BSC volleyball coach learning on the fly

A year like no other.
It's a well-worn term, but Bismarck State College volleyball coach Kyle Kuether ranks among a group that can actually lay claim to it.
Rookies breaking into the world of college coaching in 2020-2021 are entering a strange new world. Coronavirus concerns have affected teams and athletes on many levels.
Kuether's world has been turned on its head. For the coming school year, junior college volleyball teams have been transferred from fall to the spring. They will play truncated schedules that will bring them into conflict with basketball, a sport commonly paired with volleyball in women's athletics.
That's a lot to put on a rookie coach's plate, and it could be overwhelming.
Kuether said the uncertainties and changing landscape bothered him for awhile, making him antsy.
"In April I really was (anxious). ... The longer it goes on, you adapt to not knowing. It's tough not knowing from week to week and month to month, you just kind of get used to it. ... You learn to just roll with it," he noted. "I'm a pretty OCD person, so it's kind of hard not being able to play."
Now, a month before BSC's volleyball practices would normally begin, Kuether said he's learned to look at the big picture.
"It's all right, we deal with it. ... It is what it is and we've just got to adapt, I guess," he observed. "The more you think about it, this is pretty small when you look at it in the long term. Other things could go wrong that are a lot bigger than sports getting switched."
There's more to transplanting a sport from fall to spring than just uprooting it and plunking it down in a new spot, Kuether notes. Especially so when altered schedules are factored in.
The National Junior College Athletic Association has set the beginning of volleyball practices at Jan. 11 with the first permissible matches 18 days later. Twenty one matches is the regular-season limit. By contrast, BSC finished 31-10 last fall with about one-fifth of that total being in the NJCAA postseason playoffs. BSC went all the way to the Division II national tournament, finishing with a 2-2 record there.
That means regular-season tournaments will have to be lopped off. Kuether said the Rochester, Minn., and Columbus, Neb., tournaments, in which the Mystics normally participate, are already history.
"We usually have 12 (Mon-Dak) Conference matches and like four tournaments. The Minnesota and Nebraska tournaments were already canceled. The only tournaments we're going to be in are in North Dakota, our tournament and NDSCS. ... I'm not sure what Lake Region is going to do with their tournament," he observed.
Kuether said the transfer of seasons is tolerable in the sense that he can make adjustments in his day-to-day job.
"I wouldn't say it creates a huge headache. ... My job (as a personal trainer) is pretty flexible," he said.
What will take some getting used to is the weather.
"They can call it spring volleyball, but it's more like winter. It's supposed to start in January and wrap up in the middle of April. ... The negative is road trips when it's like below zero out," he noted. "But I think we can make it work for one season."
For sure, spring, or winter, volleyball will be different. Whether it's positive or negative depends.
"Whether it's good or bad depends on your attitude. ... If you're a poor planner, anything can be bad," he said.
Prior to joining the BSC staff, Kuether was the head volleyball coach at St. Mary's for five years, taking the Saints to one state tournament. He said his first taste of recruiting was a bit surreal. Campus visits were banned and he was talking to volleyball prospects he hadn't met and wouldn't meet during the recruiting process.
"It was a challenge, but Jeni (predecessor Jeni Walsh) had recruited five players and I only had to recruit two," Kuether said. "It was March. There was no school going on and no campus tours. The two girls I recruited I haven't met fact-to-face. ... But it was doable. It wasn't terrible. next year I'm sure it will be fun."
Walsh established an enviable volleyball tradition at BSC. She never had a losing season in her nine years as head coach, forging a 213-83 record. She took her final Mystics team to the NJCAA Division II tournament in Charleston, W. Va.
"For sure, Jeni has put BSC on the map, Kuether said. "I just had an e-mail from a girl in Pennsylvania. She must have seen BSC at the national tournament ... She said she'd like to stay in touch and love go get into the (BSC) volleyball program.
"Jeni has done a good job of recruiting local and area kids, so within our area we're well known."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!