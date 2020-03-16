ADs like U-Mary's Lennon, DSU's Stanton working through 'unprecedented' times

"Our No. 1 priority right now is to get everybody back here," Stanton said. "There are a ton of moving parts. There are a number of things we're going to have to resolve on the academic side for our student-athletes. Making sure we have everything set up for them on the academic side, in whatever form that may be, is our primary concern over the next few days and weeks."

In the current situation, safety trumps sports.

"They do become secondary right now. As coaches and athletes we want to be competing, getting ready for seasons, all those things," Stanton said. "But right now we need to be helping each other, thinking about others and looking out for the most vulnerable."

In a true sign of the times, Lennon planned to have a staff meeting with his U-Mary coaches on Tuesday -- by teleconference.

"We're trying to make sure to have people's safety in mind. We need to be cautious and conservative," Lennon said. "Whether you're an athlete or a coach or whatever the case may be, we're all in this together. We want to make sure we're doing everything we can to follow the advice of the experts."