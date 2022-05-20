BSC's District Final series game Friday postponed to Saturday

Bismarck State College's NJCAA North District Final series against Kirkwood Community College scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. has been postponed due to the wet and cold weather.

The best-of-three series will now be played at noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, would be played at noon on Sunday. All games will be played at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

The winner of the series between the Mystics (37-6) and Eagles (41-16) advances to the World Series May 28-June 3 in Enid, Okla.

