Century's Little signs with Bears, Demons' Thomas to Rams

Luke Little and Brayden Thomas have signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

Little, a Century High and University of Mary grad, has signed with the Chicago Bears.

Thomas, a Bismarck High product, who started his college football career at the University of Mary before transferring to Minnesota State-Mankato and then North Dakota State, has signed with Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Little was an All-American wide receiver for the Marauders last season, catching 20 touchdown passes. Thomas, a defensive end, played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in February and led the FCS champion Bison in sacks (9) and tackle-for-loss (14) last season.

More to come on this developing story.

