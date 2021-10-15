Century's winning streak ends at 29

West Fargo Sheyenne blanked Bismarck Century 14-0 Friday night to end the Patriots' 29-game winning streak.

The second-ranked Mustangs (8-0) scored all 14 of their points in the first half on their home field.

Century had not lost since the championship game of the 2018 season.

The Patriots (7-1) finish the regular season on Thursday at the Bowl against Minot.

