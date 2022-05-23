Century golfers make it 6-for-6, Schoepp wins fourth straight tournament

Century's golf team is so deep, the Patriots don't even need their starters to win.

With three of its top players unavailable because of previous commitments, Century still had five players shoot rounds in the 70s Monday to win by 14 strokes at Fox Hills Golf Course in Watford City.

The Patriots' total of 299 was their second-best round of the season. Minot (313) finished second.

Red-hot senior Logan Schoepp was available and he won his fourth straight West Region tournament title and eighth of his career.

"It was a really solid performance top to bottom from every guy," Century head coach Preston Brown said. "We were really happy with how it turned out."

Two-time winner this season Dylan Nosbusch and fellow seniors Duncan Tufte and Lucas Boustead were unable to play. Among the replacements was seventh-grader Parker Beck and all he did was fire a 74, two strokes behind medalist Schoepp.

"Parker is a really good golfer. We've seen a lot of really good things from him," Brown said. "I was maybe a little surprised by how well he handled his first varsity event, but he's definitely someone with a very bright future."

Aidan Kaufman, just a sophomore for Century, tied for third at 76 with Minot's Kasen Rostad. The Patriots had two more top 10 finishers in juniors Cameron Wittenberg (77) and Anders Alm (79).

"We were hoping we would see really good competition within our own team and that would make everyone better," Brown said. "They're pushing each other to improve and that's all you can ask for."

Having a true No. 1 helps and Schoepp has been that for the Patriots.

"Logan's so steady," Brown said. "He didn't make many mistakes. He didn't make many putts today, but he made enough birdies to make even (par)."

Kaufman also turned in a strong performance.

"He's someone who has bounced around between varsity and JV," Brown said. "He's been playing very well the last couple of weeks. He's making a case for for being included in the lineup."

Bismarck High placed third with a score of 339. The Demons were led by sophomore Dawson Lentz, who fired a 77, good for a tie for fifth place.

St. Mary’s (343) finished fourth and got top 10 finishes from junior Caden Willer and eighth-grader Quinn Shillingstad, who each shot rounds of 81.

Legacy’s Matt Souther also shot 81.

The next West Region meet is Friday at Vardon Golf Club in Minot.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

