Chiefs, Govs open season this weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is a big weekend for the Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs Senior Babe Ruth Baseball teams.

On Thursday, the Chiefs put COVID-19 behind them with a season-opening doubleheader in Dickinson.

On Friday, the Chiefs and Governors both play two – one each against Aberdeen Smittys and Miles City, Mont. – will all games at Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

Summer baseball season has arrived. It won’t be Legion as usual since the American Legion suspended the year due to the pandemic. Senior Babe Ruth filled the void.

“When you’re on the field, it’s baseball again and it almost feels like any other year with just a few precautions. The baseball itself is baseball,” Governors coach Mike Skytland said. “Divisions? The kids aren’t thinking of any of that when they’re out playing.”

Mandan coach Jake Kincaid echoed that.

“We’re going to be ready to go,” said Kincaid, whose roster consists of many of the players who won the Sandlot Showdown in May. It was the only organized baseball play this spring.

“For me, it showed that our kids are competitive, even when there was not much to play for. They’re playing for the enjoyment of the game and we tapped into that.”