Century, St. Mary's lead all-state teams

Athletes from Bismarck-Mandan squads feature heavily throughout the Class AA all-state teams.

For Century, offensive lineman Joel Edland is the lone first-team offense all-stater, as he helped protect quarterback Brady Dahl and propel the Patriots offense to a WDA-leading 171 points, a 9-2 overall record, and a trip to the state semifinals.

Century was more heavily featured on the defensive first-team list, with defensive lineman Lucas Schweigert, linebacker Jacob Bosley, and defensive back Jacob Renz featured.

Schweigert, who was named the Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year, tied for the team lead with Bosley with 89 total tackles on the season (54 solo, 35 assisted for Schweigert, 56 solo and 33 assisted for Bosley), and finished second on the team with two sacks, while also being a stalwart member of Century's offensive line.

Bosley was another key contributor to the WDA-leading Patriots defense, which limited opponents to just 167 yards per game, and made an impact in all three phases of the game. The senior wide receiver/linebacker had two interceptions, eight catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns and 15 rushing attempts for 75 yards on offense, and even returned a punt for 23 yards.

Renz also played all three phases for the Patriots. Offensively, he ran 10 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns and caught nine passes for 201 yards and a touchdown. On special teams, Renz led the Patriots with 13 returns for 379 yards and two touchdowns and had two punt returns for seven yards. To cap it off, he had 22 solo tackles, 24 assisted tackles, a fumble recovery, and two interceptions on defense.

Century also placed three players on the second-team all-state squad. Dahl made the list, as he completed 65 of 117 pass attempts for 1033 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions, and ran 130 times for 589 yards and 14 touchdowns. Offensive/defensive lineman Jacob Burckhard (15 solo tackles, 23 assisted tackles) and tight end/linebacker Ben Mansmith (40 solo tackles, 35 assisted tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, a blocked kick and a defensive touchdown) rounded out Century's honorees.

Bismarck High had just two athletes make the all-state squad. Offensive/defensive lineman Conor Hedges made the first-team list, as he helped the Demons lead the WDA in rushing yards per game (208.9), and running back/linebacker Brock Fettig (40 rushing attempts for 273 yards and four touchdowns, 16 receptions for 155 yards) made the second-team list.

Mandan, after tying for second with Legacy in the WDA with a 3-2 conference record and a 4-6 overall record, placed four athletes on the all-state team, with two landing on the first team and two landing on the second team.

After leading the WDA in receptions (55), receiving yards (1026) and receiving touchdowns (8), Karsyn Jablonski was named to the all-state first-team offense. Tight end/defensive lineman Aaron Grubb was also honored, as he put up 12 receptions for 168 yards and three touchdowns on defense and helped the Mandan defense to a top-three conference finish in rushing yards against.

Quarterback Max Carlson, who led the Braves to the highest-yardage offense in the WDA (317.1) and was the only player to throw for more than 1,000 yards on the season (122/222 for 1,852 yards, 15 TDs and nine interceptions), made the second team for the Braves, as did Lincoln Wiseman, Mandan's leading rusher (174 carries for 998 yards and nine touchdowns, three catches for 24 yards).

Legacy offensive/defensive lineman Keifer Glenn was the lone all-state selection for the Sabers, making the second-team after putting up eight solo tackles, 11 assisted tackles, and helping the Sabers to the second-best defense in the WDA.

ST. MARY'S LEADS 11A LIST

Finishing as the state runner-up at state tends to guarantee a team plenty of attention from all-state voters, and St. Mary's has that distinction.

With four members on the first-team offense, two on the first-team defense, and one on the second team, St. Mary's seven all-state members ties state champion Jamestown for the most honorees.

Quarterback Nick Schumacher, wide receiver Nate Fedorchak, and offensive lineman Jack Weikum made the first team.

Schumacher finished his senior season with 2,267 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 147-for-265 passing, with 45 completions, 816 yards, and six touchdowns going to Fedorchak.

Weikum not only helped anchor the Saints' pass blocking, but also paved the road for St. Mary's dominant rushing attack, which finished with more than 2,131 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns.

On defense, lineman Nick Windsor had six sacks and five pass-breakups, and defensive back Brit Senftner had two interceptions, was second on the team in tackles, and was co-Senior Athlete of the Year with Blake Schaefer of Wahpeton.

Wide receiver Landon Gerving was the lone second-team pick for the Saints, finishing second on the team with 37 receptions, 529 yards, and six touchdowns.

