Chiefs rap the ball, make the plays in win over Govs

It didn't count in the statewide standings, but Mandan grabbed a confidence-boosting 10-2 Legion baseball win over Bismarck Thursday night at Municipal Ballpark.
The Chiefs banged the ball around the park and made the plays in the field to win their fourth game in five starts and even their record at 7-7.
Mandan third baseman Avery Bogner, who drilled a game-high three hits and drove in three runs, said it was a fun night at the ballpark.
"It's always a great feeling to beat Bismarck. ... It helps to go up to the plate with confidence and knowing you're going to make a play in the field," he said.
Mandan got the hits, 12 of them. And they made the plays, committing just one harmless error in the first inning.
Bismarck, conversely, managed just five hits -- four singles and a double -- off Mandan moundsmen Stetson Kuntz and Blake Arenz, who worked the final three innings. Afield, the Governors had a ragged night, with five errors, all on throws. The result was three unearned runs.
The game, which was played in 2:02, was slowed by nine walks, five by Governors pitchers, and two hit batters, one by each team.
Mandan wasted little time in showing it came to play. The Chiefs plated two runs in the first inning, one unearned, and six in the second, another unearned.
The second-inning uprising consisted of six hits, a walk and two throwing errors. Bogner swatted a two-run double and Luke Darras scored a run after leading off the inning with a triple to the wall in right-center. Darras added an RBI single as Mandan sent 11 men to the plate.
Thursday's game was the fifth time this season the Chiefs have scored in double figures. Bogner, in his second season with the Chiefs, said he and his teammates go to the plate expecting to hit.
"We've been hitting the ball. We're going up there with confidence. ... We keep improving each and every day," he observed.
Both teams are idle for four days. Mandan visits Dickinson for two statewide counters next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. MDT. Bismarck, now 4-5, plays a single game at Aberdeen the same day on the way to a tournament in Omaha, Neb.