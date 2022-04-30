Century's Little gets invite from Bears, Demons' Thomas to Rams

Luke Little and Brayden Thomas will head to NFL rookie camps next weekend.

Little, a Century High and University of Mary grad, received an invite to the Chicago Bears' rookie minicamp, while Thomas has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Thomas, a Bismarck High product, who started his college football career at the University of Mary before transferring to Minnesota State-Mankato and then North Dakota State, has signed with Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Little was an All-American wide receiver for the Marauders last season, catching 20 touchdown passes. Thomas, a defensive end, played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in February and led the FCS champion Bison in sacks (9) and tackle-for-loss (14) last season.

More to come on this developing story.

