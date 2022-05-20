 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BSC's District Final series game Friday postponed to Saturday

  • 0
042822-spt-baseball3.jpg

BSC catcher Logan Grant eyes a pop during a game this season.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Bismarck State College's NJCAA North District Final series against Kirkwood Community College scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. has been postponed due to the wet and cold weather.

The best-of-three series will now be played at noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, would be played at noon on Sunday. All games will be played at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

The winner of the series between the Mystics (37-6) and Eagles (41-16) advances to the World Series May 28-June 3 in Enid, Okla.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News