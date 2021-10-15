Century, Bismarck enjoy friendly dual in the pool

Bismarck High and Century had the rare opportunity to go directly head-to-head in girls swimming, with the Patriots coming out on top 130-50.
“We have never, as long as I’ve been head coach, had a head-to-head dual with Century without another team dualing them as well," Bismarck head coach Emily Poppe said. "That was something we talked about going into this week. Obviously the numbers alone on the team is not a competition."
With the knowledge that the meet was going to favor Century's depth, experience and talent, the two teams, who have members that compete and swim with each other often outside of school meets, can have a more relaxed atmosphere than you might otherwise see at a dual meet this far into the season.
"It’s almost like a practice, we can have fun, hang out, and you’re swimming with your friends," Century head coach Spencer Wheeling said. "When you eliminate that tension and stress on your races, you can have some fantastic swims. On Bismarck’s end, they were having some great times too."
Despite some of the overall pressure of competition against one another being relieved, individual pressure was certainly felt by swimmers on both sides. For Century, it was an attempt to break a school and state record.
“One thing to spotlight is Lauryn Caster, she was never under 25 seconds, in that relay she went 24.68," Wheeling said about his team's near-miss on the 200-yard freestyle relay record. "Just like that, half a second, she was hanging on at 25, and then boom, it happened. She was super excited about it.
"It’s been on their radar all year long, they know with that combination, that relay, they have a good shot at that team record, which by chance is also the state record. It’s not too often we can put that relay combination together, so the times we can, we try and go for it. Today they had that extra special fire in them. We didn’t quite get it, but it’s more motivation for them, and it’s another reason why the last couple races went so well, the team saw that, it fired them up, and we had some fantastic swims."
For Bismarck, it was pushing themselves to do their best against a team with a sizable advantage in numbers.
"So what we talked about this morning was keeping our energy up," Poppe said. "We had a tough week of practice and we talked about being there for your team and cheering for each other and trying to rip some really fast swims when our bodies are really, really tired.
"That’s what they did, we had some personal records, some lifetime records, when they are swimming on very little sleep and run-down, exhausted bodies. We kept the energy high, I think the girls did an excellent job of that, and I’m proud of how they swam.”
That numbers advantage on Century's side was both a blessing and a curse. It benefited them in that it allowed more rest than they would normally get in a dual meet, as Century was running much of its roster through non-competitive heats. On the downside, Bismarck didn't have nearly the ability to rotate swimmers out to mix and match their lineups.
“That was actually just a really pleasant surprise, that we got to dual such a big team today," Poppe said. "We had a dual against Legacy, either last week or a couple of weeks ago, and it was just one heat of every single event. Some girls were just in the water all day. This was just really lucky for us, that we got some time to rest. That doesn’t happen all the time.”
Each team started the portion of their season where they will be completing 11 dives per meet, instead of the six that take place in meets in the first half of the season.
That increase also starts to get teams ready to compete at the regional and state competitions at the end of the season, as they are also 11-meet events.
"I didn’t get the final score for Kahlan [Hamlin], so I’m not sure how she ended up performing, but we got to see some new dives from her, we got to see some new dives from our seventh grader, our rookie Stella [Brandt]," Poppe said. "The divers all did an excellent job putting on a really good performance, and it was a good time.”
Individually, Natalie Becker was Bismarck's lone winner in the swimming portion of the meet, earning a victory in the 100-yard freestyle, ahead of Century's Cadence Cook and Hannah Smithers. In diving, Hamlin earned BHS its other victory on the night, dropping a score of 295.40.
"[Natalie] does an excellent job with our other seniors, Emma [Auch], Kahlan, and Maddie Becker, just of leading by example," Poppe said. "Something that’s really tough this deep into the season and especially when we’re swimming against such a strong team, is keeping motivation up and feeling good about yourself while you’re performing tired against a strong team.
"Our seniors this year have done an excellent job even if they don’t love the way they swim in the water or perform on the diving board, they are such excellent examples of letting it roll off your back and showing up for your team. That’s our goal for our team, to be there for each other.”
Mady Tivis was Century's leading swimmer on the night, earning individual wins in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke and a team win as part of the 200-yard medley relay. Sarah Dorrheim, Emma Vallie, Lauryn Caster, Sienna Mrachek, and Taylor Cook all contributed wins of their own, either as part of relays or on their own.
“Having a lot of your kids being able to qualify in a lot of things helps out them and helps out us coaches when we’re trying to fill out our state lineup," Wheeling said. "Being able to have that diversity with depth, gives us a lot of options. We’re trying to figure out what’s our best team for state and what’s our best combination to put forward to show teams."
Both teams have various things they are looking to improve on.
"Our sprint races, our 50 free and 100 back, those are ones we’re trying to add kids to and fill out when we’re thinking of a state lineup," Wheeling said. "We graduated a lot of talent in those races, so that’s something we’re trying to play back in. For sure the 50 free we’re trying to recover that one back up."