Bucks wins IFL season opener in Green Bay

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
BUCKS WIN OPENER
The Bismarck Bucks kicked off the 2021 Indoor Football League season with a victory.
Glenn Cuiellette threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Raheem Henry with 6.6 seconds remaining as the Bucks defeated the Green Bay Blizzard 41-35 on Friday night.
The Blizzard had taken the lead on a field goal with 1:18 remaining before the Bucks’ final scoring drive.
The Bucks (1-0) will host the Massachusetts Pirates on Saturday, May 8 at 6:05 p.m. in their home opener at the Event Center.
