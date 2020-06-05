Chiefs, Govs claim wins over Aberdeen

Cole Schmidt had never slugged a game-winning grand slam home run in his life before Friday.
Nor had he hit a grand slam in any scenario. Nor had he hit an over-the-fence round-tripper.
So Schmidt fulfilled a lot of bucket list wishes on Friday when he clubbed a game-winning bases-loaded home run to give the Mandan Chiefs a bolt-of-lightning baseball victory.
Mandan's 5-3 victory over Aberdeen, S.D., Smittys wrapped up a three-team twin bill at Memorial Ballpark. Bismarck overwhelmed Smittys 13-1 in the first game.
Heroics of any kind seemed unlikely for Schmidt, who was the seventh man scheduled to hit in the bottom of the seventh.
Smittys reliever Nick Clemens walked two while retiring two Chiefs to start the seventh. A sharp single to right field by Easton Andresen loaded the bases. Clemens' five-pitch walk to Isaac Huettl sent Ben Kleinknecht home with Mandan's first run.
That brought up Schmidt, who fouled off a pitch and then took a strike, leaving the Chiefs hanging by a thread. Clemens delivered two pitches clearly outside the strike zone. The next offering sailed right into Schmidt's wheelhouse.
"It was a fastball right where I want it, belt-high on the inner half (of the plate)," Schmidt said.
When Schmidt connected, he said he took off full bore, hoping for extra bases.
"Then I heard the crowd getting loud. ... I finally looked and saw it was over (the left field screen). It was a great feeling, that's all I can say," he added.
Schmidt's high blast carried over the 25-foot screen monster in left field, about 325 feet from home plate.
During many seasons of baseball, Schmidt owned just one homer, an inside-the-park job. So he didn't know the solid jolt of Friday's clout meant four bases.
"It's my first home run ever. Last year I had one inside the park. That didn't feel as good as this, though," he noted.
On the heels of a woeful showing against Bismarck, Aberdeen played like it meant business in the second game.
Two singles, two walks and two hit batters added up to three Smittys runs in the second inning. Mike Felock singled and eventually scored on a wild pickoff attempt by Jake Weiand for the first run. Calvin Schmidt singled home the next two.
The Smittys didn't muster another hit the rest of the way against relievers Schmidt, who worked four scoreless innings, and Lucas Burgum, who pitched the seventh.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs were getting nowhere against lefty starter Brock Martin and reliever Aiden McCafferty, who took the mound in the fourth inning. All Mandan had to show for its effort through six innings were singles by Anthony Johnson, Burgum and Stetson Kuntz in the third, fourth and fifth innings, respectively.
Schmidt said the Chiefs never should have been backed into a corner like they were Friday.
"It was definitely a sigh of relief (to win) because we know we have a lot more potential than that," he observed. I felt energy-wise we were slowly taking ourselves out of the game. But we stayed in it."
Schmidt said his first pitching outing of the spring -- 23 balls and 32 strikes in four hitless shutout innings -- went well.
"I wanted to keep going (into the seventh) but it's still very early in the season and we needed to give other guys some work," he said.
While the Smittys dropped their first two games of the season, Mandan improved to 2-1. The Chiefs split their season-opening doubleheader in Dickinson on Thursday, falling 7-6 and winning 8-6 in eight innings.
Mandan is idle until Tuesday. The Chiefs cross the river to play Bismarck in a single 7:30 p.m. game at Municipal Ballpark.
Bismarck 13, Aberdeen 1
Bismarck's lineup simply beat the daylights out of two Aberdeen pitchers, piling up 13 hits in four innings.
The Governors, making their first appearance of the year, jumped on Smittys starter Tyler Hoffman for seven first-inning runs while sending 12 batters to the plate. Connor Weikum and Nick Hinsz each poked two hits in the opening frame alone.
Bismarck scored in every inning. Hinsz and Cade Feeney banged out three hits apiece. Feeney scored twice and drove in three men. Colton Schulte tripled, scored twice and drove in three runs. Skyler Riedinger tripled, scored two runs and plated two.
Governors head coach Mike Skytland split Aberdeen's five innings five ways. The five Bismarck pitchers struck out nine, walked two and surrendered two hits.
The Smittys, down 12-0, broke through in the fourth when two walks by Jackson Uhler, a stolen base and a passed ball set up McCafferty's sacrifice fly.
Skytland said he decided to use five pitchers when Friday's event, originally conceived as four games at two sites, shrank to two contests on one field.
"That was our plan. Since we haven't played a spring season, we're taking it pretty slow (with the pitchers). It will probably be a while before guys pitch seven innings," he observed.
"We might have had guys go more than one inning if we'd played two games," Skytland added.
The Bismarck hitters hadn't seen live pitching this year until Friday. Skytland said he was pleased with the results.
"You never know, but we seemed to come out with a pretty aggressive approach," he noted. "We'll take it."
