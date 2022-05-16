BSC's Rost, Keeran earn top Mon-Dak awards

ROST, KEERAN EARN TOP AWARDS

Rost, a sophomore from Osakis, Minn., went 8-1 this season for the Mystics with a 1.46 earned run average in more than 60 innings pitched and 94 strikeouts.

Michael Keeran has been named coach of the year after leading the Mystics to a 36-6 record and a spot in the district final this weekend. BSC is two wins away from the NJCAA World Series. The Mystics host Kirkwood (Iowa) in a best-of-three series, starting Friday at noon. Two games will be played Friday and one Saturday, if necessary. All games will be played at Haaland Field.