CHS, Mandan nines split twin bill

Plucky Mandan rallied from a 4-2 deficit to defeat Century 5-4 in nonregional baseball action Saturday.

But there was to be no comeback in the second game of the doubleheader at Memorial Ballpark as CHS scored early and often for a 13-0 victory.

Century now stands 9-7 on the season, while Mandan has a 7-5 mark.

Mandan won the first game with a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Braves, trailing 4-2, got a leadoff double from Lucas Burgum, who scored on an infield error. A single by Owen Gress an RBI singles by Avery Bogner and a run-scoring ground out by Turner Locken completed the rally.

Burgum's run-scoring double and an RBI single by Tony Johnson gave Mandan a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Century gained the lead with two-run uprisings in the second and third innings. Seth Dietz's leadoff single, a triple by Parker Sagsveen and Davis Houle's sacrifice fly enabled Century to tie the score, 2-2 in the second.

Ryan Keup and Noah Riedinger tripled to start a third-inning rally and Seth Dietz singled to give Century a 4-2 lead.