Century finishes second to Minot at West Region swimming meet

Saturday's West Region Championship swim meet was perhaps the indication of a changing of the guard. If Minot has its way again next Saturday, it very well could be.

After half a decade of Century dominating swimming competitions around the state, Minot came out on top Saturday at the Bismarck State College Aquatic Center, posting a meet high 467 points. Century was second at 419.

Williston (246), Dickinson (232) and Legacy (229) rounded out the top five.

Depth was the name of the game for Minot's championship. Finishing outside the top-five individual scores in just two events, the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke.

Minot's diving depth (Bella Price, first; Ella Kesler, second; Haley Conklin, fourth; Ashlyn Nielsen, seventh) proved key. Additionally, the Majettes had two of the top five in the backstroke (Jordn Wolsky, second; Ava Wiliamson, fifth). That accounted for 63 points in diving, and 31 in the backstroke Century was unable to match.

While they were unable to catch Minot in the end, Century did attempt a comeback as the meet wore down. Overall, the Patriots took first as a team in both the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay events, and won the 200-yard freestyle (Sarah Dorrheim), 50-yard freestyle (Dorrheim), 100-yard freestyle (Erin Palmer), 500-yard freestyle (Izzy Koebele), and 100-yard breaststroke (Palmer).

Century was nearly 100 points down to Minot after the 100-yard backstroke event (402-319), but made closed the gap in the 100-yard breaststroke. After Palmer's first-place finish, Century sophomores Lauryn Caster and Mady Tivis finished second and fourth, and seventh-grader Brooklyn Richards finished fifth.

Placing four swimmers in the top five of an event did close the gap to 427-385, but an unexpected rally by Minot's second-seeded 400-yard freestyle relay team in the final event of the afternoon closed out any hope of a Patriots comeback. The Majettes foursome of Elise Altringer, Emily Brugman, Sam Vonbokern and Jordn Wolsky topped the first-seeded Century foursome (Olivia Schuchard, Taylor Cook, Caster, and Palmer) to earn the full 40 points.

Outside of the dominant duo of Century and Minot, Marissa Branham of Williston won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke. Lucia Aguero-Montero of Mandan touched first in the 100-yard butterfly.

As a team, Legacy finished fourth in the 200-yard medley relay, fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay, and sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Its highest individual finish came from Nova Beckler-Bell (seventh, 200 IM), McKayla Donat (third, 50 free; fourth, 500 free), Joanne Lee (fifth, diving), Abby Erickson (fifth, 100 free; sixth, 50 free), and Tova Blikre (fourth, 100 breast).

Bismarck High finished seventh in the 200 medley relay, eighth in the 200 free relay, and eighth in the 400 free relay. Seventh grader Madeline VerDouw was Bismarck's top swimmer, as she earned both of their top-10 placings on the day. VerDouw finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke and ninth in the 200-yard individual medley.

Palmer was named the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year. Minot head coach Emily Jensen was named West Region Coach of the Year.

All state qualifiers will find themselves right back at the Bismarck State College Aquatic Center on Friday. Diving preliminaries begin at 12:30 p.m., swimming at 3:30 p.m. The diving semifinals start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Swimming finals at 1:15.

