After unbeaten season, Dickinson State waits for NAIA playoffs in the spring

The most amazing thing about Dickinson State’s win over Presentation College in its season finale at the Biesiot Activity Center wasn’t that it completed another conference football championship, or that it was the team’s first unbeaten regular season 17 years. It was the fact that it happened at all.
With all other levels of college football canceling or postponing seasons, the North Star Athletic Association of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) soldiered into the season with slight modifications.
The result, Dickinson State became the only football team in the world to go 9-0 when it beat Presentation.
“I was very surprised we got them all in,” said Pete Stanton, who doubles as Dickinson State head coach and athletic director. “If you would have asked me on August 15th if we could be nine-for-nine and get all our games in I wouldn’t have taken that bet. It’s a credit to our conference, our administration and the school, and mostly to our players. We just wanted to get in as many games as we could in the fall as long as we had the opportunity. It worked out really well.”
Dickinson State, Presentation and Waldorf, Iowa, were the only NSAA teams to get all nine games in.
The Hawks led the conference in yards per game (424.7) and scoring defense (14.4 points).
Junior quarterback Drew Boedecker led the conference in total offense (245.3) and passing (224.6). Senior receiver Tyger Frye (54) and senior receiver Jaret Lee (52) were first and second in catches, respectively.
Week after week, players took COVID tests and waited for results. And while some players faced inevitable quarantines, the pandemic’s affect on the team was kept in check.
“That’s a credit to our players because they had to make a ton of sacrifices this year, all year long,” Stanton said.
The Hawks’ 2020 portion of the season ended Nov. 7 with a 52-34 win over Presentation. With it, the black cloud of COVID-19 that had hung over the entire season dissipated for the time being and they could take pride in being the school’s first undefeated team in the regular season since 2003.
“It was a great accomplishment by our guys. There’s been years in the last few years when we’ve been close,” Stanton said. “Our guys just did a really good job putting away games.”
And coming from behind when they had to. A week before the Presentation game, the Hawks scored 12 points with a gale-force wind at their back in the fourth quarter to beat Valley City State.
Lost in that was a big 75-yard TD drive into the gale to open the game.
“We were really a team that played great in the second half,” Stanton said. “But against Valley City, it was the drive to start the game. We went into that wind and took seven minutes off the clock.”
Now the NSAA champ, and ninth-ranked team in the nation, awaits word in April about its next opponent.
Stanton said about 35 percent of NAIA teams -- including Montana’s Frontier Conference -- will be playing a spring season and will be in mid-season form heading into the playoffs in April. Others, like the ninth-ranked Hawks, will make playoffs part of spring football.
“We have some plans to do some situational scrimmages against teams in our conference,” Stanton said. “They’ll have the wear and tear or a season and not having everybody healthy.”
It will be a strange spring in a year of strange things.
“It's just the team things and camaraderie things we like to do off the field and the volunteer things in the school. We just didn’t have any of that,” Stanton said. “It was hard to have a homecoming and not have a huge crowd like we normally do. That was hard to see but it was all for our players to be able to get on the field and play.”
