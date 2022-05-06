After Little gets invite from Bears, Bagnell expects more interest from NFL teams next year

One University of Mary football player got an NFL opportunity this season. Next year, it could be double that.

Luke Little, an All-American wide receiver for the Marauders last fall, is at rookie minicamp with the Chicago Bears this weekend.

This time next year, Danny Kittner and Logan Nelson will be in a similar spot, Marauders head coach Craig Bagnell believes.

"We'll have two next year, Danny and Logan will both get opportunities," Bagnell said. "They need to continue to perform well, but with both of those guys, they'll put the work in. There's no doubt about that."

It's hard to imagine either playing better next season, but it can't be ruled out. Kittner, a wide receiver, was second among all college football players last season with 128 catches and 1,723 yards. His 18 touchdown receptions trailed only Little, his teammate with the Marauders.

"All the teams have been reaching out about Danny because he's a special talent," Bagnell said. "The cool thing about him is he's invested in our program. He's invested in school. He's a guy that's made a name for himself because he's a guy that works extremely hard and is very reliable."

Nelson triggered the Marauders' high-powered offense. The Billings, Mont., product threw for 3,732 yards and 41 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He also has prototypical size (6-5, 225) and can move.

"Logan's a guy that's played a lot of football. He picks up things really quickly and can process a lot of information," Bagnell said. "The next step is just doing those things faster, with his progressions based on the looks we get. He's done a really good job with that and he'll continue to get better because he's smart and he's committed."

Still, it's an uphill climb for NCAA Division II players to get picked, but not impossible. In last week's NFL draft, five D-II players were selected.

Joshua Williams, a defensive back from Fayetteville State, was taken in the fourth round by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 135th overall pick.

The other four players drafted were late-round picks.

Defensive back Gregory Junior from Ouachita Baptist and Sam Roberts, a defensive linemen from Northwest Missouri State, went in the sixth round to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots, respectively.

In Round 7, Valdosta State defensive back Christian Matthew was taken by the Arizona Cardinals. Dareke Young, a defensive back from Lenoir-Ryhne, was scooped up by the Seattle Seahawks.

"It's possible, but the NFL truly is the elite 1 percent," Bagnell said. "When you look at guys like Luke, Danny and Logan, they're talented, but they're also quality people, so you're not going to have to worry about any off-the-field stuff. They're just going to come into your building and go to work."

For Little, that's in Illinois this weekend. Kittner and Nelson will be in Bismarck all summer for captain's practices in advance of fall camp, which starts Aug. 8.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

