Century's Schweigert wins Gatorade award

Century's Lucas Schweigert has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year.

Century's Lucas Schweigert has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year in high school football.

The 6-foot, 270-pound lineman, had 89 tackles and two sacks last season, helping the Patriots to a 9-2 record. Schweigert also plays hockey at Century.

A University of North Dakota football recruit, Schweigert has maintained a 4.0 grade point average. He has volunteered at the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch and Designer Genes Walk for down syndrome awareness. He also has volunteered in youth hockey and football programs.

Schweigert is the second straight Century player to earn the award, joining fellow lineman Andrew Leingang last season.

