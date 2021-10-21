Century stonewalls lukewarm Minot offense

Brady Dahl threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more as the Century Patriots celebrated Senior Night at the Bowl on Friday with a 27-0 shutout win over Minot.

In a relatively by-the-numbers game, the Patriots put up 242 yards of offense and held the Magicians to just 73, a good response to Century's first loss of the year last week to West Fargo Sheyenne.

"I really liked the play of our defense," Century coach Ron Wingenbach said. "I thought we swarmed well to the ball, and we have to continue to do that. Offensively, we're missing a few parts, but I thought Brady spearheaded the offense and we got some big pass plays there in the second quarter. They were bringing a lot of bodies up front, they had a loaded box, so to speak, and you have to take advantage of that, and I thought Brady did a good job of hitting some receivers."

Despite the lopsided win, Century had to work hard for their yardage throughout the night, especially on the ground. Other than Dahl, who averaged 4.2 yards per carry, the rest of the Patriots combined to average two yards a carry.

"[Loading the box up] was exactly what they did to us last year," Wingenbach said. "That's one thing we have to be able to combat, because you can bet we'll be seeing that in the playoffs."

Century was blessed with positive field position throughout the night; not until midway through the third quarter did the Patriots start behind their own 40-yard line.

"Number one, field position was critical throughout the game," Wingenbach said. "I thought we established that early."

Dahl struck first on the ground, plunging through a tough Minot defense for a two-yard score to open the scoring in the first quarter. The touchdown completed a 14-play, 50-yard drive which ate up a large chunk of the first quarter.

"I'll do anything for the team to win," Dahl said of his work on the ground tonight. "Our run game sets up our passing game, so anything we can do helps. It's always awesome to run behind our offensive line, because they're a great group of guys."

After forcing their second Minot punt of the evening and starting at Minot's 49-yard-line, Century found themselves in a fourth-and-four situation at the Minot 30-yard line and converted with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Dahl to Trayton Hinderer, the first touchdown catch of the year for the senior receiver.

"We had some great play by our [offensive line], and our receivers got open," Dahl said. "That makes everything easy for me.

"After last week, where I had three interceptions, I didn't want to turn the ball over as much anymore. If there wasn't someone open, I was going to run it. That was my mindset."

Minot ran one more play after Century's third down and went into the half not only down 20 points, but also lucky to not have negative yardage on the ground, as their final play before half gained two yards to set them back at zero yards rushing.

"We were leery of their jet sweep," Wingenbach said. "They ran that jet sweep a couple of times and like to hand off to their tailback, that's been their top play as far as yardage is concerned. They got one on us, but I thought our guys reacted pretty well, just being able to swarm to the ball."

A three-and-out by Minot opened the second half, and on what turned out to be his final drive of the game, Dahl led a 10-play, 53-yard scoring drive that he capped off with a very pretty fade into the far back corner of the end zone to fellow senior Connor Trahan.

"[Connor and Trayton] are great players, I've been playing with them since freshman year," Dahl said. "It was awesome to throw touchdown passes to them. I saw a matchup I liked and threw them the ball."

Century's defense was strong all night.

"Our corners did a good job," Wingenbach said. "Renz got that pick down the middle, and I thought we brought some good pressure on second and third and long situations and moved some guys around a little and it seemed to work."

Wingenbach pulled his starters and gave Patriots backup quarterback Kyan Barth and a host of backup running backs the reigns in the second half.

"Number one, as the game went on, we wanted to make sure everybody was healthy for the playoffs," Wingenbach said. "We got a lot of backs some carries, I thought it was important to get Kyan Barth some important minutes there in the third quarter. It was a situation where in a game like this, you want to make sure when the game is over, that you're well-prepared, we have to get some guys healthy now, and go from there."

Dahl led the Patriots in rushing on the night, finishing with 21 carries and 109 yards, while completing four of his nine passing attempts for 85 yards. Speraw was 7 of 14 passing for 47 yards. Minot finished with 26 rushing yards on 20 attempts, a paltry 1.3 yards per carry.

"We have to keep doing what we're doing," Wingenbach said. "What we like is our ability to run to the ball. That starts up front, we have some pretty darn good defensive tackles to plug up the middle and that forces everything outside, and we let our rabbits run al little bit."

Century and Minot's next games come next week as the playoffs get underway.

"We treated this game as a playoff game to get us going into the playoffs," Dahl said. "Every game now is do or die."

