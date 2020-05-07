Century's Leingang a wanted man

Andrew Leingang is a wanted man.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound all-state offensive lineman won’t start his senior year of high school at Century until fall, but he’s already fielding tons of offers from major colleges after his services.
On Wednesday, Kansas State joined the party.
“That was my first offer from a power five conference,” Leingang said. “It was a pretty surreal moment to get that offer.”
Century coach Ron Wingenbach can’t remember one of his junior players getting such offers.
“I’d have to go back and think, but that might be the first at that level," he said.
Wingenbach said a lot of schools will make offers at summer camps, but with those shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are changing some of their recruiting practices.
“That’s been a big seller for a lot of these athletes is when they attend the camp, the staff will watch and offer them on the spot,” Wingenbach said. “Obviously that’s not going to be happening to a majority of colleges.”
Schools are now making decisions based on homework rather than in-person camp performances.
Leingang is OK with that. “I think some of the coaches there (including former North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman, now at Kansas State) know what North Dakota high school football players are all about and that we work hard.”
Klieman is only one of three Bison coaches pursuing Leingang. He also has received offers from current NDSU coach Matt Entz and Klieman’s predecessor, Craig Bohl at Wyoming.
Leingang attended a KSU game during a recruiting visit last fall.
Leingang was part of a dominant offensive and defensive line last fall at Century. The Patriots rushed for 2,599 yards and allowed just 898 en route to the state Class AAA championship. Leingang was chosen all-state at the conclusion on the season.
Scholarship offers soon began arriving.
They came from the three mentioned, plus Central Michigan, Western Kentucky, South Dakota, Montana State, Yale and Dartmouth.
Wingenbach said Leingang has the tools they’re looking for.
“Number one is his football IQ,” Wingenbach said, “and add on the size factor. Colleges, on the offensive and defensive lines, are looking for athletes they can build. It’s the capability of adding weight and size while maintaining athleticism.”
Leingang said the best-case scenario would be to play out his senior year and redshirt his freshman year so he could hit weights and learn the program.
“Getting into a system and get in a college weight room with college coaches, I feel like that would be a great option,” Leingang said. “Then I get a year of experience under my belt.”
There is no definitive answer on whether or not the 2019 high school season will be played. Leingang hopes a decision is made by the time he starts his senior year.
“I’m keeping my options open. I hope to visit some more places before I make a decision, but that depends on COVID,” Leingang said. “I hope I’m able to get my decision out of the way before my senior season.”
