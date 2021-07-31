Bucks beat Green Bay

Quarterback Kenyatte Allen accounted for four touchdowns as the Bismarck Bucks defeated the Green Bay Blizzard 41-30 Saturday night.

It was the seventh win of the season for the Bucks, four have come against Green Bay.

The Bucks trailed 14-0, but scored 41 of the next 56 points in a game that lasted three hours.

The Bucks had a touchdown taken off the board early in the game.

Midway through the first quarter, Allen scrambled and found Lorenzo West wide open in the corner of the end zone. Green Bay had a whiff of something foul and challenged on the grounds that a false start by the Bucks’ offensive line had occurred.

After a long officials’ review of the penalty, the call went in Green Bay’s favor and the 27-yard TD pass was erased.

The Bucks finally got a touchdown in the closing seconds of the slow-moving first half.

Trailing 14-3, Allen hit Raheem Harvey on a back-shoulder touchdown, covering 23 yards to cut the deficit to four.

Green Bay could’ve have led by more at the half, but kicker Mike Georgetti missed three first-half field goals. Ten penalties were called in the opening stanza, seven on the Bucks.