010723-spt-area-briefs_merged

MARAUDERS TOP D-II CHAMPS

The University of Mary wrestling team defeated reigning NCAA Division II national champions Nebraska-Kearney 21-12 at the NWCA National Duals in Louisville on Friday.

It was the highest ranked team the Marauders have beat in their NCAA era.

Earlier, the 11th-ranked Marauders defeated No. 24 Ashland 37-8. On Saturday, the Marauders face No. 3 St. Cloud State in the semifinals.

ROSTBERG HONORED

Fargo Shanley senior quarterback Michael Rostberg has been named the North Dakota Gatorade Football Player of the Year.

Rostberg led the Demons to the state Class AA championship, amassing 2,969 yards passing, 34 touchdown passes and 10 rushing TDs. Rostberg is believed to be the state’s all-time and single-season passing leader.

The 6-4, 205-pounder will play at NCAA Division I St. Thomas (Minn.) next year. Academically, he carries a weighted 3.88 grade point average.

WISNIEWSKI CITED

North Dakota State linebacker Cole Wisniewski is the recipient of the Elite 90 award, presented to the athlete with the highest GPA in an NCAA championship event.

Wisniewski, from Sparta, Wis., won the award for the second year in a row. He carries a 4-0 GPA in business administratio. The last repeat winner in FCS football was Carson Wentz, who won the award three consecutive times from 2014-2016.

NDSU faces South Dakota State on Sunday in the FCS title game at 1 p.m. in Frisco, Texas.