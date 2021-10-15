Century, Bismarck enjoy friendly dual in the pool

"It’s been on their radar all year long, they know with that combination, that relay, they have a good shot at that team record, which by chance is also the state record. It’s not too often we can put that relay combination together, so the times we can, we try and go for it. Today they had that extra special fire in them. We didn’t quite get it, but it’s more motivation for them, and it’s another reason why the last couple races went so well, the team saw that, it fired them up, and we had some fantastic swims."

For Bismarck, it was pushing themselves to do their best against a team with a sizable advantage in numbers.

"So what we talked about this morning was keeping our energy up," Poppe said. "We had a tough week of practice and we talked about being there for your team and cheering for each other and trying to rip some really fast swims when our bodies are really, really tired.

"That’s what they did, we had some personal records, some lifetime records, when they are swimming on very little sleep and run-down, exhausted bodies. We kept the energy high, I think the girls did an excellent job of that, and I’m proud of how they swam.”