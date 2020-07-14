BSC volleyball coach learning on the fly

Kuether said the transfer of seasons is tolerable in the sense that he can make adjustments in his day-to-day job.

"I wouldn't say it creates a huge headache. ... My job (as a personal trainer) is pretty flexible," he said.

What will take some getting used to is the weather.

"They can call it spring volleyball, but it's more like winter. It's supposed to start in January and wrap up in the middle of April. ... The negative is road trips when it's like below zero out," he noted. "But I think we can make it work for one season."

For sure, spring, or winter, volleyball will be different. Whether it's positive or negative depends.

"Whether it's good or bad depends on your attitude. ... If you're a poor planner, anything can be bad," he said.

Prior to joining the BSC staff, Kuether was the head volleyball coach at St. Mary's for five years, taking the Saints to one state tournament. He said his first taste of recruiting was a bit surreal. Campus visits were banned and he was talking to volleyball prospects he hadn't met and wouldn't meet during the recruiting process.