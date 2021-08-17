Century, BHS battle to 1-1 tie

Century and Bismarck had to settle for a soccer outcome neither team wanted.

The two teams, ranked 1-2 in the preseason coaches' poll played to a 1-1 standoff Tuesday night at the Bowl. Ties are nasty business that nobody appreciates.

They sit there like a half baked loaf in the West Region soccer standings, and both teams walk away about the missed opportunities that cost them a win.

BHS coach Ricardo Pierre-Louis said there were a couple of upsides to the deadlock, however. He noted that his second-ranked Demons played the top-seeded and defending state champion Patriots even for 80 minutes.

And, he pointed out, the Demons didn't let their nemesis, Chance Bowlinger, do them in.

"Century is a good team, and Chance Bowlinger is fantastic. ... He's that kind of player. I'm happy we solved that problem today," Pierre-Louis observed.

At 10:47, Century struck first, taking advantage of a long upfield kick into the easterly wind. Anthony Cleary headed the ball to Kaiden Campbell, who went in unopposed and scored on a low shot against goalkeeper Drew Henriksen.

Bismarck responded at 28:30, but Remington Richardson's goal was waved off on an offside call.