Century's winning streak ends at 29
West Fargo Sheyenne blanked Bismarck Century 14-0 Friday night to end the Patriots' 29-game winning streak.

The second-ranked Mustangs (8-0) scored all 14 of their points in the first half on their home field. 

Century had not lost since the championship game of the 2018 season.

The Patriots (7-1) finish the regular season on Thursday at the Bowl against Minot.

West Fargo Sheyenne 14, Century 0

Century;0;0;0;0;--;0

WFS;6;8;0;0;--;14

First quarter

WFS: Konner Entz 3 yard run (kick blocked), 6:21.

Second quarter

WFS: Joshua Henricks 1 run (Grant Warkenthien kick), 5:34.

Third quarter

No scoring.

Fourth quarter

No scoring.

Interceptions: WFS -- Kellen Entz, Tanner Hegel, Nicholas Renner.

Records: West Fargo Sheyenne 8-0; Century 7-1.

