to improve never ends. He's relentless, but he's also willing to share what he's learned and pass it on to the younger guys."

That role became even more important this season for the Marauders without Kittner's All-American wide receiver partner, Luke Little.

"It stinks not having Luke around, not just because he was a great player, but he was also a great teammate," Kittner said. "That's the nature of it, though. Guys graduate and move on and that gives younger guys the opportunity to step up. I don't think you can really replace a guy like Luke, but we definitely have guys that we trust in to make plays."

After rewriting the University of Mary and Northern Sun Intercollegiate record books for receivers last season, Kittner was adamant even going back to spring football that he had no interest in finishing his career anywhere other than where it started. He remains steadfast in that commitment now as he continues to draw attention from NFL teams.

"Coach Bagnell recruited me. His first year was my first year. This is home," Kittner said. "I love coach Bagnell. I love the staff and I didn't want it to end any other way."

With quarterback Logan Nelson, the Marauders have two players with dreams of playing beyond this season.

"I can't imagine playing with anyone other than Logan. He's like a brother," Kittner said. "We've grown together through our time here and the goal for both of us is to see this program excel, not just now, but in the future.

"I think things are definitely on the right path. There's a lot of excitement, a lot of potential and we're really looking forward to showing that on the field this season."