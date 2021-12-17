Cold-shooting Marauders blown out by Bemidji State

Neither Bemidji State men’s basketball coach Mike Boschee nor senior forward Derek Thompson understood what had just happened.

Minutes earlier, they and the Beavers had put the finishing touches on a 68-40 Northern Sun win over the University of Mary Friday at McDowell Activity Center. Forty points in a college basketball game?

“That was probably one of their better defensive efforts they’ve had all year,” U-Mary coach Jack Nelson said. “We have to do a better job preparing our guys and making sure we’re ready to go.”

A combination of woeful offense and defense on the same night led the Marauders to their fourth straight loss and their lowest scoring output of the season and left even the Beavers wondering “how did that happen?”

“I wish I knew. It was a combination of things,” said Boschee, after his team held the Marauders to 23 percent from the field, 23 percent from 3-point range and forced 14 turnovers. “It was fun to watch from our standpoint.”

“I don’t know that I’ve ever done that,” Bemidji State leading scorer Derek Thompson said with a chuckle. “It’s pretty incredible that we were able to do that.”

Thompson had a game-high 14 points and 12 rebounds. He made 6-of-9 shots from the field, helping the Beavers to a 48-12 advantage in scoring from the paint.

“We like to emphasize working inside out. All of our post guys played pretty well tonight,” Thompson said. “It’s kind of just the way the game played out.”

It was the way the Beavers made it play out.

U-Mary was hoping to turn around its fortunes at home after a pair of tough Northern Sun basketball road trips. That didn’t happen as Bemidji took the excitement out of it early.

“We were really locked in on (Kai) Huntsberry. We knew everything would go through him,” Thompson said.

Huntsberry came in averaging 19.3 points, six rebounds and five assists. He finished the night with six points, four rebounds and two assists. He had his worst night of the season offensively, but he wasn’t alone. With the junior guard going just 2-for-11 from the field, U-Mary needed others to step up. The only one who did was junior guard Jacob Jackson, who came off the bench to score a team-high 12 points. He had two of U-Mary’s five (in 22 attempts) 3-pointers.

The Marauders scored 10 points in the first 10:35 of the first half. Huntsberry’s drive to the basket for U-Mary’s 10th point was followed by 10 minutes, 5 seconds with only one basket. Kam Warren scored on a layup with 5:52 left in the half, and Jacob Jackson’s 3-pointer ended another run of 5:22 without a point.

U-Mary shot 23 percent from the field and a woeful 1-for-13 (7.7 percent) from 3-point range in the first half and the Beavers grabbed a 34-15 lead.

Travis Bianco set the pace early for Bemidji. He scored all 10 of his points in succession to help the Beavers to a 16-2 lead with 14:10 left in the first half. Josh Sipes’ putback of Treyton Mattern’s 3-point shot with 15:45 left was U-Mary’s only basket in the first 6:25 of the game. It started the game 1-for-11 from the field.

As bad as the first half ended for the Marauders, the second half was worse. They went 9:54 without a basket until Deven Franks’ 3-pointer with 45 seconds left.

Kam Warrens ended the night with eight points and six rebounds for the Marauders.

Mohamed Kone had 12 points and four assists and Bianco and Dalton Albrecht had 10 points apiece for Bemidji, which shot 51 percent from the field.

