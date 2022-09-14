Bulldogs back in playoff chase

The Bowman County Bulldogs are back in the playoff chase.

Coming off a 2021 season in which they went 8-1, shared the Region 4 11-man football title and picked up a pair of playoff victories to reach the semifinals, the Bulldogs are in the hunt for a return to the postseason.

And in a tough, balanced Region 4 field, they know the task at hand.

“We have to keep building on our team attitude and getting better every practice, every game to make a run for a playoff spot. There’s only four spots. It’s a big challenge, a lot of tough games ahead of us,” first-year Bowman County coach Nate Kees said.

“You take one Friday night off in this region, the next thing you know, you’re sitting at home watching the playoffs, and that’s not where we want to be.”

The Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0 Region 4) have a tough test on Friday, visiting Miller Field to take on Shiloh Christian (3-1, 1-1 Region 4), another playoff team from a year ago. Bowman County comes in riding a three-game winning streak after a 20-18 loss to Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke County in the season opener.

“We’ve started to play a bit faster,” Kees said. “Our kids have started to understand the concepts offensively and defensively, as far as playing as a team.

“We stayed really basic in that first game and since then we’ve worked off of that, took what was good and what was not good. The coaching staff and the players have worked hard to make improvements there.”

The Bulldogs went on the road and blanked Stanley 36-0 before winning their first two region contests, 48-12 over Southern McLean and 46-6 at Killdeer last Friday night.

Bowman County returned a solid group of interior linemen, which has helped the Bulldogs get off to another good start. Seniors Grant Kees (6-0, 250), Mace Stuber (6-4, 240) and Ashton Battest (6-8, 280) have anchored the offensive and defensive fronts.

“(Grant and Mace) have probably played more downs the last three-and-a-half years than most players in North Dakota ever do,” Kees said.

Junior Bohden Duffield has stepped in as the starting quarterback, and junior Roman Fossum has been a big playmaker at wide receiver.

Bishop Duffield, a junior, has been sidelined due to injury, so the Bulldogs have used a committee approach in the backfield, with junior Riggs Rotenberger getting the bulk of the carries. Bishop Duffield was back in practice last week and saw some playing time in the second half of last week’s game against the Cowboys.

The Skyhawks are looking to bounce back after a 49-35 loss to No. 2-ranked Dickinson Trinity last week. Shiloh led that game 35-28 in the fourth quarter before the Titans reeled off three TDs in the final 5:09, including two scores 27 seconds apart in the final minute.

“Shiloh is a really good team,” Kees said. “Every year they’re good. We have to control the ball, limit the turnovers and play solid football to have a chance to compete.”

It’ll be another tough test for a pair of playoff contenders.

“Shiloh has good team speed,” Kees said. “They can run the ball, they can throw the ball, and it will be a real challenge for our defense. Offensively, we’ll have to work hard to run the ball effectively and get into our passing game.

“It’s going to take special teams, offense, defense and a little bit of luck to compete against Shiloh.”

Other Region 5 games

Unbeaten, No. 2-ranked Trinity (4-0, 2-0 Region 4) returns home this week. Coming off a big win over Shiloh, the Titans will host Heart River (0-3, 0-2). The Cougars lost 36-8 to Beulah last week.

Beulah (3-1, 2-0) looks to remain unbeaten in the region as the Miners hit the road to play Southern McLean (1-3, 0-2).

Hazen (2-2, 1-1) is at Killdeer (1-3, 0-2). The Bison’s lone region setback was a 22-14 loss to Beulah in the Coal Bowl. The Cowboys are looking for their first region win after playing Trinity and Bowman County the past two weeks.

Polls

Kindred and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion remained on top of the Class B football polls this week.

The Vikings (4-0) got 15 of 16 first-place votes to top the 11-man poll. Trinity (4-0), coming off their win over Shiloh, got the other first-place vote and moved up one spot to No. 2.

Velva-Drake-Anamoose (4-0) slipped one spot to No. 3, with Bottineau (4-0) remaining at No. 4. Oakes (4-0) and Thompson (4-0), each receiving votes last week, are tied for fifth. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (3-1) received votes in balloting by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

The Loboes (4-0) remain the unanimous nine-man No. 1.

New Salem-Almont (4-0), coming off a 36-28 road win over previously-unbeaten South Border, who was receiving votes last week, moved up to No. 2 going into Friday’s home game against Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter.

Cavalier (4-0) slipped to No. 3, with Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (4-0) fourth and North Prairie (4-0) fifth.

South Border (3-1) and Divide County (4-0) received votes.