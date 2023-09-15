In a heavyweight match featuring several haymakers, it was Century -- a bit woozy from a furious rally by its opponent -- that finally managed to deliver the final knockout.

After seeing a two-set lead evaporate and a fifth-set advantage dwindle to a single point, Century senior middle hitter Erika Lee was the one to land the final punch with one final swing of the arm, recording her eighth kill of the match to give the Patriots a five-set victory -- 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 18-25, 15-13 -- over Legacy on Thursday.

"We have some young kids -- but not so much young as inexperienced -- so to win a five-setter like this at Legacy against Legacy, a team that's so well coached and so disciplined, it's going to be good for our kids just for the experience of it," Century coach Jamie Zastoupil said. "Hats off to Legacy. They battled and really forced us to make some errors, but I'm proud of our girls."

The third-ranked Patriots (9-3 overall, 5-1 West Region) jumped out to an early 7-1 lead in the tiebreaker and appeared poised to run away with the final set.

But much like they had done the second half of the match, the Sabers (4-7, 3-1) wouldn't go down without a fight. Legacy rallied with a 6-1 run to climb within a point, punctuated by a pair of blocks from junior middle hitter Brooklynn Felchle and an ace by senior Kali Dauenhauer.

Undeterred, the Patriots won six of the next eight points to serve for match point. However, Legacy rallied off four unanswered points to climb within 14-13 before Lee sent the visiting team home victorious and avoided a two-game conference losing streak.

"Everyone just showed up and we played as a team and a few people had to step up from the bench and they really played their part," Century junior outside hitter Atrianna Backman said of the fifth set.

The match looked to be short-lived after the Patriots stunned Legacy with five consecutive points trailing 23-20 to steal the second set and grab a 2-0 set lead. The Patriots closed the set with kills by Alexis Heinle, Addison Klemin, Madison Wolf and Backman.

"We talk all the time about controlling your side and controlling your pace and to not be reactive to what's going on on the other side but being proactive to what happens on your side," Legacy coach Jennifer Astle said. "I think the moments where we let Century get ahead and build leads was when we went to that reactive zone and we weren't necessarily making our own plan and paving our own way. I really hope our girls learn the importance of that."

Legacy fought back, leading throughout most of the third set. When it appeared that Century may be on the verge of a sweep after taking a brief 17-16 lead, the Sabers responded with six straight points to grab control of the set.

They made sure not to squander the lead as Century never got closer than four the rest of the way.

"The great thing about volleyball is that there is multiple sets," Astle said. "Even if you're behind in a set and you know you have that next set, you can start building that momentum for that next set. I really feel like we did that in the third set and built that momentum and won that set and really carried that over to the fourth set."

The momentum carried over to the fourth set as the Sabers won 18 of the first 22 points. Halle Severson had three kills during that stretch and Felchle contributed a pair of kills and blocks. Felchle finished with a match-high 7.5 blocks.

Century would make it interesting, getting as close as six points at 23-17, but the deficit was too big to climb out of. It did, however, provide some much-needed momentum going into the deciding set.

"Losing that fourth set, we ended that game with some momentum and we kind of got on a roll after being down by so many," Zastoupil said. "Just taking that run into the fifth set and getting the girls to calm down and playing volleyball and finding that passion."

Despite the loss, Astle was proud of the way her team continued to fight to the very end.

"How we started that fifth set, it didn't look like we were going to be in it at 13-15 at the end and that was some long rallies at the end," Astle said. "We did fight."

Eden Fridley had a match-high 13 kills for the Patriots. Backman added 12 kills and a match-high four aces.

Aleah McPherson led the Sabers with 12 kills. Severson and Madi Herzog each contributed 10 kills to the offensive attack.

Century has a quick turnaround as they host Williston tonight at 7 p.m. Legacy gets a chance to catch its breath as it returns to the court on Tuesday at fifth-ranked Bismarck.