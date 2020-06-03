Chiefs, Govs open season this weekend

This is a big weekend for the Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs Senior Babe Ruth Baseball teams.
On Thursday, the Chiefs put COVID-19 behind them with a season-opening doubleheader in Dickinson.
On Friday, the Chiefs and Governors both play two – one each against Aberdeen Smittys and Miles City, Mont. – will all games at Mandan Memorial Ballpark.
Summer baseball season has arrived. It won’t be Legion as usual since the American Legion suspended the year due to the pandemic. Senior Babe Ruth filled the void.
“When you’re on the field, it’s baseball again and it almost feels like any other year with just a few precautions. The baseball itself is baseball,” Governors coach Mike Skytland said. “Divisions? The kids aren’t thinking of any of that when they’re out playing.”
Mandan coach Jake Kincaid echoed that.
“We’re going to be ready to go,” said Kincaid, whose roster consists of many of the players who won the Sandlot Showdown in May. It was the only organized baseball play this spring.
“For me, it showed that our kids are competitive, even when there was not much to play for. They’re playing for the enjoyment of the game and we tapped into that.”
Kincaid hopes to use that drive to climb into the upper echelon of the Class AA statewide standings and qualify without a play-in game for the state tournament Aug. 4-8 in Bismarck.
He has several key players returning, including a veteran 16-year-old.
Catcher-third-baseman and pitcher Isaac Huettl emerged as a force last year. He hit .309 overall and .457 with runners in scoring position. He also threw out 45% of would-be base-stealers.
“He’ll hit in the middle of the lineup,” Kincaid said. “We’re putting a lot on him but he doesn’t seem like a 16-year-old. He rose up to be our starting catcher last year.”
A pair of 19-year-olds will help out as well. Pitcher-infielder Cole Schmidt played fall baseball at the University of Jamestown before transferring back the Bismarck State College. Pitcher-infielder Jacob Weiand was with the Mystics.
Schmidt led the team in strikeouts with 26 in 34 innings pitched.
Pitcher-outfield Easton Andresen returns after hitting .283 with five doubles and three triples.
Pitcher-outfielder Blake Arenz was 1-1 on the mound and hit .228 while playing in the outfield.
The numbers may not jump out, but Kincaid is counting on other factors
“We’re looking for them to assume some leadership roles they haven’t had in the past,” Kincaid said. “We’ve got to get more competitiveness.”
The Governors, meanwhile, are approaching the season cautiously. In the past, the high school season acted as spring training for the players. Without that, there needs to be a period of adjustment.
“Everything is treated more like spring training, with a little more rest,” Skytland said. “I’m a little more careful with how much guys are throwing. I think it’s just to get everybody back playing. Pitchers will be limited to something like 30 pitches. We’re not going to put a lot into wins or losses.”
North Dakota State-bound Cade Feeney will lead the way. The infielder-pitcher had a strong junior season. He was the Gatorade Player of the Year after hitting .375 with two homers and 27 runs batted in. On the mound, he allowed just four runs and struck out 84 in 48 innings.
But Feeney’s season ended early as an elbow injury kept him out of Legion ball. With an extended time away from the game, he appears healthy. Skytland’s going to work on seeing to it that players stay healthy. “We just haven’t had this situation where kids aren’t in midseason form,” he said. “So we’re going to take it easy. It’s new to me, too.”
Other key players include pitcher and shortstop Skyler Reidinger, pitcher-infielder-outfielder Connor Hanson, pitcher-infielder Nick Hinsz and outfielder Connor Weikum.
Reidinger batted .352 with 25 runs batted in, a team high he shared with Paydin Slette. He was 5-2 with a 1.67 ERA on the mound.
Hanson batted .320 with six doubles, four triples and 22 RBIs. He had a 4-3 pitching record.
Nick Hinsz hit .329 and Weikum hit .333 with nine doubles and 21 RBIs.
“Those are the guys with the most experience,” Skytland said.
Skytland said the team will practice guidelines to keep players safe throughout the season and that meant eliminating overnight trips. Once the annual Omaha tournament was called off and with state in Bismarck, it left the Governors with only day trips and home games this season.
