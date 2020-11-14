 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Century wins sixth consecutive state title

Century wins sixth consecutive state title

{{featured_button_text}}

Over the past three years, Bismarck Century’s Lexi Duchsherer has been unbeatable at the state girls’ swim meet.

Duchsherer, a senior, went out with a bang on Saturday, winning two individual events, swimming on two winning relays and setting two state records as the Patriots claimed their sixth straight state championship at the Bismarck Aquatic and Wellness Center.

Duchsherer has won the maximum 12 state titles over the past three state meets.

“A six-peat is a huge accomplishment for Century,” Duchsherer said.

Especially given the circumstances. The two-day meet was scaled back to one day with no preliminaries and two sessions due to COVID-19. Heated finals were held instead of preliminaries.

“I think it went as well as I expected. It was different this year,” said Century coach Kathy Aspaas, who was named coach of the year following the meet. “The girls handled it well. We had to remind them it was going to be different. They’re excited about how it all ended.”

The Patriots claimed eight state championships and as a team they racked up 413 points to easily outdistance runner-up West Fargo Sheyenne, which finished with 349.

Aspaas said getting off to a good start this season, as opposed to last year when they false-started the first relay, helped take some of the dramatics out of it. “Knowing what happened last year, we wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again, so we were very conservative on our starts,” said Century coach and state coach of the year Kathy Aspaas. “We figured getting some points was better than getting no points.”

Century did better than that, as Duchsherer anchored the winning 200 medley relay in 1:45.95.

“She did great. She had her mind set on what she wanted to accomplish and some personal-best times, so she’s pretty pleased with that,” Aspaas said.

The Patriots won the first four events in the pool, the last of which was Duchsherer’s record-setting defense of her 50 freestyle title. Her 22.54 bested the 22.91 she posted last year. It was also her most satisfying moment.

“I broke my own state record and did it with a phenomenal time that was faster than I thought I was going to do,” Duchsherer said.

Duchsherer also defended state titles in the 100 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay. She helped the 400 freestyle relay set a state record of 3:29.58, eclipsing the old mark of 3:31.81 by Fargo North in 2014.

Century junior Erin Palmer joined Duchsherer in the winner’s circle four times, including two individual titles. Palmer won the 200 individual medley in 2:05.89 and the 100 breatstroke in 1:02.95. She also swam on the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, which also included Olivia Schuchard.

Sara Dorrheim was a three-time winner, twice in relays. She was on the 400 freestyle relay and 200 freestyle relay. She posted a 1:53.49 to win the 200 freestyle.

Two other records fell, including the state’s oldest when Fargo Davies junior diver Madison Hischer set a mark with a score of 479.95 to break the 24-year-old record of 479.05 set by Century’s Molly McDonald in 1996.

West Fargo Sheyenne sophomore Tierney Howell broke the record in the 100 butterfly with a time of. 55.44. The old record had been held by Minot’s Dagny Knutson since 2006.

Despite all that, Aspaas’ most memorable part of the state meet might be the fact that there was one.

“We’re just thankful we got this far into the season,” Aspaas said. “When we started out, we didn’t know if we’d make it one week but we just kept plugging along.”

State swimming and diving meet

Team totals

1. Century 413. 2. West Fargo Sheyenne 349. 3. Minot 244.5. 4. West Fargo 185. 5. Williston 162. 6. Dickinson 142. 7. Legacy 129. 8. Grand Forks Central 125. 9. Fargo Davies 117. 10. Fargo Shanley 109. 11. Fargo South 92. 12. Fargo North 84. 13. Jamestown 67. 14. Mandan 42. 15. Bismarck 30.5. 16. Wahpeton 18. 17. Grand Forks Red River 14.

200 medley relay

1. Cen (McKenna Matt, Paige Keller, Erin Palmer, Lexi Duchsherer), 1:45.95. 2. WFS, 1:48.26. 3. WF, 1:49.35. 4. Will, 1:50.04. 5. Min, 1:55.09. 6. FD, 1:55.54. 7. J, 1:57.0. 8. FN, 1:57.54.

9. GFC, 1:58.17. 10. Dick, 2:00.41. 11. Leg, 2:01.64. 12. Bis, 2:03.15. 13. Man, 2:04.86. 14. Shan, 2:06.03. 15. RR, 2:07.53. 16. FS, 2:20.14.

200 freestyle

1. Sara Dorrheim, Cen, 1:53.49. 2. Greta Bellas, WFS, 1:56.65. 3. Izzy Koebele, Cen, 1:59.08. 4. Olivia Schuchard, Cen, 2:00.41. 5. Madeline Elseth, GFC, 2:00.43. 6. Taylor Cook, Ce, 2:01.06. 7. Hailey Rathberger, Dick, 2:01.32. 8. Brooklyn Keney, WFS, 2:01.83.

9. Elise Altringer, Min, 2:02.56. 10. Dani Heckaman, Shan, 2:02:85. 11. Sydney Quibell, FS, 2:03.41. 12. Emma Rouse, Min, 2:04.73. 13. Halee Wersinger, WFS, 2:05.17. 14. Isabella Stockeland, GFC, 2:05.35. 15. Isabelle Markell, WFS, 2:05.61. 16. Mara Ellerkamp, Dick, 2:05.64.

200 IM

1. Erin Palmer, Cen, 2:05.89. 2. Marissa Branham, Will, 2:10.95. 3. Katie Iverson, FS, 2:13.71. 4. Zoie Frattin, GFC, 2:14.77. 5. Bree Triplett, WFS, 2:16.05. 6. Addison Cerney, WFS, 2:18.33. 7. Abby Triplett, WFS, 2:18.33. 8. Ava Williamson, Min, 2:19.68.

9. Emily Brugman, Min, 23:19.84. 10. Breanna Lund, WFS, 2:20.82. 11. Brynn Neumann, Min, 2:19.84. 12. Savannah Goehring, Will, 2:21.32. 13. Kambree Draper, Will, 2:21.37. 14. Chea Baugh, J, 2:21.39. 15. Caitlyn Bjerke, WFS, 2:22.43. 16. Alexes Prasek, J, 2:23.31.

50 freestyle

1. Lexi Duchsherer, Cen, 22.54. 2. Tierney Howell, WFS, 23.51. 3. Liv Hettinger, WF, 24.03. 4. Hailey Jaeger, Shan, 24.85. 5. Hannah Potter, WF, 24.89. 6. Demi Peterson, Will, 25.24. 7. Charley Rathberger, Dick, 25.37. 8. Lauryn Caster, Cen, 25.47.

9. Sam Vonbokern, Min, 25.64. 10. Brooklyn Hanson, Shan, 25.68. 11. Abby Erickson, Leg, 25.80. 12. Lauren McDonagh, WFS, 25.85. 13. Regan Minh, Leg, 25.88. 14. Payton Luzardo, Min, 26.0. 15. Natlie Becker, Bis, 26.02. 18. (tie) Olivia Gefroh, FN, and Aryana Twist, Dick, 26.09.

Diving

1. Madison Hirscher, FD, 479.95 (Record; old record, 479.05, Molly McDonald, Cen, 1996). 2. Paige Davis, Leg, 430.50. 3. Taylor Lee, WF, 406.90. 4. Halle Braaflat, FD, 401.85. 5. Peyton Coombs, FD, 400.70. 6. Paige Harry, WFS, 398.80. 7. McKayla Lindbo, Man, 377.45. 8. Haley Conklin, Min, 376.55.

9. Harper Meyer, FN, 364.70. 10. Haley Nelson, J, 358.15. 11. Jennifer Klundt, FN, 358.15. 12. Morgan Bents, WF, 347.25. 13. Hailey Rude, FD, 330.25. 14. Kiernan Darling, FS, 330.0. 15. Kenzie Swisher, Dick, 327.10. 16. Ashlyn Nielsen, Min, 324.45.

100 butterfly

1. Tierney Howell, WFS, 55.44 (Record; old record 55.60, Dagny Knutson, Min, 2006). 2. Demi Peterson, Will, 59.74. 3. Bree Triplett, WFS, 59.77. 4. Paige Keller, Cen, 1:00.81. 5. Emma Vallie, Cen, 1:00.92. 6. Tatum Brooks, WF, 1:01.13. 7. Jordn Wolsky, Min, 1:01.98. 8. Payton Luzardo, Min, 1:02.07.

9. Tara Hendrickson, FD, 1:02.13. 10. Emily Brugman, Min, 1:02.59. 11. Dru Zander, Will, 1:02.92. 12. Olivia Peatross, Min, 1:03.12. 13. Josey Jackson, Man, 1:03.33. 14. Regan Minh, Leg, 1:03.78. 15. Chea Baugh, J, 1:03.83. 16. Sierra Martin, FS, 1:04.64.

100 freestyle

1. Lexi Duchsherer, Cen, 50.26. 2. Sarah Dorrheim, Cen, 52.07. 3. Hailey Jaeger, Shan, 54.63. 4. Charley Rathberger, Dick, 55.28. 5. Taylor Cook, Cen, 55.38. 6. Hailey Rathberger, Dick, 55.73. 7. Sam Vanbokern, Min, 55.79. 8. Myah Lund, WFS, 55.92.

9. Sydni Robertrs, Wahp, 56.03. 10. Olivia Gefroh, FN, 56.59. 11. Lauryn Caster, Cen, 57.12. 12. Isabele Markell, WFS, 57.15. 13. Sydney Quibell, FS, 57.19. 14. Abby Erickson, Leg, 57.49. 15. Jadyn Anderson, GFC, 57.56. 16. (tie) Natalie Becker, Bis, and Reese Goodman, Min, 57.68.

500 freestyle

1. Greta Bellas, WFS, 5:13.1. 2. Izzy Koebele, Cen, 5:15.21. 3. McKayla Donat, Leg, 5:20.91. 4. Olivia Schuchard, Cen, 5:22.99. 5. Madelin Elseth, GFC, 5:26.79. 6. Dani Heckaman, Shan, 5:27.54. 7. Brooklyn Keney, WFS, 5:29.47. 8. Caelin Flaten, Min, 5:31.67.

9. Mara Ellerkamp, Dick, 5:33.47. 10. Taylor Miller, Dick, 5:35.67. 11. Myah Lund, WFS, 5:36.34. 12. Kambree Draper, Will, 5:36.78. 13. Joely Anderson, RR, 5:38.89. 14. Alexes Prasek, J, 5:40.43. 15. Georgia Letternmaier, J, 5:40.99. 16. Olivia Peatross, Min, 5:41.15.

200 freestyle relay

1. Cen (Paige Keller, Taylor Cook, Lauryn Caster, Sarah Dorrheim), 1:39.39. 2. WF, 1:41.08. 3. Min, 1:43.08. 4. WFS, 1:43.40. 5. Leg, 1:44.29. 6. Dick, 1:44.67. 7. Shan, 1:45.23. 8. FS, 1:45.70.

9. GFC, 1:46.54. 10, FD, 1:47.19. 11. Bis, 1:47.19. 12. Will, 1:49.27. 13. FN, 1:50.03. 14. J, 1:50.12. 15. Man, 1:52.57. 16. RR, 1:53.04.

100 backstroke

1. Liv Hettinger, WF, 57.18. 2. Zoie Frattin, GFC, 58.32. 3. Katie Iverson, FS, 1:00.22. 4. Breanna Lund, WFS, 1:00.28. 5. Jordn Wolsky, Min, 1:02.14. 6. Caitlyn Bjerke, WFS, 1:02.23. 7. McKenna Matt, Cen, 1:02.59. 8. McKayla Donat, Leg, 1:02.74.

9. Addision Cerney, FN, 1:02.91. 10. Allysah Larson, J, 1:03.95. 11. Josey Jackson, Man, 1:04.75. 12. McKenna Mettler, Dick, 1:04.93. 13. Taylor Bjerke, WFS, 1:05.03. 14. Hallie Schatzke, WF, 1:05.07. 15. Brynn Neumann, Min, 1:05.29. 16. Caylee Michela, Cen, 1:05.46.

100 breaststroke

1. Erin Palmer, Cen, 1:02.95. 2. Marissa Branham, Will, 1:07.10. 3. Paige Keller, Cen, 1:08.40. 4. Tara Hendrickson, FD, 1:08.86. 5. Hannah Potter, WF, 1:09.09. 6. Lauren McDonagh, WFS, 1:09.21. 7. Abby Triplett, WFS, 1:10.42. 8. Jenna Mongeon, Cen, 1:10.73.

9. Sydni Roberts, Wahp, 1:10.78. 10. Ava Williamson, Min, 1:11.11. 11. Savannah Goehring, Will, 1:11.95. 13. Tatum Brookes, WF, 1:12.06. 14. Alexa Heckaman, Shan, 1:12.18. 15. Elise Altringer, Min, 1:12.58. 16. Katie Gruman, Leg, 1:13.56.

400 freestyle relay

1. Cen (Lexi Duchsherer, Olivia Schuchard, Sarah Dorrheim, Erin Palmer), 3:29.58 (Record; old record, FN, 3:31.81, 2014. 2. WFS, 3:37.18. 3. Will, 3:44.32. 4. Min, 3:45.20. 5. Leg, 3:47.71. 6. Dick, 3:48.20. 7. GFC, 3:48.86. 8. FS, 3:48.88.

9. Shan, 3:50.0. 10. WF, 1:55.33. 11. J, 3:56.20. 12. FN, 3:56.80. 13. Man, 4:02.38. 14. Bis, 4:04.76. 15. RR, 4:06.32.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News