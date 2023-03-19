A flurry of second-quarter three-pointers got Central Cass the lead.

Their swarming defense and a big second half by Cole Holzer helped the Squirrels finish off a perfect season.

Central Cass was the No. 1 team in the final Class B poll, earned the top seed in the state tournament and finished off a 26-0 season with a 61-44 victory over Shiloh Christian in the championship game of the state tournament on Saturday night at the Bismarck Event Center.

Eli Buhr and Sam Kobbervig each hit a pair of three-pointers and Holzer added one during an 18-8 run by Central Cass in the second period. The Squirrels outscored the Skyhawks 21-10 in the quarter turning a 13-9 deficit into a 30-23 halftime lead.

“We needed to stretch the floor a little bit and just take more efficient looks from three,” Squirrels coach Matt Norman said. “We don’t want to just start casting, we’ve got to get some paint touches before we kick them out to shooters and we did a nice job of that.”

Central Cass hit 8 of 16 shots from three-point range in the victory. Buhr finished with three and Kobbervig and Vrchota had two apiece.

“My teammates were just getting me wide open, which makes my job so much easier,” said Kobbervig, who finished with 14 points and was named tournament MVP. “Just get me open and I’ll shoot it. I’ve got confidence in them. Just happy I made them tonight.”

“We didn’t get out far enough on the closeouts on a few of them, some of them they just made shots over a contested hand, so you have to give them credit – they played well,” Shiloh coach Brad Miller said.

Hitting 6 of 11 first-half threes got Central Cass the lead. But it was defense that sealed the win.

“Our defensive pressure – I felt like even if we didn’t get enough steals in the full court, we made them initiate their offense a little bit earlier and then we were able to use that ball pressure to stop some of their inside stuff,” Norman said. “Credit to Shiloh – they’re a quality team and their inside presence is fantastic.”

“It was just coming out and playing really hard,” Kobbervig said. “Shiloh’s a really good team and they’ve been to the state tournament before, so they’ve got experience.

“I think coming out and having that energy, trying to clear the glass with their big guys, get some rebounds, push the ball and go, and I think that’s what helped us get this win tonight.”

Central Cass outrebounded Shiloh 36-23, with Holzer pulling down a game-high 10 boards. The Squirrels’ defense frustrated the Skyhawks, who shot just 34 percent (16 for 47) for the game and 28.6 percent (8 for 28) in the second half. Shiloh hit just thee of 21 three-pointers (14 percent).

“Our big guys played really well down low, just being really physical with them and our guys on the perimeter really handled their guards really well and didn’t let them get the ball down low, which was a really big factor tonight,” Kobbervig said.

Trailing by seven at the intermission, the Skyhawks battled back, tying it up at 36-36 with 1:12 left in the third on a 7-2 run capped by an Atticus Wilkinson three-point play.

But Vrchota drained a three-pointer with 33 seconds to go, giving Central Cass a 39-36 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

“It’s a game of runs – you’ve heard that before,” Norman said. “They’re going to go on one, we just want to make sure we do our best to get our run toward the end.”

The Squirrels did just that, using a 16-3 fourth-quarter burst to take a 57-42 lead with 1:23 remaining.

Holzer helped put the game away, scoring 12 of his team-high 15 points in the second half, including eight in the fourth quarter.

“He’s got a lot of great skills for somebody as long as he is,” Norman said. “His ability to get to the rim and attack, it was worth its weight in gold tonight.”

Holzer posted a double double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, 10 of them on the defensive end. He also had three assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

Vrchota added 10 points and Buhr nine for the Squirrels.

Caden Englund led Shiloh (26-5) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Wilkinson finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

“We fought hard. The kids gave a good effort,” Miller said. “Have to give a lot of credit to Central Cass. They’re a very, very good team. They’ve got some very good basketball players and some guys who are really strong. We had a little trouble rebounding, which I didn’t think was going to happen. But you give them credit because they did a whale of a job of boxing out and hitting the boards on the offensive end.

“They got some of their shots to fall, we didn’t make too many of them in the second half and that was just a bad combination -- not shooting well and not rebounding well. I thought our defensive effort was good but we needed a better rebounding effort and we needed to make shots. I don’t fault anybody for taking shots. The shots we put up were good shots and they just didn’t fall tonight.”

Shiloh was making its second state Class B tournament title-game appearance, also finishing as runner-up in 2019.

“I know it hurts our boys,” Miller said. “There were a lot of tears in the locker room. The seniors wanted to go out on top. The younger guys all get a chance to come back and do it again but being one of two teams still standing on the last day, it wasn’t a bad year. They worked hard and had a successful year.”

For Central Cass, it’s their third state championship, the first since 1968. Casselton won the state title in 1955.

“It just feels great. I’m so proud of these kids,” Norman said. “They’re going to remember these memories for the rest of their life. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

“It feels amazing,” Kobbervig said. “I wish we could keep playing but that’s how it is. I’m just going to enjoy it with my teammates.”