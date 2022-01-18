Century vs. Minot, 1 vs. 2, postponed

Tonight's No. 1 vs. No. 2 boys basketball game between Century and Minot in Bismarck has been postponed due to poor weather conditions.
The Patriots (9-1) were scheduled to host the Magicians (9-1) at 7:30 p.m.
Also, the girls basketball game between No. Century and No. 5 Minot has been postponed. The game was to be played in Minot.
Legacy's hockey game in Minot scheduled for tonight also has been postponed.
Makeup dates have not been announced.
