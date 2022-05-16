 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BSC's Rost, Keeran earn top Mon-Dak awards

  • 0

Bismarck State College pitcher Carter Rost has been named MVP of the Mon-Dak Conference.

Rost, a sophomore from Osakis, Minn., went 8-1 this season for the Mystics with a 1.46 earned run average in more than 60 innings pitched and 94 strikeouts.

Michael Keeran has been named coach of the year after leading the Mystics to a 36-6 record and a spot in the district final this weekend. BSC is two wins away from the NJCAA World Series. The Mystics host Kirkwood (Iowa) in a best-of-three series, starting Friday at noon. Two games will be played Friday and one Saturday, if necessary. All games will be played at Haaland Field.

The Mystics had six other players named first-team all-conference: Mike Hallquist, Logan Grant, Kyle Leapaldt, Jace Dew, Nash Crowell and Mitch Sand.

The Mystics went 3-0 at the Region XIII tournament in Miles, Mont., including a 37-15 win over Williston State in the championship game on Sunday.

