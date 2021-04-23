 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bucks wins IFL season opener in Green Bay
0 comments

Bucks wins IFL season opener in Green Bay

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BUCKS WIN OPENER

The Bismarck Bucks kicked off the 2021 Indoor Football League season with a victory.

Glenn Cuiellette threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Raheem Henry with 6.6 seconds remaining as the Bucks defeated the Green Bay Blizzard 41-35 on Friday night.

The Blizzard had taken the lead on a field goal with 1:18 remaining before the Bucks’ final scoring drive.

The Bucks (1-0) will host the Massachusetts Pirates on Saturday, May 8 at 6:05 p.m. in their home opener at the Event Center.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News