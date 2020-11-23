After unbeaten season, Dickinson State waits for NAIA playoffs in the spring

“We were really a team that played great in the second half,” Stanton said. “But against Valley City, it was the drive to start the game. We went into that wind and took seven minutes off the clock.”

Now the NSAA champ, and ninth-ranked team in the nation, awaits word in April about its next opponent.

Stanton said about 35 percent of NAIA teams -- including Montana’s Frontier Conference -- will be playing a spring season and will be in mid-season form heading into the playoffs in April. Others, like the ninth-ranked Hawks, will make playoffs part of spring football.

“We have some plans to do some situational scrimmages against teams in our conference,” Stanton said. “They’ll have the wear and tear or a season and not having everybody healthy.”

It will be a strange spring in a year of strange things.

“It's just the team things and camaraderie things we like to do off the field and the volunteer things in the school. We just didn’t have any of that,” Stanton said. “It was hard to have a homecoming and not have a huge crowd like we normally do. That was hard to see but it was all for our players to be able to get on the field and play.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0