After 30 years at BSC, Buster Gilliss retires

“Honestly, I’m not quite sure how he’s going to manage.”

Transition ahead

Plans are in the works at BSC to transition from a two-year college to a four-year school.

There is no timeline, but the plan is to move to the NAIA level, with a ready-made conference right in their backyard. The North Star Athletic Association, which includes Dickinson State, Mayville State and Valley City State in North Dakota, will be an ideal landing spot. Jamestown, another NAIA university, is right down the road.

“When you’re looking at doing something like this, you need the community, and we have that in Bismarck, and the campus, and our campus is beautiful,” Gilliss said. “We need to upgrade our facilities. We kind of got the ball rolling a little bit, but it’s going to take a little longer than I had.”

Also factoring largely into Gilliss’ decision to step away was the difficult nature of the 2020-21 calendar year.

“You just try to analyze things after the school year and with all the Covid-related stuff last year I had to sit down and think long and hard if that were to happen again, do I want to go back through it?” he said. “I’m old enough to retire, so I decided to do it. It’s time for a younger person.”