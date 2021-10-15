Century's winning streak ends at 29

West Fargo Sheyenne blanked Bismarck Century 14-0 Friday night to end the Patriots' 29-game winning streak.
The second-ranked Mustangs (8-0) scored all 14 of their points in the first half on their home field.
Century had not lost since the championship game of the 2018 season.
The Patriots (7-1) finish the regular season on Thursday at the Bowl against Minot.
West Fargo Sheyenne 14, Century 0
Century;0;0;0;0;--;0
WFS;6;8;0;0;--;14
First quarter
WFS: Konner Entz 3 yard run (kick blocked), 6:21.
Second quarter
WFS: Joshua Henricks 1 run (Grant Warkenthien kick), 5:34.
Third quarter
No scoring.
Fourth quarter
No scoring.
Interceptions: WFS -- Kellen Entz, Tanner Hegel, Nicholas Renner.
Records: West Fargo Sheyenne 8-0; Century 7-1.
