Century wins a 5-inning blowout

Death.

That's what Century pitcher Maddy Zander says it will take to keep her from stepping into the circle tonight at Mandan's Fort Lincoln Softball Field.

There are numerous reasons for her wanting to pitch tonight in the semifinals of the state Class A softball tournament. First of all, there's the lure of a berth in the state championship game. Second, the opponent is Bismarck. Third, Century has never won a state softball championship. Nor, for that matter, has Bismarck.

And Zander is running out of time.

"It's almost over. I'm a senior," said Zander, who has been a varsity pitcher since she was a seventh grader.

Although the 42-year BHS-CHS rivalry needs no introduction, Zander said tonight's showdown is just softball.

"We've played them so many times it's just another game. Of course there's more at stake ... but if we put our best foot forward on every pitch things usually turn out well," she noted.

Both teams have built up quite a head of steam over the second half of the season.