Century wins a 5-inning blowout

Death.
That's what Century pitcher Maddy Zander says it will take to keep her from stepping into the circle tonight at Mandan's Fort Lincoln Softball Field.
There are numerous reasons for her wanting to pitch tonight in the semifinals of the state Class A softball tournament. First of all, there's the lure of a berth in the state championship game. Second, the opponent is Bismarck. Third, Century has never won a state softball championship. Nor, for that matter, has Bismarck.
And Zander is running out of time.
"It's almost over. I'm a senior," said Zander, who has been a varsity pitcher since she was a seventh grader.
Although the 42-year BHS-CHS rivalry needs no introduction, Zander said tonight's showdown is just softball.
"We've played them so many times it's just another game. Of course there's more at stake ... but if we put our best foot forward on every pitch things usually turn out well," she noted.
Both teams have built up quite a head of steam over the second half of the season.
With Thursday's 14-0 10-run rule-shortened quarterfinal victory over Grand Forks Central, Century extended its winning streak to 10. Bismarck, meanwhile, won its 17th game in 19 starts by edging West Fargo 7-5 in eight innings. One of the losses in that streak was a 4-3 loss to Century in the semifinals of last week's West Region tournament.
West Fargo won the most recent state tournament in 2019, defeating Bismarck in the championship game.
Century's quarterfinal game with Central was a mismatch from the start. The Patriots scored in every inning, bookending a pair of two-run innings around two five-run bursts.
CHS batters battered two Central pitches for 11 hits, and the Knights made things worse with four errors and a passed ball that led to 10 unearned runs.
Senior first baseman Malee Wittenberg lashed three hits, including a double. She scored once and knocked in a run. Senior catcher Grace Humann rapped two hits, including a two-run home run. She scored three times and knocked in two runs.
When Wittenberg wasn't bedeviling Central batters, she was dealing out destruction with the bat. She went 3-for-4 with a three-run double and a two-run home run over the left field fence. While in the circle she fanned 10, walked one and limited Central to four hits. She stranded six Central runners, four of them on third base.
Nevertheless, pitching a shutout wasn't even on her radar screen.
"I didn't even think about that," she said.
Zander said both her hitting and pitching exploits were rewarding because they were part of a larger whole.
"We played very well as a team today," she observed. "... The way we played in the WDA (tournament) and how we played today shows we're figuring things out."
Bismarck, 26-6, and Century, 27-7, square off in tonight's late semifinal at about 6:30. Valley City, 17-8, and Dickinson, 28-3, meet in the first semi at 4 p.m.