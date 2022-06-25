Christianson ends winless streak at Dacotah Speedway

It’s been a long time coming for Drew Christianson.

The Minot driver finally made it back to the winner’s circle at Dacotah Speedway on Friday night, snapping a long winless streak at the Mandan track.

Christianson led the final six laps and took the checkered flag in the IMCA Modifieds feature, his first victory at the track since 2017.

Season points leader Jeremy Keller of Bismarck came in second, followed by Quentin Kinzley and Mark Dahl, both also of Bismarck, and Washburn’s Mark Dahl.

Marlyn Seidler of Underwood and Dahl picked up heat wins.

Hunter Domagala and Zach Frederick have been battling for the season points lead, and the two drivers dueled in the Wissota Street Stocks feature.

Domagala, sitting in second place in the season points standings, came in ahead of points leader Frederick to take the checkered flag on Friday. It was the second win of the season for the Mandan driver.

Frederick, of Richardton, came in second, followed by Tracy Domagala of Bismarck, Kasey Ussatis of Nome and Geoff Hellman of Mandan.

Ussatis and Frederick were the heat winners.

Lincoln driver Preston Martin picked up his third feature win of the season, strengthening his hold on the season points lead.

Bismarck’s Austin Wiest came in second, followed by Donavin Wiest of Wishek, A.J. Davenport of Bismarck and Dauntae Martin of Bismarck.

A.J. Davenport ran first in the B feature, while Nate Keena, Casey Martin, Drew Papke and Donavin Wiest were head winners.

Josh Roehrich of Menoken won the Hobby Stocks feature, crossing the finish line in front of John Gartner Jr. of Mandan, Mike Appert and Derrick Appert of Hazelton and Bill Hultberg of Bismarck.

Gartner Jr. and Mitch Gordon won the heats.

Ken Sandberg took the IMCA Sport Compact feature race, finishing in front of Stan Thompson and Alex Thompson, all of Bismarck.

Sandberg has four wins this season and leads the season points standings, with Alex Thompson second and Stan Thompson third.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0