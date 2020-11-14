Century wins sixth consecutive state title

Over the past three years, Bismarck Century’s Lexi Duchsherer has been unbeatable at the state girls’ swim meet.

Duchsherer, a senior, went out with a bang on Saturday, winning two individual events, swimming on two winning relays and setting two state records as the Patriots claimed their sixth straight state championship at the Bismarck Aquatic and Wellness Center.

Duchsherer has won the maximum 12 state titles over the past three state meets.

“A six-peat is a huge accomplishment for Century,” Duchsherer said.

Especially given the circumstances. The two-day meet was scaled back to one day with no preliminaries and two sessions due to COVID-19. Heated finals were held instead of preliminaries.

“I think it went as well as I expected. It was different this year,” said Century coach Kathy Aspaas, who was named coach of the year following the meet. “The girls handled it well. We had to remind them it was going to be different. They’re excited about how it all ended.”

The Patriots claimed eight state championships and as a team they racked up 413 points to easily outdistance runner-up West Fargo Sheyenne, which finished with 349.