Ellie Braaten hit a bunch of big shots early on. Rylen Burgess hit three second-half three-pointers, including a game-clinching corner-3 with 51 seconds remaining.

In between, a lot of Class B all-stars took turns sinking big shots at the Karlgaard Gym.

Five players scored in double figures as Class B posted an 85-77 victory over Class A in the opening game of the Lions All-Star series on Monday at Bismarck High School.

Clinging to a three-point lead in the closing minutes, Burgess hit her fourth three-pointer of the game from deep in the corner, turning a one-possession game into an 83-77 Class B lead with 51 seconds remaining.

“It’s a great feeling to hit a shot like that for the team to seal a win,” said Burgess, a second-team all-stater from Cavalier. “It’s a good feeling.”

Class B came out firing from the start, racing out to a 21-7 lead just over seven minutes into the game.

Braaten, one of four Miss Basketball finalists on the B roster, opened the game with back-to-back threes to get things started. The Westhope-Newburg all-stater scored 10 points in the first half.

“We knew we could score,” said B head coach Jay Bachman of Central Cass. “We were thinking, can we stop them defensively.

“They proved that, having five in double digits is crazy. Some girls stepping up in huge moments and making some big plays.”

Burgess scored 11 of her team-high 14 points in the second half.

“I subbed Rylen in and within two seconds she made a deep three and then she came back out again,” Bachman said. “Then she subbed back in. She made the one that clinched it late in the corner. Big players make big plays.”

Ten different players scored for Class B. Rugby’s Mykell Heidlebaugh added 13, and Shiloh Christian’s Hailey Quam and Central Cass’ Decontee Smith – both Miss Basketball finalists – each added 11.

“It was an extremely fun game,” Quam said. “Both teams are super competitive. They’re all-stars and they’re here for a reason.

“We were a little worried size-wise, but I think we matched up really well. It was a fun game.”

Class B led throughout the first half, but an 8-0 run to close the first 20 minutes pulled Class A within 36-32 at the intermission.

“We knew that we had to come out hot. We shot the ball tremendously that first 10 minutes, then we cooled off a bit but we finished hot again,” Bachman said. “It was fun to see the girls after four practices in three days to see them get a chance to play and have fun.”

Class A used an 18-9 run to open the second half, taking the lead for the first time on a bucket by West Fargo’s Miriley Simon and building a 50-46 lead.

“They have some phenomenal playmakers,” Bachman said. “Bergan (Kinnebrew) is just on another level, she’s so good. Miriley is good, (Maya) Metcalf is good, (Emily) Ash made some really big plays out there. We knew we weren’t going to run away with it, it wasn’t going to be a blowout.”

“There are some big girls on Class A and we did a good job guarding them, stopping them,” Burgess said.

Class B countered with a 14-5 run of its own to regain the lead, pushing it to 60-55 near the midway mark of the second half.

An up-tempo game was key for B, Burgess said.

“Our transition game,” she said. “We’re a fast little team so it’s good to push the ball up. We can hit those little layups when we get the ball up there and our transition shooting is good. It’s what we’re good at. We’re fast.”

The lead changed hands eight times in the second half. Class A took a 6-60 lead on a Chloe Pfau three-pointer with 8:51 to go. Smith tied it with a free throw and Heidlebaugh hit a three to give B the lead for good. Braaten and Klaire Cotton of Central Cass hit threes to give B a 70-62 lead with 5:57 to go.

“We fought back,” Bachman said. “It was a fun rollercoaster of a game. Those A girls did an amazing job. They could have rolled over, they kept fighting and their coach put them in good spots. It was a fun game.”

Kinnebrew, a Miss Basketball finalist at Century who will play for U-Mary this fall, posted a game-high 22 points to lead Class A.

Simon, a North Dakota State commit, added 15 and Ash added 10. Jamestown’s Ella Falk had seven and Chloe Pfau seven.

It was the third straight win in the series for Class B. Class A leads the all-time series 46-32 heading into Tuesday night’s game at Fargo Davies.

“This is an all-star game. This is what we’re expecting,” Quam said. “This is the most fun. We’ve got great teams on both sides, great people on both sides. It’s going to be a fun game again tomorrow night.”